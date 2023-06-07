Main picView gallery

Empire Bagel & Delicatessen

221 W Jackson St

Thomasville, GA 31792

221 W Jackson St

Breakfast Menu

Breakfast Sandwiches

Empire Egg Sandwich

$6.00

Scrambled Eggs Meat and Cheese

The Classic

$10.00

Smoked Salmon / CC / Capers / Red Onion / Sliced Tomato / Served Open Faced

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Chorizo / Scrambled Eggs / Hash Brown / Colby Jack Cheese / Avocado / Chipotle Mayo

The Roosevelt

$6.50

Fried Eggs / Sausage Patty / Hash Brown / Pimento CC / on a Bagel

The Greenwich Toast

$6.75

Smashed Avocado / Olive Oil / Pickled Red Onion / Everything Spice / Served Open Faced

The Western Wrap

$6.50

Tri Color Peppers / Scallions / Scrambled Eggs / Colby Jack Cheese

Meat & Cheese

$4.75

Egg & Cheese

$4.50

Bagels

My Favorite Co Worker

$30.00

Slice Bagel Platter with CC

Single Bagel

$1.50

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$8.50

6 bagels

Bakers Dozen

$18.00

14 bagels

Gluten Free Bagel

$4.50

Gluten Free Bagel

Cream Cheese

1/2 Pound Cream Cheese

Pound Cream Cheese

Sides of Cream Cheese

Baked Goods

Croissant

$3.25

House Baked Croissant

Pain Au Chocolate

$4.00

House Baked Chocolate Croissant

Daily Muffin

$3.25

House Baked Muffin

Pop Tart

$4.00

House Made Pop Tart

Jumbo Cookie

$3.00

House Baked Cookie

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

House Baked Cinnamon Bun

Crumb Cake

$3.50

House Made Crumb Cake

Cherry Turnover

$3.50

Brownie

$4.00

Lemon Loaf

$3.50

A La Carte

A la cart eggs

$3.50

A la cart eggs and cheese

$4.00

A la cart eggs and Meat

$4.75

A la cart eggs Meat and Cheese

$5.00

A la Cart Meat

Daily Specials

Breakfast Special

$6.95

Lunch Special

$9.95

Deli

Salads

Champagne Salad

$7.95

Southampton Salad

$7.95

Cold Deli Sandwiches

The Metropolitan Club

$9.25

Turkey Club

The Bensonhurst Caprese

$8.75

Dee Dee's Chicken Salad

$8.00

The Gramercy BLT

$9.00

Hot Deli Sandwiches

Rockefeller Reuben

$10.25

The Billyburg Grilled Cheese

$9.50

The Bay Ridge Press

$10.00

The Bronx Bomber

$10.25

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids PB & J

$5.00

Kids Ham and Cheese

$5.00

Chicken Salad By The Pound

lb Chicken Salad

$9.00

1/2 lb Chicken Salad

$5.00

Drinks

Espresso Drinks

Hot Latte

$4.50

Espresso Latte Hot

Iced Latte

$5.00

Espresso Latte Iced

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Cappucino

$4.25

Shot of espresso with foamed milk

Americano

$4.00

Shot of espresso with hot water

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Double shot of espresso

Beverages

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew from the Tap

Small Coffee

$3.00

Hot Brewed Coffee

Large Coffee

$4.00

Hot Brewed Coffee

Small Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

Large Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

Energy Drink

$4.00

Red Bull

OJ

$3.50

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

Fountain Soda

$3.00

20oz Cup

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Water

Catering

Assorted Bagel & Spread Package

$6.95

Bagel & Pastry Package

$8.95

NY Deli Package

$10.95

Cold Sandwich Package

$9.95

Hot Panini Package

$11.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

221 W Jackson St, Thomasville, GA 31792

Directions

Main pic

