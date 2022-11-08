Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emma's Cones& Treats

4081 rt 52

Holmes, NY 12531

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Fries Reg.
Fried Pickle Chips
Classic Burger

Burgers

Classic Burger

$8.00

Cheddar cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Brioche bun,

Caprese Burger

$9.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Pesto, Balsamic glaze, brioche bun

Breakfast burger

$10.00

Cheddar cheese, Bacon, Fried egg, Brioche bun

Veggie Burger

$8.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli, Brioche Bun

BYO burger

BYO burger

$7.00

Wraps & Sandwiches

Chicken Caesar wrap

Chicken Caesar wrap

$8.00

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing

BBQ Chicken Wrap

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.00

Shredded BBQ Chicken, Lettuce, Coleslaw

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.50

Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Red Onion, Ranch Dressing

Southwest Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Black Beans, Corn, Bell Peppers, Tomato, Lettuce, Avocado, Cilantro-Lime Dressing

BLT

$6.75

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato

Crispy Chicken Sandwhich

$8.50

Hot Dog

$4.00

Garlic Herb Butter Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Bacon Egg Cheese

$5.30

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Gyro

$8.00

Paninis

Philly Cheesesteak Panini

$8.50

Thinly Sliced Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Provolone, Garlic Butter

Crispy Chicken Panini

$8.50

Breaded Chicken, Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Balsamic Dressing

Caprese Panini

$7.50

Sides

Chicken Tenders 4pc

$8.00

Classic Fries Reg.

$4.00

Classic Fries Lg.

$6.00

Sweet potato Fries Reg.

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries Lg.

$6.50

Truffle Parmesan Fries Reg.

$6.75

Bacon & Cheddar Fries Reg.

$6.75

Fried Pickle Chips

$4.00

Small Side Salad

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

12 Oz Soup

$3.99

16 Oz Soup

$4.99

Chicken

$3.00

Seasoned fries Reg.

$4.25

Seasoned fries Lg.

$6.25

Salads

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Shredded parmesan, Caesar dressing

Garden Salad

$9.00

Spring mix, Tomato, Onion, Carrot, Cucumber

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders (2) /Fries

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese/Fries

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog/Fries

$8.00

Kids Burger/Fries

$8.00

Drinks

Lemonade

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Snapple

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Pure Leaf

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$1.50

Americano

$3.50

Cappuccino

$3.75

Latte

$4.15
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$4.50

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Mocha Latte

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.15

Vanilla Spice Latte

$4.50

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.50

Maple Latte

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.50

Italian Rainbow Slice

$4.25

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Crumb Cake

$3.00

Brownie Bites

$1.00

Lemon Mousse

$5.50

Chocolate Mousse

$5.50

Muffin

$4.50

Caramel Apple Slice

$3.50

Large Cookie

$3.50

Pb Cookie

$1.00

Pb Cookies (5)

$5.00

Apple Pie

$3.50

Apple Turnover

$5.00

Eclair

$3.50Out of stock

Pastry With Vanilla Cream

$4.00

Cannoli

$2.00

Red Velvit

$4.50

Chips

Chips

$2.00

Hard Ice Cream

Hard Ice Cream Small

$4.00

Hard Ice Cream Medium

$5.00

Hard Ice Cream Large

$6.25

Pint

$7.50

Soft Ice Cream

Soft Ice Cream Small

$3.75

Soft Ice Cream Medium

$4.25

Soft Ice Cream Large

$5.25

Milkshake

Milkshake

$6.50

Sundaes

Banana Split

Banana Split

$7.25

3 scoops of your choice of ice cream on top of a banana with strawberry topping, pineapple topping, hot fudge, peanuts, whipped cream, and cherries

Brownie Sundae

Brownie Sundae

$7.25

2 scoops of your choice of ice cream on top of two brownies with hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry

Strawberry Shortcake Sundae

$7.25

2 scoops of your choice of ice cream on top of pound cake with strawberry topping, fresh strawberries, strawberry cake crunch and whipped cream

Parfaits

Brownie Parfait

$6.50

choice of ice cream layered with brownie pieces, hot fudge, and crushed oreos

Cookie Craze Parfait

$6.50

choice of ice cream layered with chocolate chip cookie pieces, cookie dough, and hot fudge

S'mores Parfait

S'mores Parfait

$6.50

choice of ice cream layered with crushed graham crackers, mini marshmallows, marshmallow sauce, and hot fudge

Flurry

Flurry

$6.00

Float

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Orange Soda Float

$5.00

Coca-Cola Float

$5.00

Ice Cream Nachos

Ice Cream Nachos

$6.50

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottled Soda

$3.00

frozen treats

push pops

$2.50

bomb pops

$2.50

orange italian ice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4081 rt 52, Holmes, NY 12531

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

