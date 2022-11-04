Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Empire Diner 797 Rte 17M

1,409 Reviews

$$

797 Rte 17M

Monroe, NY 10950

Popular Items

Fresh Eggs

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

SINGLE EGG

$5.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

TWO EGGS

$6.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

CORNED BEEF HASH & EGGS

$9.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Virginia Ham Steak & Eggs

$15.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

STEAK & EGGS

$22.99

Sirloin Steak served with Home Fries and Toast

BISCUITS AND GRAVY

$13.99

Two Eggs Any Style & Two Sausage Patties, with a Biscuit Smothered in Sausage Gravy, and Home Fries

BURGER AND EGGS

$13.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Pastrami and Eggs

$13.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Our Special Omelettes

All Served with Home Fries and Toast

PLAIN OMELETTE

$7.69

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

CHEESE OMELETTE

$9.49

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Feta Cheese Omelette

$10.49

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

HAM OMELETTE

$11.49

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

BACON OMELETTE

$11.49

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

SAUSAGE OMELETTE

$11.49

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Pepper & Onion Omelette

$9.49

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

ONION OMELETTE

$8.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Green Pepper Omelette

$8.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

TOMATO OMELETTE

$9.49

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

SPINACH OMELETTE

$9.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

BROCCOLI OMELETTE

$9.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Broccoli & Cheese Omelette

$11.49

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

MUSHROOM OMELETTE

$8.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

WESTERN OMELETTE

$10.99

Omelette with Ham, Peppers, and Onions, Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

SPANISH OMELETTE

$12.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

PASTRAMI OMELETTE

$13.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

CORN BEEF OMELETTE

$13.99

Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Jumbo Combo Omelettes

All Served with Home Fries and Toast

Cheddar Avocado Omelette

$12.99

Omelette with Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, & Onion, topped with Avocado. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

GREEK OMELETTE

$12.99

Omelette with Feta Cheese, Tomato, and Onion. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

FLORENTINE OMELETTE

$11.99

Omelette with Spinach and Feta Cheese. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Italian Connection Omelette

$12.99

Omelette with Sausage, Tomato, Green Peppers, Onions, & Mozzarella Cheese. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

GARDEN OMELETTE

$11.99

Omelette with Peppers, Onions, Broccoli, Tomato & Mushrooms. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

FARMERS OMELETTE

$12.99

Omelette with Bacon, Ham, and Sausage. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Loaded Potato Omelette

$12.99

Omelette with Bacon, Potatoes, Shredded Mixed Cheese, and Scallions. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

CHILI CHEESE OMELETTE

$12.99

Omelette with Chili and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

LEO OMELETTE

$16.99

Omelette with Chili and Cheddar Cheese. Served with Home Fries and Choice of Toast

Buttermilk Pancakes

Golden Brown Pancakes

$7.99

Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.99

Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes with Chocolate Chips cooked in

BANANA PANCAKES

$10.99

Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes with Bananas cooked in

Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$11.99

Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes with Fresh Strawberries on top

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.99

Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes with Blueberries cooked in

SILVER DOLLARS

$8.99

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.49

Two Large Buttermilk Pancakes

PANCAKES DELUXE

$13.99

Three Large Buttermilk Pancakes served with Ham, Bacon & Sausage

Pure Maple Syrup

French Toast

Thick Challah Toast dipped in our Cinnamon and Egg Batter

FRENCH TOAST

$7.99

French Toast Deluxe

$13.99

Served with Ham, Bacon & Sausage

Pure Maple Syrup

Belgian Waffles

BELGIAN WAFFLE

$7.99

Belgian Waffle Sundae

$11.99

Served with Two Scoops of Ice Cream and Syrup

Belgian Waffle Deluxe

$3.99

Served with Bacon, Ham & Sausage

SUPER WAFFLE

$14.99

Served with Ham, Bacon, Sausage, and Two Eggs

WAFFLE EGG SLIDERS

$12.99

Two Mini Waffle Sliders with Egg, Cheese & a Choice of Bacon or Sausage, served with Home Fries

Chicken & Waffle

$13.99

Chicken Tenders and Belgian Waffle

Pure Maple Syrup

Breakfast Wraps

Served with Home Fries

PANCAKE WRAP

$11.99

Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, Potatoes, and Melted American Cheese, wrapped in a Soft Buttermilk Pancake. Served with Home Fries

FARMER'S WRAP

$11.99

Three Eggs with Sausage, Ham & Bacon wrapped in a Soft Tortilla. Served with Home Fries

VEGGIE WRAP

$11.99

Three Eggs with Onions, Peppers, Tomato & Broccoli, wrapped in a Soft Tortilla. Served with Home Fries

MONROE WRAP

$11.99

Three Eggs with Sausage, Cheddar Cheese & Onions wrapped in a Soft Tortilla. Served with Home Fries

Tuscan Breakfast Wrap

$11.99

Three Eggs with Portobella Mushrooms, Roasted Red Peppers, and Fresh Mozzarella wrapped in a Soft Tortilla. Served with Home Fries

Fresh Start Breakfast Wrap

$11.99

Three Egg Whites, Turkey Breast, Swiss Cheese, and Tomato wrapped in a Soft Tortilla.Served with Home Fries

Bacon Egg and Cheese Wrap

$10.99

Three Eggs with Bacon and American Cheese wrapped in a Soft Tortilla. Served with Home Fries

Egg Sandwiches

Two Eggs on Each Sandwich

Fried Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Scrambled Egg Sandwich

$3.99

Western Egg Sandwich

$6.49

Scrambled Eggs with Ham, Peppers, and Onions

Plain Bagel