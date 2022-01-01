A map showing the location of Emissary Kalorama 1726 20th St NWView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges

Emissary Kalorama 1726 20th St NW

7 Reviews

1726 20th St NW

Washington, DC 20009

Popular Items

Smashed Avocado Toasts
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Iced Matcha Latte

Breakfast - Brunch

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Organic scrambled eggs, brioche bun fontina cheese, organic greens

Huevo Revueltos

$14.00

Organic egg scramble, tomato, onion, arepa

Smashed Avocado Toasts

$12.00

Sea salt, pepper, lemon, micro greens

Caprese Sandwich

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, ciabatta

Prosciutto Sandwich

$14.00

Arugula, vinaigrette

Colombian Arepa

$6.00

With melted fontina cheese

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$14.00

Filter Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Seasonal Counter Culture Selection

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Seasonal Counter Culture Selection

Cold Brew

$4.00

PERGAMINO Pour Over

$5.00

Drip refill

$1.20

Decaf Pourover

$4.50

Tinto

$1.20

Barista drinks

Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.25

Americano

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Au Lait

$4.00

Hot Latte

$5.00

Iced Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Iced Chai

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$3.00

Hot Apple Cider

$3.25

Red Eye

$4.00

Iced Red Eye

$4.00

Honey Lavender Latte

$5.25

Honey Lavender Matcha

$5.25

Espresso Tonic

$5.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soft drinks

Small Sparkling Topo Chico

$2.75

Large San Pellegrino

$5.00Out of stock

Coca Cola de Mexico

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Juice 12 oz

$4.00Out of stock

SMALL Orange Juice 8 oz

$2.50

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

Large San Pellegrino

$5.50

Sparkaling Water

$3.25

Retail coffee

Loma Verde retail Bag 360 gr

$21.00

Alto de Letras retail Bag 360 gr

$21.00

Pompeya, Narino

$21.00

Don Ruben, Caicedo

$21.00

Cocktails

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Local Vodka Tonic

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Rum Chai Latte

$12.00

Mexico Libre

$12.00Out of stock

Negroni d'Emissary

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Seasonal

$11.00

Shot

$9.00

Shot

Local Craft Beer

DC Brau

$8.00

Port City Beach Drive

$8.00

Port City Porter

$8.00

Solace Partly Cloudy IPA

$8.00

RAR Nanticoke Nectar IPA

$8.00

Atlas District Common

$8.00

Nitro Milk Stout

$8.00

Anxo

$7.00

Modelo

$6.00

Wine by the Glass

House Sparkling - Illi Prosecco

$9.00

illi, Italy

House White - Finca Fabian

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

Boira

$9.00

Maule, Chile

House Red - Vino Rosso

$9.00

Carmenere, Chile

House Rose - Vino Rose

$9.00

Le Rose, France

Wines by the Bottle

House Sparkling - Illi Prosecco

$24.00

illi, Italy

House White - Finca Fabian

$24.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Chile

House Red - Vino Rosso

$24.00

Carmenere, Chile

House Rose - Vino Rose

$24.00

Le Rose, France

Golden West - Pinot Noir

$24.00

Pinot Noir, France

HAPPY HOUR [Mon-Sat 4-7PM]

HH DC Brau

$6.00

German Pilsner, DC Braw BW

Partly Cloudy

$6.00

HH Beach Drive

$6.00

Golden Ale, Port City BW

HH Modelo

$4.00

Miller

HH Atlas District Common

$6.00

Miller

HH Nanticoke Nectar

$6.00

IPA, RAR BW

HH Porter

$6.00

Porter, Port City BW

HH Nitro Milk Stout

$6.00

Nitro milk stout, Left Hand BW

Bells Oberon

$6.00

HH Anxo

$6.00

Cider, Anxo Cider

HH White Glass

$7.00

German Pilsner, DC Braw BW

HH Red Glass

$7.00

German Pilsner, DC Braw BW

HH Rose Glass

$7.00

German Pilsner, DC Braw BW

HH Sparkling Glass

$7.00

HH White Bottle

$24.00

German Pilsner, DC Braw BW

HH Red Bottle

$24.00

German Pilsner, DC Braw BW

HH Rose Bottle

$24.00

German Pilsner, DC Braw BW

HH Sparkling Bottle

$24.00

BEKOHERENT

Set shampoo + conditioner + holder

$35.99

Shampoo + Conditioner

$24.99

Solid conditioner

$14.99

Solid shampoo

$12.99

Chippin

Dog Treats

$9.99

Cups & Tumblers

Cup

$14.99

Tumbler

$34.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1726 20th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

