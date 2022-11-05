Emily's Viet Cuisine imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Emily's Viet Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

201 E. 4th Street

Santa Ana, CA 92701

Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice Small Tray

$45.00

Freshest Fried Rice you ever had, shrimp, chicken, pork , egg , corn, whole onion, green onion, and seasoning

Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice Medium Tray

$55.00

Freshiest Fried Rice you ever had, shrimp, chicken, pork , egg , corn, whole onion, green onion, and seasoning

Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice Large Tray

$80.00

Freshiest Fried Rice you ever had, shrimp, chicken, pork , egg , corn, whole onion, green onion, and seasoning

Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice (Tofu) Sm Tray

$45.00

We skip the meat and add tofu, still fresh as ever! With whole onion, green onion, corn, and seasoning.

Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice (Tofu) Med Tray

$55.00

We skip the meat and add tofu, still fresh as ever! With whole onion, green onion, corn, and seasoning.

Emily's Outrageous Fried Rice (Tofu) Lrg Tray

$80.00

We skip the meat and add tofu, still fresh as ever! With whole onion, green onion, corn, and seasoning.

Emily's Egg Rolls Tofu

$1.65

Tofu, carrots, taro, glass noodles, seasoning

Emily's Egg Rolls Reg

$1.65

You can't have just one! Shrimps, ground pork, carrots, taro, and glass noodles.

Fried Rice and Egg Rolls (Family Dinner)

$35.00

For those stuck at home a family version of the rice made to party. Serving 4 with fried rice and 8 egg rolls.

Fried Rice and Egg Rolls Tofu (Family Dinner)

$35.00

Serves 4 with tofu fried rice and 8 egg rolls.

Curry Chicken with Steamed Rice (Fam Dinner)

$28.00

Serves 4 simple but delightful! Curry contains boneless chicken thighs, potatoes, coconut milk, and whole onion.

Vietnamese Chicken Sandwich (Fam Dinner)

$29.00

Serves 4 these sandwiches are loved by even the pickiest eaters! Contain chicken thighs, cucumbers, cilantro, jalapeno, and my secret sauce.

Hoisin Glazed Salmon and Rice (Fam Dinner)

$48.00

Serves 4 makes those that hate fish, love it! Healthy choice! Contain hoisin sauce, minced garlic, fresh minced chili serve with lightly stir fry rice with green onions.

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce (Family Dinner)

$28.00

Serves 4 Italian favorite with an Asian twist! Contain ground beef, whole onions, and mushrooms serve with garlic bread.

Salmon

Salmon

$14.00

Hoisin glazed salmon with fried rice, side of cucumbers, and garlic chili soy sauce

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$12.00

Marinade with bulgogi sauce with side of chili garlic sauce. Includes ketchup rice and a side of cucumbers.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location

201 E. 4th Street, Santa Ana, CA 92701

Directions

