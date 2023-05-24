Emmett's on Grove
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Emmett’s on Grove is a midwest inspired supper club specializing in tavern style pizza following the success of its original Soho institution, Emmett's. Taking inspiration from the South of France to the North woods of Wisconsin - Emmett’s on Grove celebrates the spirit of a classic American Tavern with European influences. Serving Italian American favorites alongside an extensive wine list featuring top producers and domaines from around the world, Emmett’s on Grove offers all the fun you would want from a neighborhood restaurant with an elevated experience you would hope for from a top New York dining destination.
Location
39 Grove St, New York, NY 10014
