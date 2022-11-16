  • Home
Empanada Company 3058 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, South Fayette.

No reviews yet

3058 Washington Pike

South Fayette Township, PA 15017

Popular Items

CHICKEN EMPANADA
BEEF EMPANADA
BBQ PULLED PORK EMPANADA

Traditional

BEEF EMPANADA

BEEF EMPANADA

$3.00

Ground beef, onions and a perfect blend of spices

CHICKEN EMPANADA

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$3.00

Seasoned chicken, peppers & onions

BBQ PULLED PORK EMPANADA

BBQ PULLED PORK EMPANADA

$3.00

Seasoned pork, slow cooked over 10 hours with homemade BBQ sauce

TUNA EMPANADA

TUNA EMPANADA

$3.00

Tuna with red peppers, onions & garlic

HAM & CHEESE EMPANADA

HAM & CHEESE EMPANADA

$3.00

Smoked ham with a perfect mixture of cheeses & chives

SEASONAL TURKEY

SEASONAL TURKEY

$3.00

Turkey season is here!!! Our own recipe, fresh and ready to enjoy.

Vegetarian

SWEET CORN EMPANADA

SWEET CORN EMPANADA

$3.00

Sweet corn with peppers, onions and spices

Sides

REGULAR FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

$2.00

Perfect crispy hand-cut French fries with a crunchy exterior and a light, fluffy interior.

LENTIL STEW

LENTIL STEW

$3.00

It's a hearty stew that is just classic and delicious. With veggies/bacon and pork tenderloin, spiced with smoked paprika, black pepper, and a hit of cumin.

Sauces

GARLIC SAUCE

$1.00

Creamy garlic sauce with a hint of parsley

CHIMICHURRI

$1.00

Our great typical Argentinean Chimichurri

SPICY SALSA

$1.00Out of stock

Tomatoes, peppers, onions and spicy jalapenos

SPICY TAMARINDO

$1.00

Incredible blend of Tamarindo, ginger, sugar and spices.

BBQ

$1.00

Our home made BBQ sauce

Dessert

CHOKO NOUGAT

CHOKO NOUGAT

$1.50

Oatmeal crumbs with dulce de leche and chocolate, layered in crunchy crackers

TORTA FRITA

TORTA FRITA

$1.75

Typical Argentinean fluffy fried dough sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon (x2 pcs)

Trays (Frozen)

Our Beef Empanadas, frozen to cook at home at any time. Each tray has 6 empanadas. They are perfect for any meal.
BEEF EMPANADA TRAY (FROZEN)

BEEF EMPANADA TRAY (FROZEN)

$16.50

Our Beef Empanadas, frozen to cook at home at any time. Each tray has 6 empanadas. They are perfect for any meal, and great for parties.

CHICKEN EMPANADA TRAY (FROZEN)

CHICKEN EMPANADA TRAY (FROZEN)

$16.50

Our Chicken Empanadas, frozen to cook at home at any time. Each tray has 6 empanadas. They are perfect for any meal, and great for parties.

BBQ PORK EMPANADA TRAY (FROZEN)

BBQ PORK EMPANADA TRAY (FROZEN)

$16.50

Our BBQ Pork Empanadas, frozen to cook at home at any time. Each tray has 6 empanadas. They are perfect for any meal, and great for parties.

TUNA EMPANADA TRAY (FROZEN)

TUNA EMPANADA TRAY (FROZEN)

$16.50

Our Tuna Empanadas, frozen to cook at home at any time. Each tray has 6 empanadas. They are perfect for any meal, and great for parties.

HAM & CHEESE EMPANADA TRAY (FROZEN)

$16.50

Our Ham and Cheese Empanadas, frozen to cook at home at any time. Each tray has 6 empanadas. They are perfect for any meal, and great for parties.

SWEET CORN EMPANADA TRAY (FROZEN)

$16.50

Our Corn Empanadas, frozen to cook at home at any time. Each tray has 6 empanadas. They are perfect for any meal, and great for parties.

Beverages

Bottled water

$1.50

20oz Dasani water

Soda bottle

$2.00

20oz Coca Cola products. Coca-Cola Diet Coke Sprite Fanta Dr. Pepper

Iced Tea

$2.75

18.5oz bottle Gold Peak Sweet tea

Soda can

$1.25

Hot Beverages

Coffe cup

$1.50

Fresh brewed select colombian coffe beans

Tea cup

$1.50

Assorted varieties, ask in counter

Mate

$1.50

Dessert

Tortas Fritas

$1.75

Choco Nougat

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Typical Argentine cuisine, frozen to bake or fry, ready to eat in, ready to go.

Location

3058 Washington Pike, South Fayette Township, PA 15017

Directions

