Emmets Social Table Fort Mill

SMALL PLATES

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

$8.00

Housemade, topped with Bleu Cheese and served with celery, carrots, and warm pita.

CRISPY GREEN TOMATOES

$8.00

Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes, Pimento Cheese, and Zesty Sauce.

SOUTH MAIN DEGGS

$7.00

Fried deviled eggs with pork belly and pepper jelly drizzle.

FRENCH ONION DIP

$7.00

Served with kettle chips, a homemade house specialty.

MEAT & CHEESE BOARD

$14.00Out of stock

Sopressata, Proscuitto, Kerrygold White Cheddar, Danish Bleu Cheese, and Brie. Served with crostinis and candied pecans.

MILL FRIES

$7.00

Shoestring fries served with curry ketchup, homemade ranch, and cheese dip.

SMOKIN' NACHOS

$12.00

A single layered nacho with house smoked pork and all the fixin's.

EMMET'S SMOKED MAC

$13.00

Roasted jalapeno mac n' cheese, stuffed with smoked pork.

GLAZED BRUSSELS

$7.00

Served with bacon and sriracha honey glaze.

VEGGIE LETTUCE WRAPS

$9.00

Bibb lettuce wraps filled with brown rice, roasted red peppers, diced red onions, portabella mushrooms, and diced tomatoes. Topped with goat cheese and balsamic glaze.

KOREAN GLAZED WINGS

$10.00

Slow roasted & grilled to order.

PORK QUESADILLA

$10.00

SALADS

CLASSIC CAESAR

$8.00

Classic Caesar, cherry tomatoes, and toasted crostini's.

CAPRESE AVOCADO

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, and basil stuffed avocado. Drizzled with balsamic glaze.

KALE YEAH!

$8.00

Kale, goat cheese, red onions, candied pecans, and dried cranberries with a honey citrus vinaigrette.

POKE-STUFFED AVOCADO

$15.00

Two avocado halves, stuffed with sesame, soy & garlic marinated ahi tuna. Topped with toasted sesame seeds and diced red onions.

WEDGE

$10.00

Four mini wedges topped with chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, crostini crumbles, cherry tomatoes, ranch, and balsamic glaze.

FLATBREADS

BBQ CHX

$12.00

BBQ, cream cheese, grilled chicken, jack, cheddar, red onion, cilantro

B&B FLATBREAD

$13.00

Blackened tenderloin, crumbled bleu cheese, caramelized onions, spinach & balsamic glaze

FIGGY FLATBREAD

$12.00

Fig Preserves, prosciutto, arugula & herb goat cheese

MARGHARESE

$11.00

Margherita meets Caprese... you know the rest

CALIFORNIA FLATBREAD

$13.00

Pesto topped with roasted veggies & fresh mozzarella cheese.

SLIDERS

BLT SLIDERS

$9.00

Crispy green tomatoes, bacon, arugula with pimento cheese & zesty sauce.

GERMAN BEEF SLIDERS

$10.00

Hand-pattied beef sliders, white cheddar, sauteed onions & stone ground mustard on a pretzel roll

NASHVILLE CHX

$8.00

Hot enough to knock those boots right off! Seasoned fried chicken, slaw, pickle, & sriracha

THE NIGHT WATCHEMEN'S SLOW COOKED PULLED PORK

$9.00

BBQ, house slaw, & pickle

"WORLDS" OYSTER SLIDERS

$12.00

Benford Brewing's "World's Problem Solver" battered oysters with caper horseradish sauce.

TACOS

BLACKENED FISH TACOS

$9.00

Spicy white fish & pineapple pico, served with sriracha aioli

PORK BELLY TACOS

$9.00

Sweet bourbon-glazed with mango & fresh jalapeno slices

PHILLY TACOS

$10.00

Philly cheesesteak style with a lil' kick of jalapeno

FRIED SHRIMP TACO

$11.00

LARGE PLATES

BBQ RIBS

$19.00

Cheshire Pork (Goldboro, NC) Baby Back Ribs, slow roasted then grilled and brushed with carolina style sauce over a bed of Mill Fries

KICKIN' CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$12.00

Housemade waffles and tenders with maple syrup & sriracha

SEARED CRABCAKES

$17.00

Low country crab cakes served over fresh slaw with our house made cocktail sauce

GLAZED SALMON

$21.00

Served with broccoli and brown rice, seared and baked to finish, in our house made honey-bourbon sauce

CAJUN-STYLE SHRIMP & GRITS

$14.00

Pan-seared shrimp over white cheddar grits

BRAISED SHORT RIBS

$17.00

Slow braised with red wine mushroom reduction over white cheddar grits

TOMATO SOUP SHOOTER

$11.00

Homemade tomato soup with mini pimento cheese sandwiches

PAN-SEARED TENDERLOIN

$26.00

Sliced tenderloin served with cheesy potato croquettes & red pepper coulis

DESSERTS

AW SNAP!

