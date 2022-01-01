Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Emma + Ollie 607 S Washington

555 Reviews

$$

607 S Washington

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Chorizo + Egg
Brisket+Potato+Cheese+EGG

Beignets

$10.00

ENTREES

Beignets

$10.00

Oatmeal

$8.00

Mama's Pancakes + Bacon

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Tomato Toast

$16.00

Breakfast Croissant

$17.00

E+O Breakfast

$12.00

Angie's Breakfast Bowl

$16.00

TACOS

Chorizo + Egg

$5.00

Bacon+Potato+Egg

$5.00

Brisket+Potato+Cheese+EGG

$8.00

Bean + Cheese + Bacon

$5.00

KIDS

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Lil' Ollie

$7.00

SIDES

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Grit Girl Cheese Grits

$5.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Beignets

$10.00

1 Pancake

$2.50

Avocado

$1.50

Sourdough

$3.00

GF Toast

$2.00

Scrambled

$2.00

Over-Easy

$2.00

Over-Medium

$2.00

Over-Hard

$2.00

Sunny-Side-Up

$2.00

Classic Biscuit

$5.00

Biscuit+Gravy

$8.00

Extra Beignet

$3.50

STARTERS

Beignets

$10.00

Tomato Toast

$16.00

Fried Oyster Nachos

$15.00

SALADS+SOUPS

Fried Chicken Kale Caesar

$16.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$6.00

SANDWICHES

1/2 Sandwich + Cup of Soup

$15.00

Rebecca's Chicken Salad

$15.00

Ollie Burger

$16.00

Daily PoBoy

$20.00

Turkey BLT

$15.00

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

SIDES

Potato Chips

$4.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

Grit Grils Cheese Grits

$5.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

KIDS

Chicken Finger

$8.00

Tiny Burger

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

BAKERY

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Almond Snail

$5.00

Danish

$5.00

Sweet Scone

$5.50

Bacon Scone

$6.00

Muffin

$4.50

Croissant

$5.00

Fruit Kolache

$5.00

Sausage Kolache

$6.00

Biscotti

$12.00

Banana Bread Slice

$5.00

Banana Bread Loaf

$12.00

Cookie

$4.00

Mexican Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Specialty Cookie

$5.00

COLD CASE

Bar Cookie

$7.00

Coco Mac

$5.00

KeyLime-Slice

$7.00

IceBox Pie

$7.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Cupcake

$6.00

DRINKS

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$3.00

Richard's Still

$2.50

Richard's Sparkling

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Maine Rootbear

$3.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

BEER

Modelo

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Alstadt Lager

$4.00

WINE-GL

Mimosa

$8.00

Mimosa-Special

$10.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$10.00

Medivol Brut

$12.00

Naveran Brut Rosado

$11.00

Cielo Prosecco

$9.00

Chateau Maris Rose

$11.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$11.00

De Pinet Picpoul

$12.00

Averaen Chardonnay

$11.00

Lost Draw Termpanillo

$16.00

Slices Cabernet

$14.00

Unique Pinot Noir

$11.00

WINE-BTL

Medivol Brut

$40.00

Navarean Brut Rosado

$38.00

Cielo Prosseco

$30.00

Maris Rose

$35.00

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Picpoul

$40.00

Avarean Chardonnay

$35.00

LostDraw Tempernillo

$56.00

Unique Pinot Noir

$35.00

Slices Cab

$44.00

Lirac

$32.00

PANTRY

Hat + Heart

$10.00

E+O Jam Jar

$8.00

E+O Sea Salt

$8.00

TX Olive Oil LG

$25.00

TX Olive Oil

$17.00

Pasta

$4.50

Katz Coffee Bag

$15.00

Katz Cold Brew

$5.00

Dates

$15.00

Gluten Free Oat Crackers

$5.00

La Panza Mini Crackers

$3.00

Rustic Bakery

$8.00

Grit Girl Grits

$12.00

Cold Brew Bottle

$8.00

MEATS+CHEESES

1/2 sand+chips

$10.00

Tomato Soup To-Go

$5.00

Chicken Salad To-Go

$15.00

Pimento Cheese To-Go

$12.00

Cacciatore

$17.00

Pepperoni

$17.00

Calabrese

$18.00

CKC Feta

$15.00

Mt.Tam

$15.00

Gouda

$9.00

Texas Gold

$13.00

Beehive Curds

$6.00

Barely Buzzed

$10.00

Keystone

$8.00

Espanola

$15.00

Toma

$10.00

WINE

Frico

$12.00

Two Kings

$27.00

Hunky Dory

$19.00

Starters

Beignets (Copy)

$10.00

Tomato Toast (Copy)

$16.00

Avocado Toast (Copy)

$15.00

Plates

Challah French Toast

$16.00

Angie's Breakfast Bowl

$15.00

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

Eggs Sardou

$16.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.00

Papa's Plate

$23.00

Monte Cristo

$16.00

Salmon Potato

$22.00

Lobster Benedict

$32.00

Kids

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Lil' Ollie

$7.00

SIDES (Copy)

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Grit Girl Cheese Grits

$5.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Beignets

$10.00

1 Pancake

$2.50

Avocado

$1.50

Sourdough

$3.00

GF Toast

$2.00

Scrambled

$2.00

Over-Easy

$2.00

Over-Medium

$2.00

Over-Hard

$2.00

Sunny-Side-Up

$2.00

Classic Biscuit

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 pm
Location

607 S Washington, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Directions

