Plates:

Cheesy Garlic Sticks

$13.91

parsley pesto, spicy tomato sauce

Crispy Chicken Crunchers

$17.12

siracha crystal glaze, cilantro, ranch

Impossible Meatballs

$17.12

plant based meatballs, red sauce

Smoked Trout Dip

$17.12

homemade potato chips

Baked Ziti (GF)

$16.05

banza rotini, red sauce, burrata, calabrian chilies (GF)

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$8.56

seasoned waffle fries

Zia Fries

$17.12

double fries, zia pimento cheese, scallions, bacon, ranch

Roast Chili Glazed Cauliflower

$14.98

banana peppers, golden raisins, toasted pine nuts, basil

Salads:

Caesar Salad

$17.12

hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$17.12

pickled red onion, cashew, blue cheese, dried cherries, miso dressing

Spinach & Asparagus Salad

$17.12

fresh spinach, pencil asparagus, crispy speck, pecorino, champagne vinaigrette

Huge Hot Chicken Wedge

$20.33

Nashville hot chicken tenders, ‘Bama white sauce, chopped pickle, celery, blue cheese, olive, cherry tomato, ranch

Chopped Italian

$21.40

chopped greens, cherry tomatoes, soppressata, provolone, celery, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, vinaigrette

Sandwiches:

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$18.19

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$18.19

Nashville hot chicken, 'Bama white sauce, pickles, greens, radish

Burgers:

Le Big Matt

$20.33

double-stack beef patties,American cheese, Sammy Sauce, greens & pickles on a pretzel bun!

Turkey Burger

$16.05

blue cheese buffalo sauce, celery & carrots

Bodega Burger

$17.12

chopped grass fed beef, American cheese, red onion, bell pepper, on a pretzel bun with ketchup and pickles

Pizzas:

Classic

$19.26

red sauce, mozzarella

Colony

$25.68

pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey

Roni Overload

$27.82

red sauce, triple pepperoni

Deluxe

$23.54

sausage, peppers, mushrooms

Seoul Mate

$26.75

vegan spicy kimchi, sausage, peppers, mushrooms

Margherita Pizza

$25.68

burrata, basil

Big Al

$29.96

burrata, basil, sausage, Calabrian chiles

Star

$26.75

red sauce, ricotta, crispy soppressata, chile

Vodka Pizza

$19.26

house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino

MVP

$21.40

house made vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto, sesame seed crust

VIP

$26.75

house made vodka sauce, red sauce, garlic parsley pesto, sesame seed crust, pepperoni & calabrian chile

Impossible Ang

$26.75

house made vodka sauce, ricotta, double pecorino, impossible meatballs, banana peppers

Chorizo Crunch Pizza

$26.75

chorizo, jalapeño, red onion, tortilla crunch

Angel

$26.75

ricotta, mushrooms, truffle mushroom cream

Hot Chicken

$26.75

Nashville hot chicken, 'Bama white sauce, chopped pickle

Good Paulie

$24.61

caramelized onions, sausage, smoked gouda

Dipper

$19.26

spinach, artichoke, pecorino

Big Hawaiian

$24.61

ezzo pepperoni, crispy bacon, pineapple, chile glaze

The Emmy

$19.26

banana peppers, red onion, ranch, side red sauce

Classic [VEGAN]

$22.47

red sauce, vegan mozzarella [V]

Artie Bucco [VEGAN]

$25.68

garlic confit cloves, caramalized onions, basil

Larry [VEGAN]

$26.00

roasted cauliflower, spinach, chili glaze, golden raisins, parsley pesto, pine nuts

Make It Your Own:

Make It Your Own

$19.26

build a pie of your choice, choice of sauce and toppings

Sides & Sauces:

Side Bleu Cheese

$4.00

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Jalapeno

$2.00

Side Jalapeno

Side Of Bama Sauce

$1.00

Side of Bama Sauce

Side Of Basil

$2.00

Side of Basil

Side Of Caramelized Onion

$2.00

Side of Caramelized Onion

Side Of Fried Chicken

$3.00

Side of Fried Chicken

Side Of Mushroom

$2.00

Side of Mushroom

Side Of Red Sauce

$2.00

Side of Red Sauce

Side Of Sammy Sauce

$2.00

Side of Sammy Sauce

Side Of Wing Sauce

$1.00

Side of Wing Sauce

Side Of Ranch

$2.00

Side of Emmy Sauce

$2.00