$6.00

Great Grandma Wilma's 100 year-old secret recipe ginger snap, vanilla ice cream & homemade Coffee Moonshine Caramel

COBBLER

$6.00

Fresh made fruit cobbler topped with vanilla ice cream

HOME FLIGHT

$8.00

Cone sampling of 4 locally made ice cream flavors from Waxhaw Creamery

MOUSSE CUPS

$6.00

Homemade Chocolate Mousse, chocolate shavings, & raspberry reduction

SCOOP ICE CREAM

$2.00

APPLE CRAN COBBLER

$6.00

KIDS MENU

EMMET'S CHEESEBURGER SLIDER

$7.00

FINLEY'S HOUSEMADE CHICKEN TENDERS

$7.00

LAILA'S CAESAR SALAD W/ GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.00

LOLA'S CHEESE FLATBREAD

$7.00

TORI'S 4OZ FILET

$14.00

CECILIA'S GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

SARA'S GRILLED SALMON

$14.00

IZA'S SHELLS N' CHEESE

$7.00

GLUTEN FREE GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

GLUTEN FREE CHEESE FLATBREAD

$8.00

HAPPY HOUR

BUFFALO CHIPS

$5.00

CAPRESE BITES

$5.00

CHIPS AND GUAC

$5.00

HOT FRIES

$4.00

PRETZEL BITES

$4.00

QUESADILLA

$6.00

GF SMALL PLATES

GF FRENCH ONION DIP

$7.00

Served with Kettle Chips, a homemade house specialty

GF MILL FRIES

$7.00

Shoestring fries served with curry ketchup, homemade ranch, and cheese dip

GF SMOKIN' NACHOS

$12.00

Single layer nachos made with house smoked pork & all the fixin's

GF VEGGIE SUMMER ROLLS

$6.00

Chilled spring rolls with carrots, cabbage, fresh ginger, red peppers and green onions, tossed in a rice vinegar and sriracha dressing

GF GLAZED BRUSSELS

$7.00

Served with bacon & sriracha honey glaze

GF VEGGIE LETTUCE WRAPS

$9.00

Bibb lettuce wraps filled with brown rice, roasted red peppers, portabella mushrooms and diced tomatoes, topped with goat cheese and balsamic glaze

GF SLOW ROASTED WINGS

$10.00

Slow roasted & grilled to order, served naked or with BBQ sauce

GF SALADS

GF CLASSIC CAESAR

$8.00

Classic Caesar, cherry tomatoes

GF CAPRESE AVOCADO

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato & basil stuffed avocado, balsamic glaze

GF KALE YEAH!

$8.00

Kale, goat cheese, red onions, candied pecans & dried cranberries with honey citrus vinaigrette

GF WEDGE

$10.00

4 mini wedges topped with chopped bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, ranch & balsamic glaze

GF FLATBREADS

Prepared Using Rich's Gluten-Free Cauliflower Crust

GF B&B FLATBREAD

$13.00

Blackened tenderloin, crumbled bleu cheese, caramelized onions, spinach & balsamic glaze. On Rich's Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust.

GF BBQ CHX

$12.00

BBQ, cream cheese, grilled chicken, jack, cheddar, red onion, cilantro. On Rich's Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust.

GF FIGGY FLATBREAD

$12.00

Fig, prosciutto, arugula & herb goat cheese. On Rich's Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust.

GF MARGHARESE

$11.00

Margherita meets Caprese...you know the rest. On Rich's Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust.

GF CALI FLAT

$13.00

Pesto topped with roasted veggies & fresh mozzarella cheese. On Rich's Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust.

Sweet n spicy flatbread

$11.00

GF TACOS

GF BLACKENED FISH TACOS

$9.00

Spicy white fish & pineapple pico served with sriracha aioli, on corn tortillas.

GF PHILLY TACOS

$10.00

Philly cheesesteak style with a lil' kick of jalapeno, on corn tortillas.

GF LARGER PLATES

GF BBQ RIBS

$19.00

Cheshire Pork (Goldboro, NC) Baby Back Ribs, slow roasted then grilled and brushed with Carolina style sauce over a bed of Mill Fries.

GF GRILLED SALMON

$21.00

Served with broccoli and brown rice

GF CAJUN-STYLE SHRIMP & GRITS

$14.00

Pan-seared shrimp over white cheddar grits

GF TOMATO SOUP SHOOTER

$11.00

Homemade tomato soup with mini pimento cheese sandwiches made with gluten-free bread

GF PAN SEARED TENDERLOIN

$26.00

Sliced tenderloin served with Mill Fries and red pepper coulis

STRAWBERRY COCKTAILS

Strawberry Cupcake

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Lemon Drop

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Jalapeño Margarita

$9.00Out of stock

BEVERAGES

MOCKTAIL

$3.00

1/2 & 1/2 TEA

$2.25

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.25

CHERRY COKE

$2.50

CHOC MILK

$3.00

COKE

$2.25

COKE ZERO

$2.25

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.25

DIET COKE

$2.25

DR PEPPER

$2.25

GINGERALE

$2.25

IBC CREAM SODA

$2.50

IBC ROOT BEER

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.25

MILK

$3.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

POWERADE

$2.25

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.25

SWEET TEA

$2.25

UNSWEET TEA

$2.25

MERCHANDISE

Men's Hat

$20.00

Emmet's Tumbler

$16.00

T Shirts

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and Enjoy

Location

100 Main St., Unit 100, Fort Mill, SC 29715

Directions

Gallery
Emmets Social Table image

