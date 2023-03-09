EMMY SQUARED Hell's Kitchen: NYC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
PLEASE SELECT THE “ENTER YOUR LOCATION” ITEM TO ENTER THE YOUR HOTEL ROOM NUMBER OR LOCATION IN THE “SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS” BOX TO COMPLETE YOUR ORDER (REQUIRED). Emmy Squared Pizza offers quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes.
Location
311 West 48th Street, NEW YORK, NY 10036
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lillies Victorian Times Square - 249 West 49th Street
No Reviews
249 West 49th Street New York, NY 10019
View restaurant
Brooklyn Chophouse - Times Square LLC - 253 W 47Th street
No Reviews
253 W 47Th street New York, NY 10036
View restaurant