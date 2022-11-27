Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Emmett's Cafe

61 Reviews

744 S High

Columbus, OH 43206

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
One-Handed
Tots

All Day

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

greek yogurt, granola, fresh berries, chia jam

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$10.00Out of stock

sliced loaf, maple butter, sea salt

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$9.00

bananas, blueberries, walnuts, ohio maple

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

matija focaccia, avo mash, puffed quinoa, everything spice.

One-Handed

One-Handed

$7.50

english muffin, egg (over hard), white cheddar, crispy prosciutto, and house-made rosemary aioli

The TK

The TK

$11.00

matija focaccia, egg, white cheddar, arugula, pickled zukes, avo, creamy whole grain mustard

Meat + Tato

Meat + Tato

$12.50

matija everything roll, egg, chorizo, tots (yes, really), monterey jack, arugula, house pickled onion, house green hot sauce

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese, crispy prosciutto, tots, avocado, house-made chipotle aioli, house-made fresh salsa

The Lox

The Lox

$14.00

matija everything roll, smoked salmon, egg, pickled onion, cucumber, lemon-dill cream cheese

The Emmything

The Emmything

$14.50

everything roll, roasted chicken, roasted red peppers, white cheddar, rosemary aoili, side salad

Midwest Chop

Midwest Chop

$15.50

market greens, roasted chicken, ohio apples, spiced nuts, red onion, blue cheese, soft egg, whole grain honey mustard

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

falafel, market greens, smoke red pepper, cucumber, red onion, herb pesto, hummus, goat cheese

South High Salad

South High Salad

$14.50

market greens, falafel, cucumber, roasted beet, pickled onion, goat cheese, lemon dressing

Fall Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Sides

Tots

Tots

$4.50

everything seasoning, chipotle aoili

Salad

Salad

$5.00

market greens, pickled onion, cucumber, herb vinaigrette

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.00

seasonal fruit, orange zest

Kids Items

Kids Items

$7.00

Treats

Choco-Tahini Crispy

Choco-Tahini Crispy

$4.00

cocoa flakes, tahini, dates, so much chocolate

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

chocolate chips, brown sugar, vanilla

Seasonal Muffin

Seasonal Muffin

$4.00

fresh blueberries, meyer lemon, demerara sugar

Power Balls

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee

Drip

Drip

$3.25

batch brewed coffee, roasted by Proud Mary Coffee in PDX; choose from house blend or featured coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

slow brewed house coffee

Espresso

Espresso

$3.00

double shot of espresso

Cortado

Cortado

$3.75

espresso cut with warm milk (4.25 oz)

Flat White

Flat White

$4.00

a cappuccino-sized latte (6 oz)

Aussie Capp

Aussie Capp

$4.00

single espresso, milk foam, and chocolate dust (6 oz)

Latte

Latte

$4.25
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00

a latte with Kali chocolate (12 oz)

Iced Latte

$4.25

espresso with cold milk, served over ice

Iced Mocha

$5.00

latte with cold milk and chocolate, served over ice

Specialties

S. High Chai

S. High Chai

$5.00

house spices, orange peel, rooibos, vanilla syrup and oat milk

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$5.00

matcha shot with milk texture

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.75

kali chocolate and milk

Okay,.. Okay

Okay,.. Okay

$5.00

spro, milk texture, sweetened condensed milk with cinnamon

Cold Brew + Mint Cream

Cold Brew + Mint Cream

$7.00

Humbler cold brew, mint foam, simple syrup, mint crystals

Iced S High Chai

$5.00

house spices, orange peel, rooibos, vanilla syrup and oat milk; served over ice

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00
Smooth as Butta

Smooth as Butta

$5.00Out of stock

browned butter, bourbon vanilla, maple, cinnamon, zest

Apple Chai-der

Apple Chai-der

$5.00Out of stock

cider, chai, house whipped cream, caramel drizzle

Spiced Pumpkin

Spiced Pumpkin

$5.00

pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, brown sugar

Refreshments + Teas

Hot Tea

$3.00

Rishi tea

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

golden Yunnan black tea

Espresso & Tonic

Espresso & Tonic

$6.00

espresso, fever tree tonic, and orange twist

Chai Ginger Fizzy

Chai Ginger Fizzy

$6.00

S. High Chai, orange/ginger cubes and sparkling water

Matcha-Bucha

Matcha-Bucha

$6.00

matcha shot mixed with lavender kombucha

Dram CBD

Dram CBD

$5.00

DRAM CBD seltzer or switchel

Kombucha

Kombucha

$5.00

Bob's Kombucha

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Retail Coffee

Loud AF (250g Pouch)

$18.00

Porter Ceramic Mug

$25.00

Porter Ceramic Tumbler

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markBike Parking
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Operating 7 days a week, Emmett’s offers a varied menu in a friendly, relaxed, and welcoming environment.

Website

Location

744 S High, Columbus, OH 43206

Directions

