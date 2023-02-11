Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Empire Diner West Chelsea

423 Reviews

$$

210 10th Ave

NEW YORK, NY 10011

Popular Items

Empire Special Blend Burger
Wedge Salad
New York Pastrami Sandwich

SMALL PLATES

Burrata

Burrata

$18.00

pepperonata, basil oil, fennel pollen, saba, toasted filone

Crispy Artichokes

Crispy Artichokes

$14.00

house white anchovy aioli

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00

black diamond cheddar, smoked olive oil, parmesan breadcrumbs

Roasted Beets

Roasted Beets

$14.00

orange, labneh, hazelnuts, herbs

Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Pistou, Lemon Tahini

Tomato Bisque

$12.00

Candy Roaster Squash Toast

$15.00

$ Xtra Sourdough Filone

$3.00

MAINS

Empire Special Blend Burger

Empire Special Blend Burger

$22.00

double patty, american cheese, house dill pickles, aioli, herb fries

Fish & Chips

$28.00

beer battered cod, lemon caper tartar sauce, slaw, herb fries

Fried Chicken & Waffle

$32.00
Handmade Cavatelli

Handmade Cavatelli

$26.00

truffle butter, broccolini pesto, grana padano

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$24.00
Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$30.00

yukon gold mashed potatoes, baby carrots, turnip, tomato glaze

Cacio e Pepe Risotto

$28.00
Natural Roast Chicken

Natural Roast Chicken

$30.00

arugula, parmesan, lemon vinaigrette

New York Pastrami Sandwich

New York Pastrami Sandwich

$24.00

melted swiss, coleslaw, marble rye, herb fries

Berkshire Pork Chop

$30.00

Salmon

$30.00

bloomsdale spinach, soy brown butter, porcini leek compote

Ribeye Steak

$38.00

Ribeye Steak

Branzino

$32.00

Risotto + Black Truffles

$40.00

DINNER SIDES

Grilled Broccolini

$10.00

garlic confit, calabrian chili

Herb Fries

$10.00

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

garlic, olive oil

Side 2 Biscuits

Side 2 Biscuits

$4.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$12.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

maldon salt

Charred Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

DESSERTS

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.00

Coconut Cake

$12.00

coconut buttercream, caramelized pineapple

Empire Sundae

$15.00

vanilla, chocolate, peanut butter ice cream salted peanut caramel brownie bar

Ice Cream & Sorbet

$9.00

Milkshake

$9.00

Salted Chocolate Layer Cake

$14.00

chocolate ganache, chantilly cream

Citrus Supremes & Sorbet

$12.00

Banana Praline Bread Pudding

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Sparkling Water Bottle

$9.00

Still Water Bottle

$9.00

Ginger Palmer

$10.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$6.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Green Juice

$9.00

Virgin Mary

$8.00

She's Frayush

$10.00

Coffee/Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf Coffee

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$5.00

Hot Water Pot

$1.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$4.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Iconic New York eatery serving updated American fare in an a classic diner setting!

Location

210 10th Ave, NEW YORK, NY 10011

Directions

