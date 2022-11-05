Restaurant header imageView gallery

Empire Burgers & Brew

review star

No reviews yet

48 West Chicago Avenue

Naperville, IL 60540

Popular Items

Jane
Shredder
Southwestern

Bites

Empire Tots

Empire Tots

$10.00

bacon, cheddar, green onions, sunny up egg, habanero ranch drizzle

Dirty Chips

Dirty Chips

$10.00

our seasoned chips smothered in warm bleu cheese sauce & buffalo

Poutine Fries

Poutine Fries

$10.00

fried ellsworth cheese curds, cheddar, gravy, bacon, sour cream

Burger Cigars

Burger Cigars

$12.00

certified angus beef & pimento cheese spring rolls drizzled w/ honey, chili garlic aioli, green onions

Burgers

Abe Froman

Abe Froman

$17.00

the king of burgers, topped w/ grilled knockwurst, caramelized onions, warm bleu cheese sauce, pretzel bun

Big Dipper

Big Dipper

$14.00

cheddar, grilled tomato, mayo, caramelized onions, pretzel bun, w/ au jus for dipping

Cartel

Cartel

$16.00

50/50 chorizo burger, pimento cheese, chipotle mayo, corn fritters, guacamole, pretzel bun

The Bonfield

$16.00

*OCTOBER BOM* CAB, foie gras, and pork burger blend topped w/ brie cheese, fig jam, mustard seed, and fried onion straws on a pretzel bun

Ellen

Ellen

$17.00

vegan beyond burger, vegan cheddar, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, pretzel bun

Empire

Empire

$15.00

50/50 bacon burger, egg, spring mix, cream cheese, green onion, maple bourbon syrup, pretzel bun

G.O.A.T.

G.O.A.T.

$15.00

goat cheese, spicy candied bacon, spring mix, honey drizzle, pretzel bun

Gronk

Gronk

$18.00

double C.A.B. patty, cheddar, fried onion straws, applewood smoked bacon, beer bbq drizzle, pretzel bun

Jane

$12.00

100% certified angus beef, lettuce, tomato, pretzel bun

Key West

Key West

$14.00

turkey burger, maple bourbon glaze, pineapple, caramelized onions, chili garlic aioli, pretzel bun

Single Gronk

Single Gronk

$14.00
Sophia Loren

Sophia Loren

$15.00

fresh mozzarella, artichoke pesto, marinated tomato, basil, balsamic reduction, pretzel bun

Vegetariat

Vegetariat

$16.00

black bean + corn patty, green tomato, fried onion straws, leaf lettuce, spicy avocado aioli, pretzel bun

Greens

Shredder

Shredder

$16.00

grilled chicken breast, strawberries, cranberries, brussel sprouts, shredded kale, broccoli, walnuts, goat cheese, poppyseed dressing

Southwestern

Southwestern

$16.00

spice-rubbed chicken, romaine, black beans, corn, avocado, tomato, cheddar, bbq wontons, bbq ranch

Caprese

Caprese

$15.00

arugula, fresh mozzarella, marinated green & red tomatoes, balsamic, basil pesto dressing

Pork Belly Cobb

Pork Belly Cobb

$16.00

pork belly, romaine, avocado, bleu cheese, cheddar, sunny up egg, tomato, raspberry vinaigrette

Sandwiches

BBQ Brisket

BBQ Brisket

$15.00

beer bbq sauce, cheddar, apple cabbage slaw, pretzel roll

Crispy Fish Tacos

Crispy Fish Tacos

$15.00

(3) beer battered cod, radish slaw, cilantro, avocado, charred lime, fire-roasted jalapeño crema, corn tortillas

Pork Belly BLT

Pork Belly BLT

$15.00

green tomato, garlic herb cheese spread, spring mix, multi-grain

STK Sandwich

STK Sandwich

$18.00

sliced sirloin, mixed greens, bleu cheese, mushrooms, onions, mayo, ciabatta

The Best Wurst

The Best Wurst

$15.00

grilled knockwurst sausage, caramelized onions, provolone, chipotle mayo, pretzel roll

The Yardbird

The Yardbird

$15.00

fried free-range spicy buttermilk chicken, bourbon tomato jam, romaine, dill salsa, pretzel roll

Sweets

Fried Doughnuts

Fried Doughnuts

$10.00

hot fried dough, cinnamon sugar dusting, crème anglaise to dip

Fried Cheescake

Fried Cheescake

$10.00

rolled in cinnamon sugar w/ fresh berry puree & crème anglaise

Sides

Side Of Fries

$3.50

Side Of Chips

$4.50

No Side

Side Salad

$3.50

Apples

$3.50

Kids Menu

Kid Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Burger

$8.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kid Corn Dogs

$8.00

Kid Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Soda

Apple Pear Cider

$5.00

Aqua Panna

$3.00

Coke

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer BTL

$9.00

Ice Tea

$2.95

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.95

Red Bull

$3.95

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.95

Red Bull Watermelon

$3.95

San Peligrino

$9.00

Soda Water

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Naperville's hottest restaurant ft. a retractable rooftop bar, insane craft burgers, whiskey & BEER!

Location

48 West Chicago Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540

Directions

