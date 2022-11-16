Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emil's Bistro & Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

210 E Lincoln St

Tullahoma, TN 37388

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl of Soup
Mama's Grilled Cheese
Cup of Soup

Daily Specials

Grilled Portabella Mushroom Sandwich

$14.50

grilled portabella mushroom sandwich on toasted bun, with Dijon mustard, smoked bacon, and glazed with cheddar cheese. Served with choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Breast Special

$12.50

Grilled chicken breast with pan fried pimento cheese grits, fried okra, and BBQ sauce

Smoked Salmon Flatbread

$14.50

Grilled flatbread topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, and red onions

Lunch Starters

Chips & Bleu

$10.00

housecut waffle chips served with our homemade bleu cheese dressing

Fried Green Tomato Napoleon

$12.00

fried green tomatoes layered with Boursin cheese, served over field greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette

Fried Okra App

$7.00

served with buffalo sauce and homemade bleu cheese dressing

Mussels

$15.00Out of stock

in garlic and white wine broth

Pimento Cheese App

$8.00

served with assorted crackers

Lunch Salads

Half Emil's

$8.00

field greens, bleu cheese, pecan brittle, marinated & grilled red onions, oven-dried apple, balsamic vinaigrette

Full Emil's

$12.00

field greens, bleu cheese, pecan brittle, marinated & grilled red onions, oven-dried apple, balsamic vinaigrette

Grilled Caesar

$10.00Out of stock

grilled romaine wedge, Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

Loaded Salad

$7.00

mixed lettuces, grape tomatoes, hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, croutons, choice of dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$9.00

romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, Italian vinaigrette

Side Salad

$4.00

field greens, tomatoes, and croutons with choice of dressing

Spinach Salad

$10.00

tossed in warm bacon vinaigrette, hard boiled egg on side

Traditional Ceasar

$8.00

romaine, Caesar dressing, parmesan, croutons

Wedge

$10.00

bleu cheese crumble and dressing, applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes

Chicken Salad Plate

$13.00

over field greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, served with assorted crackers

Tuna Salad Plate

$13.00

over field greens tossed in balsamic vinaigrette, served with assorted crackers

Black Eye Pea Bowl

$12.00

Cucumbers, roasted peppers, raisins, spinach, chickpeas, almonds, red onions

Lunch Sandwiches

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BLT

$15.00

thick-cut smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, whole wheat bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted bun

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

blackened chicken breast, fried green tomato, Cajun remoulade, Swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, toasted bun

Chicken Salad Melt

$15.00

melted Swiss cheese, served on toasted English muffin

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, whole wheat bread

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.00

traditional egg salad, lettuce, tomato, whole wheat bread

FGT Sandwich

$12.00

fried green tomatoes, goat cheese, creamy black peppercorn dressing, whole wheat bread

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, blackberry ketchup, goat cheese

Gourmet Burger

$15.00

8 oz ground chuck, spare rib, & brisket patty; grain mustard, bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion on toasted bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

toasted bun, lettuce, tomato, blackberry ketchup, goat cheese

Grilled Pimento Cheese

$9.00

made with sharp cheddar and Swiss cheeses, hint of spice, whole wheat bread

Mama's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

cheddar cheese, griddled whole wheat bread

Pimento Cheese

$8.00

made with sharp cheddar and Swiss cheeses, hint of spice, whole wheat bread

Real Grilled Cheese

$15.00

cheddar cheese, thick-cut smoked bacon, vine-ripened tomato, griddled wheat bread

Reuben

$15.00

Traditional Reuben

Tuna Melt

$15.00

tuna salad and melted cheddar cheese, served on a toasted English muffin

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$13.00

tuna salad with lettuce and tomato, served on whole wheat bread

Lunch Entrees

4 Piece Fried Shrimp

$9.00

buttermilk fried shrimp with choice of sauce

8 Piece Fried Shrimp

$18.00

buttermilk fried shrimp with choice of sauce

Blackened Salmon Plate

$28.50

With jalapeno tartar sauce, green beans, rice pilaf

Buffalo Fingers and Fries

$13.00

buttermilk chicken fingers tossed in buffalo sauce, served with French fries and choice of sauce

Fingers and Fries

$12.00

buttermilk fried chicken fingers, served with French fries and choice of sauce

Fish & Chips

$16.00

buttermilk fried fish with French fries and choice of sauce

Full Chicken Daniel

$22.00

two boneless sauteed chicken breasts, white wine and mushroom cream sauce, rice pilaf, sauteed green beans

Full Fried Chicken

$19.00

two boneless fried chicken breasts, southern-style milk gravy, rice pilaf, sauteed green beans

Half Chicken Daniel

$16.00

boneless sauteed chicken breast, white wine and mushroom cream sauce, rice pilaf, sauteed green beans

Half Fried Chicken

$13.00

boneless fried chicken breast, southern-style milk gravy, rice pilaf, sauteed green beans

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

With jalapeno tartar sauce, green beans, rice pilaf

Lunch Sides

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$4.00

Green Beans

$3.50

Fried Okra Side

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Broccoli Salad

$3.50

White Bean Salad

$3.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$4.50

Soups & Meli

Bowl & 1/2 Emil's

$14.00

choice of our roasted cream of tomato soup or soup of the day and half Emil's salad

Bowl & 1/2 Sandwich

$14.00

choice of our roasted cream of tomato soup or soup of the day and half sandwich of choice

Bowl of Soup

$7.50

choice of our roasted cream of tomato soup or soup of the day

Cup & 1/2 Emil's

$12.00

choice of our roasted cream of tomato soup or soup of the day and half Emil's salad

Cup & 1/2 Sandwich

$12.00

choice of our roasted cream of tomato soup or soup of the day and half sandwich of choice

Meli Melo

$15.00

choice of chicken or tuna salad, roasted cream of tomato soup or soup of the day, and choice of dessert

Cup of Soup

$5.00

1/2 Sandwich & 1/2 Emils

$14.00

Priced Condiments

1 Pc Grilled Chicken

$6.00

1 PC Blackened Chicken

$6.50

1 PC Fried Chicken

$6.50

2 PC Grilled Chicken

$12.00

2 PC Blackened Chicken

$13.00

2 PC Fried Chicken

$13.00

Add Egg

$2.50

Anchiovies

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Crumble

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

CBP Dressing

$0.50

Feta

$1.50

Goat Cheese

$1.50

Fingers ONLY

$7.00

Gravy

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian Vinaigrette

$0.50

Jalapeno Tartar

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Scoop Chicken Salad

$7.00

Scoop Pimento Cheese

$5.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$7.00

Swiss

$1.00

Cheddar

$1.00

Tomato

$1.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$6.00

Derby Pie

$6.00

Jack Daniel's Chocolate Gelato

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pecan Brittle Cheesecake

$6.00Out of stock

Mixed Nut Blondie with Whipped Cream

$5.00

Sour Cream Pound Cake with Berry Cream

$6.00

Toasted almond amaretto cheesecake

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

