Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges
Empire Diner West Chelsea
423 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Iconic New York eatery serving updated American fare in an a classic diner setting!
210 10th Ave, NEW YORK, NY 10011
