Empire Slice Shop Nichols Hills Plaza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
NY Style pizza served by the slice or as a huge 20" pizza!
Location
1125 NW 63rd St,, Nichols Hills, OK 73116
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Nichols Hills
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurant