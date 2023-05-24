Restaurant header imageView gallery

Emmett's on Grove

review star

No reviews yet

39 Grove St

New York, NY 10014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


HATS

Red Bucket hat

$28.00

White Bucket hat

$28.00

Red Dad Cap

$28.00

Green Dad Cap

$28.00

White Dad Cap

$28.00

TCHOTCHKES

Totes

$35.00

Wine Keys

$10.00

Pins

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Emmett’s on Grove is a midwest inspired supper club specializing in tavern style pizza following the success of its original Soho institution, Emmett's. Taking inspiration from the South of France to the North woods of Wisconsin - Emmett’s on Grove celebrates the spirit of a classic American Tavern with European influences. Serving Italian American favorites alongside an extensive wine list featuring top producers and domaines from around the world, Emmett’s on Grove offers all the fun you would want from a neighborhood restaurant with an elevated experience you would hope for from a top New York dining destination.

Website

Location

39 Grove St, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thierry Atlan
orange starNo Reviews
436 West Broadway New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Jack's Wife Freda - West Village - West Village
orange starNo Reviews
50 Carmine Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Nami Nori - West Village
orange starNo Reviews
33 Carmine St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Song' E Napule - 132 W Houston - 132 West Houston St
orange starNo Reviews
132 West Houston St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Emmett's
orange starNo Reviews
50 MacDougal Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
All'Antico Vinaio - Sullivan Street
orange starNo Reviews
225 Sullivan Street New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston