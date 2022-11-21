Restaurant header imageView gallery

Empire Slice Shop Nichols Hills Plaza

No reviews yet

1125 NW 63rd St,

Nichols Hills, OK 73116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

20" Half/Half Pizza
20" Pepperoni Pizza
Garlic Knots

Appetizers

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Garlic butter, parmesan, and marinara.

Loaded Garlic Knots

Loaded Garlic Knots

$10.00

Garlic butter, parmesan, mozzarella, cheddar, pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, and marinara.

When I Dip

When I Dip

$12.00

with lavash chips.

Meatballs

Meatballs

$13.00

house marinara, shaved parmesan.

Salads

Full House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, roasted artichoke, feta cheese, house Italian vinaigrette.

Full Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing and croutons.

Full Spinach Salad

$8.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.

Half House Salad

Half House Salad

$6.00

Romaine, cherry tomato, roasted artichoke, feta cheese, house Italian vinaigrette.

Half Caesar Salad

Half Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine, shaved parmesan, house Caesar dressing and croutons.

Half Spinach Salad

Half Spinach Salad

$6.00

Bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, pickled onion, orange balsamic vinaigrette.

Desserts

Little Shonda

$4.00

20" Signature Pies

20" Cheese Pizza

20" Cheese Pizza

$21.00
20" Pepperoni Pizza

20" Pepperoni Pizza

$23.00
20" Doug E. Fresh

20" Doug E. Fresh

$26.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil.

20" Evil Empire

20" Evil Empire

$25.00

Spicy marinara, mozzarella, jalapeño, poblano, serrano, cherry pepper relish.

20" Fat Tony

20" Fat Tony

$25.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Italian sausage, red onion.

20" Foghorn Leghorn

20" Foghorn Leghorn

$26.00

Sweet marinara, mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon, jalapeño, Sriracha drizzle.

20" Fungus Among Us

20" Fungus Among Us

$26.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Cremini and button mushrooms , spinach, truffle oil.

20" GhostFace Killah

20" GhostFace Killah

$26.00

Ghost chili marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, poblano, BBQ chips.

20" Joezilla

20" Joezilla

$27.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, roasted chicken, red bell, red onion, BBQ Sriracha drizzle.

20" MCA

20" MCA

$25.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, ricotta, asiago.

20" No Sleep Till Brooklyn

20" No Sleep Till Brooklyn

$26.00

Italian Vinaigrette, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, roma tomato, banana peppers, cherry pepper relish, arugula

20" Notorious P.I.G.

20" Notorious P.I.G.

$27.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon.

20" RBG Supreme

20" RBG Supreme

$26.00

Marinara, mozzarella, spinach, bell peppers, red onion, and Roma tomatoes.

20" Rocksteady

20" Rocksteady

$24.00

Marinara, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion, balsamic glaze.

20" Teflon Don

20" Teflon Don

$27.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, red onion, black olives.

20" Uncle Buck

20" Uncle Buck

$26.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, meatballs, baked marinara, fresh basil.

20" Special Turkey Tango

$27.00

NOVEMBER SPECIAL! Roasted garlic, mozzarella, turkey, stuffing, sweet potato puree, cranberry sauce drizzle

Half/Half Pizza

20" Half/Half Pizza

$20.00

GF Half/Half Pizza

$10.00

BYO Pizza

20" BYO Pizza

$21.00

GF BYO Pizza

$13.00

20" BYO Half/Half Sauce

$21.00

GF" BYO Half/Half Sauce

$13.00

Gluten Free Signature Pies

10" GF Cheese Pizza

$12.00

10" GF Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

10" GF Doug E. Fresh

$16.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, fresh basil.

10" GF Evil Empire

$16.00

Spicy marinara, mozzarella, jalapeño, poblano, serrano, cherry pepper relish.

10" GF Fat Tony

$16.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Italian sausage, red onion.

10" GF Foghorn Leghorn

$16.00

Sweet marinara, mozzarella, roasted chicken, bacon, jalapeño, Sriracha drizzle.

10" GF Fungus Among Us

$16.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Mushroom mix, spinach, truffle oil.

10" GF GhostFace Killah

$16.00

Ghost chili marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, poblano, BBQ chips.

10" GF Joezilla

$16.00

BBQ marinara, mozzarella, feta, roasted chicken, red bell, red onion, BBQ Sriracha drizzle.

10" GF MCA

$16.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, ricotta, asiago.

10" GF No Sleep Till Brooklyn

$16.00

Italian Vinaigrette, mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, roma tomato, banana peppers, cherry pepper relish, arugula

10" GF Notorious P.I.G.

$16.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, Canadian bacon.

10" GF RBG Supreme

$16.00

Basil/almond pesto, mozzarella, spinach, bell peppers, red onion, Roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives.

10" GF Rocksteady

$16.00

Marinara, mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, red onion, balsamic glaze.

10" GF Teflon Don

$16.00

Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, red onion, black olives.

10" GF Uncle Buck

$16.00

Roasted Garlic, Mozzarella, Marinated mozzarella, pork meatballs, baked marinara, fresh basil.

10" GF Special Pizza

$16.00

10" GF Run The Ghouls | Spicy Garlic, Chicken Sausage, Bacon, Kale, Yellow Bell Pepper.

Bulk Salads/Apps

Bulk Garlic Knots Small

$30.00

Garlic Knots Small: 15ct - Feeds 10-15 guests. Served with marinara.

Bulk House Salad Large

$90.00

House Salad Large: Feeds 20 - 25 guests. Served with House Italian Vinaigrette

Bulk House Salad Small

$45.00

House Salad Small: Feeds 10 - 12 guests. Served with House Italian Vinaigrette

Bulk Caesar Salad Large

$90.00

Caesar Salad Large: Feeds 20 - 25 guests. Served with Caesar dressing

Bulk Caesar Salad Small

$45.00

Caesar Salad Small: Feeds 10 - 12 guests. Served with Caesar dressing

Bulk Spinach Salad Large

$90.00

Spinach Salad Large: Feeds 20 - 25 guests. Served with Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette

Bulk Spinach Salad Small

$45.00

Spinach Salad Small: Feeds 10 - 15 guests. Served with Orange Balsamic Vinaigrette

Strong Beer

Neon Sunshine

$6.00

Stonecloud Astrodog

$7.00

Stonecloud Havana Affair

$7.00

Coop F5

$6.00

COOP Ice Chest

$6.00

COOP Horny Toad

$6.00

Anthem Golden One

$7.00

Anthem Uroboros

$7.00

Austin Eastciders Blood Orange

$6.00

Austin Eastciders Pineapple

$6.00

PBR

$3.00

Tecate

$5.00

Wine

AH-SO ROSÉ

$12.00

AH-SO RED

$12.00

AH-SO WHITE

$12.00

Sauces/Misc.

Pink Sauce

$0.50+

Ranch

$0.50+

Marinara

$0.50+

Garlic Butter

$0.50

BBQ Sriracha

$0.50+

Balsamic

$0.50

Honey

$0.50+

Sriracha

$0.50+

Roasted Garlic

$0.50

Spicy Marinara

$0.50+

Sweet Marinara

$0.50+

Ghost Chili Marinara

$0.50

Crushed Red Peppers

Parmesan Cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

NY Style pizza served by the slice or as a huge 20" pizza!

Location

1125 NW 63rd St,, Nichols Hills, OK 73116

Directions

