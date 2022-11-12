  • Home
  • /
  • Yukon
  • /
  • Emma Elle's Italian Kitchen - 4401 Grant Blvd, Ste 3, Yukon, OK, 73099, US
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emma Elle's Italian Kitchen 4401 Grant Blvd, Ste 3, Yukon, OK, 73099, US

review star

No reviews yet

4401 Grant Blvd

Yukon, OK 73099

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Arancini
Margherita
Carnivore

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

$8.00

House made artisan dough, garlic butter, fresh grated Parmigiano Reggiano. Baked in our wood-fired oven.

Grilled Bruschetta

$12.00

Artisan crostinis topped with tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmigiano, basil, and garlic. Finished with EVOO and aged balsamic.

Prosciutto & Burrata

$14.00

Aged prosciutto, fresh burrata, and cantaloupe. Finished with EVOO and aged balsamic.

Arancini

$12.00

Risotto and fresh mozzarella, hand battered and fried. Served with garlic aioli.

Meatballs

$14.00

House made with local Nichiyobi-Wagu beef. Served with parmigiano and house marinara.

Table Bread

$2.50

Our house-made bread and oil Togo.

Calamari

$15.00

Hand-Breaded and fried calamari with our house-made marinara.

Fried Mozzarella

$13.00

Freshly diced Parmesan, Hand breaded and fried served with our house-made marinara and garlic aioli.

Desserts

All desserts are artisan made, either in house or in partnership with 9oh6 bakery.

Artisan Tiramisu

$13.00

Artisan made Tiramisu cake, topped with mascarpone and cocoa.

Artisan Cheesecake

$13.00

Handmade graham cracker crust cheesecake topped with a raspberry reduction and fresh berries.

Artisan Limoncello Cake

$13.00

Fresh baked limoncello cake with buttercream frosting and fresh berries.

Seasonal Cheesecake

$14.00

Entrees

Red Bird farms chicken breast, grilled with a delectable balsamic glaze.

Lemon Garlic Salmon

$29.00

Grilled Norwegian Atlantic Salmon topped with lemon and garlic butter.

Balsamic Chicken

$24.00

Red bird farms chicken breast grilled with a delectable balsamic glaze.

Kid Menu

Jax's Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Pasta tossed in a homemade cream sauce.

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.99

10" version of the classic.

Kid Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99

10" version of the classic.

Kid Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Hand battered chicken tenders served with fries.

Kid Pasta

$8.99

Pasta tossed in melted butter.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Toasted bread, served with melted cheddar. served with French fries.

Pasta

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed in our house-made Alfredo sauce, topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken. Shrimp available with up-charge upon request.

Kathy's Lasagna

$17.00

Artisan pasta layered with fresh mozzarella, whipped ricotta, house marinara, and home-made bolognese sauce. Baked to order and topped with parmigiana.

Bolognese

$19.00

Spaghetti pasta topped in homemade bolognese sauce featuring locally sourced Nichiyobi beef and Iberico pork.

Vegetable Pasta

$17.00

Gluten-Friendly Penne, house marinara, and seasonal vegetables.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$17.00

Spaghetti pasta and homemade marinara sauce topped with Nichiyobi-Wagyu meatballs.

Spicy Bolognese

$20.00

Spaghetti pasta tossed in home-made spicy bolognese sauce featuring locally sourced Nichiyobi beef and Iberico pork.

Pizza

Our Neapolitan inspired dough is created in house, baked to order in our wood-fired oven. Each pizza is hand-made and approximately 14 inches. We recommend one per adult.

Margherita

$16.00

EE's Pizza sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, and EVOO.

Pepperoni

$18.00

EE's Pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, artisan pepperoni, Serrano infused honey, and EVOO.

Cheese

$15.00

EE's sauce, fresh mozzarella.

Carnivore

$19.00

EE's pizza sauce, fresh mozzarella, artisan-pepperoni, Nichiyobi-Wagyu beef, and Iberico pork.

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$19.00

Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, and fresh mozzarella.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Locally sourced barbecue sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, and fresh shredded mozzarella.

Entree Salad

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine hearts, croutons, and parmigiana, tossed in a creamy caesar dressing.

House

$10.00

Mixed greens, Croutons, Cherry tomatoes, red onions, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, and fresh mozzarella. Your choice of dressing.

Caprese

$12.00

Tomatoes, Fresh mozzarella, and Basil. paired with fresh spinach,Finished with EVOO and aged balsamic.

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Grilled ZQ

$5.00

Parmesan-Herb Risotto

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side House

$4.99

A lighter portion of our fresh salad.

Side Caesar

$4.99

SIDE GRILL CHICKEN

$6.00

SIDE FRIED CHICKEN

$6.00Out of stock

Side Alfredo

$1.50

Emma's Chili

$4.99

Nichiyobi wagyu beef, Pinto beans, topped with fresh shredded cheddar cheese.

Emma's Potato soup

$4.99

Emma's Hearty potato soup, made with heavy cream and fresh Idaho potatoes.

Features

Feature Meatball Sandy

$13.99

House made bread, Nichiyobi-Wagyu meatballs. Served with Fries.

Non-Alcohol

Maine Root

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4401 Grant Blvd, Yukon, OK 73099

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Perico Yukon - 505 E. Main St
orange starNo Reviews
505 E. Main St Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
The Flower Shop Winery - 631 W. Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
629 & 631 W. Main Street Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Earl's Rib Palace
orange starNo Reviews
10 West Main Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Cajun Corner - NW Expressway
orange starNo Reviews
9200 N COUNCIL RD Oklahoma City, OK 73132
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Yukon
orange star3.5 • 70
1701 Shedeck Parkway Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Medieval Dawgs
orange starNo Reviews
6604 Nw 31st Ter Bethany, OK 73008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yukon

9oh6 Baking Co.
orange star4.9 • 154
2601 Wayne Cutt Ave Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Hynson's Classic Burgers - 825 E Main St Suite 100
orange star4.5 • 118
825 E Main St Suite 100 Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel Cafe - Mustang
orange star4.7 • 83
1709 S Mustang Rd Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Old School Bagel Cafe- Piedmont
orange star4.7 • 83
12000 NW Expressway Yukon, OK 73099
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yukon
Oklahoma City
review star
Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston