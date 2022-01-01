Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emma’s Macarons

248 Moody Street

Waltham, MA 02453

Choose your Macarons

Single

Half Dozen

$17.00

Dozen

$30.00

Variety Half Dozen

$17.00

Variety Dozen

$30.00

Chips & Dip

$6.00

Mini Mac Pack

$20.00

Pastries

Canele

$3.50

Croissant

$3.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Blondie

$3.00

Marshmallow Bar

$3.00

Spinach Feta

$4.00

Brownie Bite

$3.00

Odds and Ends

$10.00

Cookies

Mac Cookie

$4.00

Ube

$4.00

Matcha

$4.00

Brownie Sandwich

$5.00

Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Sandwich

$5.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$5.00

Funfetti Sandwich

$5.00

Mini Cookie Pack

$15.00

Cupcakes

Pandan Coconut

$3.00

Cookies and Cream

$3.00

Passionfruit

$3.00

Strawberry

$3.00

Vanilla Bean

$3.00

Funfetti

$3.00

Raspberry Lemon

$3.00

Ube White Choco

$3.00

Raspberry Lychee

$3.00

Lemon

$3.00

Fruity Cereal

$3.00

Drinks

Strawberry Milk

$4.50

RUBY Hibiscus

$3.99

Pop & Bottle

$3.99

Sanzo

$2.50

Nitro

$3.99

Solti

$4.99

Fiji Water

$2.00

PROMO

Half Dozen FREE promo

Mother's Day Special

$25.00

CUSTOM ORDER

Mai

$198.00

Cheesecakes

Ube Basque

$2.75

Basque Burnt Cheesecake

$2.75

Mini Cheesecake

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Hand crafted French Macarons!

248 Moody Street, Waltham, MA 02453

Emma’s Macarons image

