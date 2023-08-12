Restaurant info

Sceney Latin American cuisine restaurant. Our establishment is a celebration of Latin American culture, offering a captivating culinary experience that combines authentic empanadas and handcrafted cocktails. At the heart of our menu are the beloved empanadas, artfully crafted to perfection. Each bite transports you to the streets of Latin America, where these savory pockets of deliciousness originated. From traditional fillings like succulent beef and flavorful chicken to vegetarian and gourmet options, our empanadas capture the essence of Latin American cuisine. In addition to our mouthwatering empanadas, our skilled mixologists create an enticing array of craft cocktails inspired by the vibrant flavors of the region. Sip on a refreshing mojito infused with fresh mint and zesty lime or savor a smoky mezcal cocktail that pays homage to the traditions of Mexico.