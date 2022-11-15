Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emlenton Truck Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

6406 EMLENTON CLINTONVILLE RD

Emlenton, PA 16373

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Pizza - Any Toppings
#2 2x4 Lumberjack
#1 ALL AMERICAN

Pizza

12" Pizza - Any Toppings

$11.99

12" Pizza Dbl Cheese - Any Toppings

$14.18

Dinners

Country Fried Steak

$13.99

Choice of two sides

Ham Steak

$11.99

Choice of two sides

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Choice of two sides

Chicken Strip

$12.99

Choice of two sides

Fried Chicken

$14.99

Choice of two sides

Fried Fish

$14.99

Choice of two sides

Fried Shrimp

$12.99

Choice of two sides

Pork Chop

$14.99

Choice of two sides

Chicken Parm

$14.99

Choice of two sides

Homemade Meatloaf

$12.99

Mashed Potatoes and One Side

New York Strip

$17.99

Choice of two sides

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$14.99

Topped with Grilled Onions, Choice of Two Sides

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$11.99

Tossed Salad Side

Liver N Onions

$12.99

Trash Box

$15.99

Meatball

$0.99

Specials

Thursday Spaghetti

$11.99

All You Can Eat Fish

$15.99

Tuesday All U Can Chicken Stew

$7.99

Seafood Platter

$15.99

Trash Box

$15.99

Loaded Tots

$9.99

Dozen Wings

$15.99

1/2 Dozen Wings

$8.99

Waffle

$8.25

Classic Rueben

$13.99

nashville Sampler Basket

$12.99

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Salisbury Steak

$12.99

Stuffed Shells

$9.99

Fried Pork Chop Dinner

$11.99

Grilled Cheese and Ham

$9.99

taco salad

$9.99

Teriyaki Chicken Stir Fry

$11.99

Sunday wings Dozen

$12.99

Sunday Wings Half

$6.99

Chicken Alfredo

$11.99

Buffett

$16.99

Breakfast Meals

#1 ALL AMERICAN

$11.99

2 Large Grade "A" Eggs, Ham, Bacon or Sausage, Home Fries, Buttered Toast

#2 2x4 Lumberjack

$12.99

Two Buttermilk Pancakes, Two Bacon Strips, Two Sausage Patties, Two Large Grade "A" Eggs

#3 King of the Road

$12.99

3 Large Grade "A" Eggs, Ham, Bacon or Sausage, Home Fries, Buttered Toast

#4 Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$10.99

Topped with 2 Large Grade "A" Eggs

Sausage Gravy Biscuits No/Eggs

$9.99

#5 The Mess

$12.99

3 Large Grade "A" Eggs, Sausage, Green Peppers, Onions and Home Fries, Scrambled together, Buttered Toast

Omlette

$11.99

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Green Pepper, Onion, Tomato, Mushroom, American Cheese, Swiss or Provolone

NY Steak & Eggs

$17.99

Includes Home Fries and Buttered Toast

Chopped Sirloin & Eggs

$14.99

Includes Home Fries and Buttered Toast

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$11.99

Includes Home Fries and Buttered Toast

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.99

Includes Home Fries and Buttered Toast

2 Eggs, Meat & Toast

$6.99

1 Pancake, 2 Eggs

$3.99

2 eggs Home Fries Toast

$9.99

Ribeye

$14.99

Eggs Benedict

$10.99

Apple Pancakes

$9.99

Breakfast a la Carte

Fresh Fruit

$3.25

A La Carte

Cold Cereal with Milk

$3.99

A La Carte

Hot Cereal with Milk

$3.99

One Egg & Toast

$5.99

A La Carte

Two Eggs & Toast

$6.99

A La Carte

Ham, Bacon, or Sausage

$4.39

A La Carte

Sausage Gravy

$3.99

A La Carte

Toast

$3.25

A La Carte

Biscuit

$3.25

Home Fries

$3.25

A La Carte

French Toast

$9.99

A La Carte

1 Piece French Toast

$3.99

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.99

A La Carte

Short Stack

$7.99

A La Carte

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

A La Carte

Oatmeal

$4.99

2 Piece Bacon

$2.99

Breakfast sandwich

$5.99

Coffee Cake

$2.69

Add Egg

$0.99

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Breaded Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

