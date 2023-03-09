EMMY SQUARED Hell's Kitchen: NYC

Restaurant info

PLEASE SELECT THE “ENTER YOUR LOCATION” ITEM TO ENTER THE YOUR HOTEL ROOM NUMBER OR LOCATION IN THE “SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS” BOX TO COMPLETE YOUR ORDER (REQUIRED). Emmy Squared Pizza offers quality ingredients and deliciously unique toppings, our signature Detroit-style pizza is marked by its square shape, crispy bottom, fluffy dough, cheesy "frico" crust, and signature sauce stripes.

Website