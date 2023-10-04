ONLINE: MAIN MENU

Plates

Cheesy Garlic Sticks

$12.00

served with spicy tomato sauce

Wings

$16.00

jumbo whole wings, sriracha crystal glaze, peanuts, cilantro, ranch

Meatballs

$15.00

meatballs, red sauce

Brooklyn Mozz Sticks

$16.00

crispy hand stretched mozzarella served with marinara sauce

Marinated Cucumbers

$9.00

soy, toasted sesame seeds

Seasoned Waffle Fries

$8.00

seasoned waffle fries

Shareable Salads

Serves 2-3
Caesar Salad

$10.99

serves 2-3. hearts of romaine, anchovy-caesar, sprizolina

Brussels Sprouts Salad

$13.00

serves 2-3. pickled red onion, cashew, blue cheese, dried cherries, miso dressing

Chopped Italian

$19.00

serves 2-3. chopped greens, cherry tomatoes, soppressata, provolone, celery, roasted red peppers, chickpeas, vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

double stack chicken, pickles, greens, radish, ranch

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00

Double stack chicken, tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Burgers

Le Big Matt

$18.00

double-stack beef patties, American cheese, Sammy Sauce, greens & pickles on a pretzel bun!

Emily Burger

$20.00

dry aged double-stack beef patties, American cheese, emmy sauce, caramelized onions & pickles

Signature Pizzas

pizzas are now available in two sizes: REGULAR (8x10 | 6 slices) & LARGE (10x14 | 10 slices)
Make it Your Own (8x10)

$15.00

build your own pizza

Classic Pizza (8x10)

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella

Margherita Pizza (8x10)

$20.00

red sauce, mozzarella + burrata, basil

Colony Pizza (8x10)

$18.00

red sauce, ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey

Roni Supreme Pizza (8x10)

$19.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, calabrian chili

MVP Pizza (8x10)

$19.00

house made vodka sauce, red sauce, parsley pesto, sesame seed crust

VIP Pizza (8x10)

$20.00

house made vodka sauce, red sauce, parsley pesto, sesame seed crust + ezzo pepperoni, calabrian chiles

Vodka Pizza (8x10)

$17.00

house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino

Seoul Mate Pizza (8x10)

$20.00

vegan spicy kimchi, sausage, peppers, mushrooms

Big Ang Pizza (8x10)

$19.00

house made vodka sauce, ricotta, double pecorino, meatballs, banana peppers

Angel Pizza (8x10)

$20.00

Truffleist mushroom cream, ricotta, mushrooms

Good Paulie Pizza (8x10)

$19.00

caramelized onions, sausage, smoked gouda

Big Hawaiian Pizza (8x10)

$20.00

ezzo pepperoni, crispy bacon, pineapple, chile glaze

Artie Bucco Pizza [Vegan] (8x10)

$24.00

vegan cheese, garlic confit cloves, caramelized onions, basil

Make it Your Own (10x14)

$25.00

build your own pizza

Classic Pizza (10x14)

$25.00

red sauce, mozzarella

Margherita Pizza (10x14)

$28.00

red sauce, mozzarella + burrata, basil

Colony Pizza (10x14)

$27.00

red sauce, ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey

Roni Supreme Pizza (10x14)

$26.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, calabrian chili

MVP Pizza (10x14)

$27.00

house made vodka sauce, red sauce, parsley pesto, sesame seed crust

VIP Pizza (10x14)

$27.00

house made vodka sauce, red sauce, parsley pesto, sesame seed crust + ezzo pepperoni, calabrian chiles

Vodka Pizza (10x14)

$26.00

house made vodka sauce, basil, pecorino

Seoul Mate Pizza (10x14)

$28.00

vegan spicy kimchi, sausage, peppers, mushrooms

Big Ang Pizza (10x14)

$27.00

house made vodka sauce, ricotta, double pecorino, meatballs, banana peppers

Angel Pizza (10x14)

$28.00

Truffleist mushroom cream, ricotta, mushrooms

Good Paulie Pizza (10x14)

$27.00

caramelized onions, sausage, smoked gouda

Big Hawaiian Pizza (10x14)

$27.00

ezzo pepperoni, crispy bacon, pineapple, chile glaze

Kids

Kids Pizza Sticks

$9.00

kids pizza sticks + side of fries or corn

Kids Chicken Bites

$9.00

kids chicken bites + side of fries or corn

Kids Burger

$9.00

kids burger + side of fries or corn

Desserts

Skillet Baked Brownie (NO ICE CREAM)

$9.00

warm triple chocolate baked brownie topped with maldon salt.

Beverages

Can of Coke

$3.00
Can of Diet Coke

$3.00

Can of Grapefruit Soda

$3.00
Can of Sprite

$3.00
Smart Water (Bottled H2O)

$4.00

Meal Packs

Family Meal

$85.00

Comes with Cheesy Garlic Sticks, Brussels Sprouts Salad, and Caesar Salad PLUS your choice of 3 Pizzas! Unfortunately, we cannot accommodate modifications for any items within the Family Meal pack.

PARTY PACK (SERVES 8 TO 10)

$150.00

Includes your choice of 1 App, 1 Salad and 5 Pizzas. Serves 8-10 People.

PARTY PACK (SERVES 18 TO 20)

$275.00

Includes your choice of 2 Apps, 2 Salads, 8 Pizzas and 1 Sandwich. Serves 18-20 People.