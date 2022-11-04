Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Sweet Octopus
79 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
This is a mix of fusion Empanadas, Latin European, American that has evolved to a different level, You will find Empanadas in many places but this is different. Everything is homemade and made from scratch. We don't use any conservant or fillers. Our place is our home and we are here to serve. Please come in and try us. We promise you will be happy you did it.
Location
3559 W LAWRENCEVILLE ST, duluth, GA 30096
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fire & Stone Italian Pizza Kitchen
No Reviews
5215 Town Center Blvd Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
View restaurant
Café Landmark - 10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131
No Reviews
10955 Jones Bridge Road, Suite 131 Johns Creek, GA 30022
View restaurant
Grandmas NY Pizza - John’s Creek
No Reviews
2780 West Village Dr Suite A Suwanee, GA 30024
View restaurant
Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee Halcyon
No Reviews
6330 Halcyon Way Alpharetta, GA 30005
View restaurant
Grandma's NY Pizza - Lawrenceville
No Reviews
911 Duluth Hwy E3 Lawrenceville, GA 30043
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in duluth
2 NYers Pizza - 2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
4.6 • 432
2200 Peachtree Industrial Blvd Duluth, GA 30097
View restaurant