Tator Tots

$3.99

Jumbo Pretzel Sticks

$9.99

Deep Fried Onoin Rings

$9.99

Trash Box

$15.99

Dozen Wings

$15.99

1\2 Dozen Wings

$8.99

Loaded Tots

$13.25

Sampler Basket

$12.99

Pretzel knots

$7.99

Spicy Nashville Sampler

$12.99

Burrito Bites

$9.99

Spicy Pickle Fries

$10.99

buffalo chicken logs

$10.99

Drinks

Coffee

$2.59

Beverages

Milk

$2.99

Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Beverages

Hot Tea

$2.59

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.79

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Mtn. Dew

$2.79

Sierra Mst

$2.79

Orange

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Rt. Beer

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweetned Tea

$2.79

Rasberry Tea

$2.79

Small Milk

$1.49

Small Chocolate Milk

$1.49

Kids Drink

$1.49

Milkshake

$4.25

Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Breakfast Beverages

Orange Juice SM

$2.19

drinks

Orange Juice LG

$3.49

drinks

Apple Juice SM

$2.19

drinks

Apple Juice LG

$3.49

drinks

Cranberry SM

$2.19

drinks

Cranberry LG

$3.49

drinks

Tomato Juice

$2.19

drinks

milk

$2.99

small milk

$1.49

chocolate milk

$2.99

water

small chocolate

$1.49

coffee

$2.59

Pie Slices

Peach Slice

$4.39

Pies

The Worst Slice

$4.39

Dutch Apple Slice

$4.39

Caramel Apple Walnut Slice

$4.39

Mixed Berry Slice

$4.39

Cherry Crumb Slice

$4.39

Lemon Meringue Slice

$4.39

Coconut Cream Slice

$4.39

Chocolate Cream Slice

$4.39

Blueberry Slice

$4.39

Pumpkin

$4.39

Strawberry Rhubarb

$4.39

Sundae

$3.59

Large Sundae

$4.59

Single Scoop

$1.59

Double Scoop

$2.59

Whole Pies

The Worst

$14.95

Blueberry

$14.95

Caramel Apple Walnut

$14.95

Cherry Crumb

$14.95

Chocolate Cream

$14.95

Coconut Cream

$14.95

Dutch Apple

$14.95

Lemon Meringue

$14.95

Mixed Berry

$14.95

Peach

$14.95

Whole Pie

Pumpkin

$14.95

Strawberry Rhubarb

$14.95

Kids

The Whatever Pancake Meat

$6.99

Pancake with Bacon or Sausage

I Don't Know Eggs Meat

$6.99

Eggs with Bacon or Sausage

I Don't Care French Toast Meat

$6.99

French Toast with Bacon or Sausage

I'm Not Hungry Hamburger Fries

$6.99

Hamburger and Fries

I Said I'm Not Hungry Cheeseburger Fries

$6.99

Cheeseburger and Fries

No Grilled Cheese FF

$6.99

Grilled Cheese and Fries

I'm Not a Baby Spaghetti

$6.99

Spaghetti and Red Sauce

I Dont Want That Chicken Tender FF

$6.99

Drinks

$1.49

Burgers

Patty Melt

$12.99

Served with Fries

Bacon Burger

$12.99

Served with Fries

Beer Cheese Cheeseburger

$12.99

Served with Fries

Cheese Burger

$12.99

Served with Fries

Plaza Burger

$14.99

Hamburger

$11.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Secret Sauce

Triple Decker

$10.99

Sandwich

BLT

$8.99

Sandwich

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.99

Sandwich

Tuna Melt

$10.99

Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Sandwich

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef

$11.99

Served Open Faced with Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Hot Turkey

$11.99

Reuben

$12.99

Sides

Cottage Cheese

$3.25

Side Order

French Fries

$3.25

Side Order

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Side Order

Macaroni Salad

$3.25

Broccoli

$3.25

Corn

$3.25

Side Order

Apple Sauce

$3.25

Side Order

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Side Order

Beef gravy

$1.00

Chicken gravy

$1.00

Sausage gravy

$1.25

House Salad

$3.99

Side

Bowl Soup

$3.99

Home Fries

$3.25

A La Carte

Baked Potato

$3.99

Macroni And Cheese

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Sauces

$0.15

Home Fries

$3.25

Salads

Taco Salad

$12.99

Salad

Chef Salad

$12.99

Salad

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.99

Salad

House Salad

$3.99

Side

Steak Salad

$17.99

Salad

Spring Salad

$4.39

Chicken Spring Salad

$7.39

Soups

Chili

Veg Beef

Soup of the day

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great American Diner

Website

Location

6406 EMLENTON CLINTONVILLE RD, Emlenton, PA 16373

Directions

