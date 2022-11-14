Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emit's BBQ

2601 S. 24th Street

Phoenix, AZ 85034

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Brisket Plate

Lunch Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.50

Slow smoked brisket with Emit's BBQ sauce, slaw and pickles on a brioche bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled pork – smoked pork butt with Emit's BBQ sauce, slaw and pickles on a Brioche bun.

Smoked turkey BLT

Smoked turkey BLT

$12.95Out of stock

Smoked turkey BLT – Smoked turkey, sourdough, applewood Bacon, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard aioli.

Hot Links Sandwich

Hot Links Sandwich

$11.95

Hot link - smoked hot link on hoagie roll with slaw and pickles. Side of Emit's BBQ sauce.

Lunch Plates

Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$14.95

Slow smoked brisket sliced and served with your choice of side dishes and Emit's BBQ sauce.

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$13.50

Slow Smoked pork butt with Emit's BBQ sauce and your choice of side.

Smoked Turkey Plate

$13.50Out of stock

Slow Smoked turkey breast with Emit's BBQ sauce and your choice of side.

Hot Links Plate

$12.50

Local hot links smoked over hickory wood with Emit's BBQ sauce and your choice of side.

Spare Rib Plate (4bones)

Spare Rib Plate (4bones)

$13.95

Slow Smoked Spare ribs with Emit's BBQ sauce and your choice of side.

2 Meat Plate

2 Meat Plate

$15.95
3 Meat Plate

3 Meat Plate

$16.95

Cookies

Sam's famous chocolate chip cookies

$1.95

3 pack chocolate chip

$5.25Out of stock

Butterscotch cookies

$1.95Out of stock

3 pack butterscotch

$5.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.95Out of stock

3 pack oatmeal raisin

$5.25Out of stock

Peanut butter cookies

$1.95Out of stock

3 pack peanut butter

$5.25Out of stock

Snickerdoodle

$1.95Out of stock

3 pack snickerdoodle

$5.25Out of stock

Brownies

Chocolate Orange Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Blondie

$4.00Out of stock

Pies

Pecan pie

$4.00Out of stock

Key lime pie

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Meringue

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Specialties

Pistacio cannoli

$4.50Out of stock

almond creme brulee

$5.00Out of stock

Cornbread

$2.50

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Fanta

$2.95

Squirt

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.50

Additional sides

Cole slaw

$1.95

Potato salad

$1.95

Macaroni salad

$1.95

Tater tots

$1.95

Sweet potato fries

$1.95

Ranch beans

$1.95
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Traditional BBQ with some modern flair

Website

Location

2601 S. 24th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85034

Directions

