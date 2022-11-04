- Home
Empire Diner 797 Rte 17M
1,409 Reviews
$$
797 Rte 17M
Monroe, NY 10950
Popular Items
Fresh Eggs
SINGLE EGG
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
TWO EGGS
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Virginia Ham Steak & Eggs
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
STEAK & EGGS
Sirloin Steak served with Home Fries and Toast
BISCUITS AND GRAVY
Two Eggs Any Style & Two Sausage Patties, with a Biscuit Smothered in Sausage Gravy, and Home Fries
BURGER AND EGGS
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Pastrami and Eggs
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Our Special Omelettes
PLAIN OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
CHEESE OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Feta Cheese Omelette
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
HAM OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
BACON OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
SAUSAGE OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Ham & Cheese Omelette
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Bacon & Cheese Omelette
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Pepper & Onion Omelette
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
ONION OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Green Pepper Omelette
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
TOMATO OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
SPINACH OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
BROCCOLI OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Broccoli & Cheese Omelette
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
MUSHROOM OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
WESTERN OMELETTE
Omelette with Ham, Peppers, and Onions, Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
SPANISH OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
PASTRAMI OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
CORN BEEF OMELETTE
Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Jumbo Combo Omelettes
Cheddar Avocado Omelette
Omelette with Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, & Onion, topped with Avocado. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
GREEK OMELETTE
Omelette with Feta Cheese, Tomato, and Onion. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
FLORENTINE OMELETTE
Omelette with Spinach and Feta Cheese. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Italian Connection Omelette
Omelette with Sausage, Tomato, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
GARDEN OMELETTE
Omelette with Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Tomato & Mushrooms. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
FARMERS OMELETTE
Omelette with Bacon, Ham, and Sausage. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Loaded Potato Omelette
Omelette with Bacon, Potatoes, Shredded Mixed Cheese, and Scallions. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
CHILI CHEESE OMELETTE
Omelette with Chili and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
LEO OMELETTE
Omelette with Chili and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast
Buttermilk Pancakes
Golden Brown Pancakes
Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes with Chocolate Chips cooked in
BANANA PANCAKES
Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes with Bananas cooked in
Fresh Strawberry Pancakes
Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes with Fresh Strawberries on top
Blueberry Pancakes
Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes with Blueberries cooked in
SILVER DOLLARS
Short Stack Pancakes
Two Large Buttermilk Pancakes
PANCAKES DELUXE
Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes served with Ham, Bacon & Sausage
Pure Maple Syrup
French Toast
Belgian Waffles
BELGIAN WAFFLE
Belgian Waffle Sundae
Served with Two Scoops of Ice Cream and Syrup
Belgian Waffle Deluxe
Served with Bacon, Ham & Sausage
SUPER WAFFLE
Served with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Two Eggs
WAFFLE EGG SLIDERS
Two Mini Waffle Sliders with Egg, Cheese & a Choice of Bacon or Sausage, served with Home Fries
Chicken & Waffle
Chicken Tenders and Belgian Waffle
Pure Maple Syrup
Breakfast Wraps
PANCAKE WRAP
Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Potatoes, and Melted American Cheese, wrapped in a Soft Buttermilk Pancake. Served with Home Fries
FARMER'S WRAP
Three Eggs with Sausage, Ham & Bacon wrapped in a Soft Tortilla. Served with Home Fries
VEGGIE WRAP
Three Eggs with Onions, Peppers, Tomato & Broccoli, wrapped in a Soft Tortilla. Served with Home Fries
MONROE WRAP
Three Eggs with Sausage, Cheddar Cheese & Onions wrapped in a Soft Tortilla. Served with Home Fries
Tuscan Breakfast Wrap
Three Eggs with Portobella Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, and Fresh Mozzarella wrapped in a Soft Tortilla. Served with Home Fries
Fresh Start Breakfast Wrap
Three Egg Whites, Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, and Tomato wrapped in a Soft Tortilla.Served with Home Fries
Bacon Egg and Cheese Wrap
Three Eggs with Bacon and American Cheese wrapped in a Soft Tortilla. Served with Home Fries