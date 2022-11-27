Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Emmett's Cafe
61 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Operating 7 days a week, Emmett’s offers a varied menu in a friendly, relaxed, and welcoming environment.
Location
744 S High, Columbus, OH 43206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
One Line Coffee - Franklinton River & Rich
No Reviews
471 West Rich Street Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Bandit Pizza & Pairings by Rockmill
4.3 • 658
503 South Front Street Suite 101 Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant