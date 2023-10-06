EMPANADAS FACTORY Cafetería 7001 nw 84th ave miami, fl 33166
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Empanadas Venezolanas, Cubanas, Pastelitos, Croquetas, cafe, jugos y sodas.
Location
7001 nw 84th ave, Doral, FL 33166
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Doral
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant
CVI.CHE 105 - CVI.CHE 105 Aventura Mall
4.8 • 4,214
19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 Aventura, FL 33180
View restaurant