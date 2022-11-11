Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Emma Rue's

review star

No reviews yet

15 S Howard

Spokane, WA 99203

Lattes

Vanilla Lavender Latte

$5.25

Raspberry White Mocha Latte

$5.25
Caffe Latte

$4.25

Mocha Latte

$5.25
Chai Tea Latte

$4.50
Matcha Latte

$4.50

London Fog Latte

$4.00

Classics

Single Origin Drip

$3.00
Americano

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50
Cortado

$4.50
Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Kids Menu

Steamer

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Lattes

Iced Vanilla Lavender Latte

$5.50

Iced Orange Basil Latte

$5.50

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.50

Iced Caffe Latte

$4.25

Iced Wildberry Latte

$4.50

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.75

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.75

Iced Tea

$3.50

Pastries

Blueberry Lavender Scone (GF)

$4.00Out of stock

Filled with fresh blueberries, balanced with lavender and finished with a creamy lemon curd

Cinnamon Almond Coffee Cake (GF)

$4.50

Classic cinnamon spiced coffee cake topped with toasted almonds

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Curated Coffee, Handcrafted Cocktails, Petite Delectable Desserts

15 S Howard, Spokane, WA 99203

