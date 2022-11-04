Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Sweet Octopus

79 Reviews

$

3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST

duluth, GA 30096

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Beef Empanada
Chicken Empanada
Caprese Empanada

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.99

Ensalada de frutas

$9.99

Empanadas

Traditional Beef Empanada

Traditional Beef Empanada

$3.70

Goulash Empanada

$3.70

Bulgogi BBQ Empanda

$3.70

Pulled Pork Empanada

$3.70

Chicken Empanada

$3.70

Caprese Empanada

$3.70

Hawaiian Empanada

$3.70

Cheese Empanada

$3.70

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$3.70

Impossible Empanada

$4.50

Pepperoni Empanada

$3.70

Sweet Empanadas

Banana-Nutella Empanada

$3.50

Guava-Cheese Empanada

$3.50

Apple pie Empanada

$3.50

Fig-Mascarpone Empanada

$3.50

Dulce de Leche

$3.50

Arepas

Arepa de Choclo con queso

$4.99

Special Smoothies

Caramel Smoothie

$5.99

Mocha Smoothie

$5.99

Caffe Smoothie

$5.99

Dulce de Leche Smoothie

$5.99

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.99+

Taro Smoothie

$5.99

Matcha Smoothie

$5.99

Oreo Smoothie

$6.99

Cotton Candy

$6.99

Bubble Gum

$6.99

Butter Finger

$6.99

Tropical Smoothies

Mango Smoothie

$5.99

Passion Fruit Smoothie

$5.99

Blackberry Smoothie

$5.99

Guava Smoothie

$5.99

Lulo Smoothie

$5.99

Soursop Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.99

Acai Smoothie

$5.99

Strawberries Banana

$5.99

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.00

Cafe Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Chai Tea

$3.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Hot Tea

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Milk

$2.00

Hot Matcha Latte

$4.00

Hot Mocha

$4.50

Refreshing Drinks

Sour Cherry

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Elderflower

$4.00

Dragon Fruit

$5.50

Bubble Teas

Strawberry

$5.99

Lychee

$5.99

Passion Fruit

$5.99

Mango

$5.99

Matcha

$5.99

Taro

$5.99

Classic

$5.99

Thai Tea

$5.99

Caramel

$5.99

White Rose

$5.99

Black Tea

$5.00

Jasmin Green

$5.00

Brown Sugar Tea

$5.99

Peach

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Diet Coke

$2.00

Regular Coke

$2.00

Sprite lime

$2.00

Ginger Ale Passion fruit

$3.50

Ginger Ale Pomegranate

$3.50

S. Pellegrino

$3.00

Fiji water

$2.50

Colombiana

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Postobon Manzana

$3.50

Postobon Uva

$3.50

.

Out of stock

FANTA

$3.50

Lemon Perfect

$3.10

Wine

Sierra Batuco Malbec

$7.00

Sierra Batuco Pinot Grigio

$7.00

JP.Cheney brut blanco

$7.00

Cordon negro

$7.00

Beer

Tropicalia

$7.00

Sapporo

$7.00

Modelo

$7.00

Corona light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Slow pour

$7.00

Budweiser

$7.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

420

$7.00

XX

$7.00

Saqueritas

Mango sakerita

$9.00

Passion fruit sakerita

$9.00

Strawberry sakerita

$9.00

Frozen Sakeritas

Strawberry frozen sakerita

$12.00

Mango frozen sakerita

$12.00

Passion fruit frozen sakerita

$12.00

Desserts

Macarones Fancy

$1.00

Macarones

$1.00

LOLO COUPON

bulgogi

$3.70

traditional beef

$3.70

goulash

$3.70

Pulled pork

$3.70

caprese

$3.70

peperoni

$3.70

hawaiana

$3.70

chicken

$3.70

cheese

$3.70

Americano

$2.04

Cafe latte

$2.04
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

This is a mix of fusion Empanadas, Latin European, American that has evolved to a different level, You will find Empanadas in many places but this is different. Everything is homemade and made from scratch. We don't use any conservant or fillers. Our place is our home and we are here to serve. Please come in and try us. We promise you will be happy you did it.

Website

Location

3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST, duluth, GA 30096

Directions

Gallery
Empanada House image
Empanada House image
Empanada House image
Empanada House image

Map
