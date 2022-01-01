Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emmy Squared Pizza: South End

review star

No reviews yet

35 DOWNING STREET

NEW YORK, NY 10014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Colony
MVP
The Emmy Double Stack Burger

Plates - Emily

Cheesy Garlic Sticks

Cheesy Garlic Sticks

$13.00

parsley pesto, spicy tomato sauce

Crispy Chicken Crunchers

Crispy Chicken Crunchers

$16.00

Nguyen hot sauce, radish, pecorino, ranch

Baked Ziti (GF)

$14.00

banza rotini, red sauce, burrata, calabrian chilies (GF)

Big Mozz Sticks

$16.00

crispy hand stretched mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Roast Chili Glazed Cauliflower

$14.00

banana peppers, golden raisins, toasted pine nuts, basil

Seasoned Waffle Fries

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$8.00

seasoned waffle fries

Meatballs

$16.00

meatballs, red sauce

Salads - Emily

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina

Brussels Sprouts Salad

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$15.00

pickled red onion, cashew, blue cheese, dried cherries, miso dressing

Kale Salad

$14.00

dried cherries, hijiki, pecorino, sherry-thyme vinaigrette

Sandwiches - Emily

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$17.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Nguyen sauce, ranch, pickles, greens, radish

Burger - Emily

chopped grass fed beef, American cheese, red onion, bell pepper, on a pretzel bun with ketchup and pickles

The Emmy Double Stack Burger

$26.00

dry-aged beef, EMMY sauce, caramelized onion, American cheese, & pickle on a pretzel bun

Red Pizzas - Emily

The Grammy

$17.00
Colony

Colony

$24.00

pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey

Luca

$22.00

Street Fair

$21.00

The Mimi

$22.00
MVP

MVP

$20.00

house made vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto, sesame seed crust

White Pizzas - Emily

Good Paulie

Good Paulie

$23.00

caramelized onions, sausage, smoked gouda

Hot Chicken Pizza

Hot Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Nashville hot chicken, 'Bama white sauce, chopped pickle

Angel

Angel

$25.00

ricotta, mushrooms, truffle mushroom cream

Emily

$25.00

Miranda

$20.00

four cheese, crispy bacon, hot honey

Tina

$22.00

smoked cheese, sausage, brussels sprouts, calabrian chili

Pink Pizzas - Emily

Vodka Pizza

Vodka Pizza

$18.00

house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino

Arenstein

$22.00

pepperoni, pickled chili, honey

Jerrier

$20.00

cherry pepper, onion, ranch

Make It Your Own

Make It Your Own

Make It Your Own

$18.00

build a pie of your choice, choice of sauce and toppings

Kids

Kids Pizza Sticks

Kids Pizza Sticks

$8.00
Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Impossible Meatballs

$8.00

plant based meatballs, red sauce

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$10.00

family style. orders made for a minimum of 2 people, or add on as many people as you'd like! [+$4 per person]

Beverages - West Village

Can of Coke

Can of Coke

$4.00
Can of Diet Coke

Can of Diet Coke

$4.00
Can of Sprite

Can of Sprite

$4.00

Can of Club Soda

$3.00

Can of Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sides & Sauces

Side Bleu Cheese

$4.00

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Jalapeno

$2.00

Side Jalapeno

Side Of Bama Sauce

$1.00

Side of Bama Sauce

Side Of Basil

$2.00

Side of Basil

Side Of Caramelized Onion

$2.00

Side of Caramelized Onion

Side Of Fried Chicken

$3.00

Side of Fried Chicken

Side Of Mushroom

$2.00

Side of Mushroom

Side Of Red Sauce

$2.00

Side of Red Sauce

Side Of Sammy Sauce

$2.00

Side of Sammy Sauce

Side Of Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side of Wing Sauce

Side Of Ranch

$2.00

Side of Nguyen Sauce

$2.00

Side of Emmy Sauce

$2.00

MEAL PACKS

Family Meal (Emily)

Family Meal (Emily)

$99.00

Comes with Cheesy Garlic Sticks, Brussels Sprouts Salad, and Caesar Salad plus your choice of 3 pizzas | We cannot accommodate modifications for any items within the Family Meal pack.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Offering quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes. Our famed double-stack burger, the Le Big Matt, was named ‘#1 Best Burger in Nashville’ by The Tennessean and Nashville Lifestyles, voted one of ‘The Best New Burgers In NYC’ by Gothamist, and listed as one of the ‘20 Best Burgers in NYC’ by The Infatuation. The menu also highlights a selection of approachable salads and sandwiches served on pretzel buns. Gaining critical claim and an ever-growing cult following, we have expanded the Emmy Squared brand with eight locations across New York City, Nashville, Philadelphia, Washington DC, and Louisville and plans to expand nationally. In every neighborhood we join, our team is committed to contributing to the community and practice our company ethos of inclusivity and unparalleled hospitality.

Website

Location

35 DOWNING STREET, NEW YORK, NY 10014

Directions

