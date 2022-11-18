Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Empire Tacos

253 Reviews

$$

219 W Main street

Mulvane, KS 67110

Order Again

Popular Items

Dos Amigos (2) Fried Flour
Tres Amigos (3) Fried Flour
Chips and Salsa

Starters / Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.00+

Chips con Queso Blanco

$7.00+

Chips con Queso y Carne

$8.00+

Chips con Queso el Vegetariano

$7.00+

Chips con Aderezo

$6.00+

Chips and Guacamole

$8.00+

Chicharrones

$7.00

Green Empire Verde Bowl

$9.00

Chipotle Adobo Shrimp

$10.00

Tequila Lime Picante Shrimp

$10.00

Fried Avocados

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

Soup of the Week

$6.00

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Queso Fries

$7.00+

Mini Beef Quesadilla Special

$5.00

Individual beef/pork nachos

$3.00Out of stock

3 Mini quesadillas w/ verde

$3.00Out of stock

1 Steak street taco

$2.50Out of stock

3 Taquitos w/ sana and Small Queso

$3.00Out of stock

Nachos

Regular Nachos

$7.00+

Loaded Nachos

$11.00

Monterreys

Empire Monterrey

$8.00+

Tacos and Tostadas

Street Tacos

$12.00

12" Super Taco

$10.00

Uno Amigo (1) Fried Flour

$5.00

Dos Amigos (2) Fried Flour

$10.00

Tres Amigos (3) Fried Flour

$12.00

Baja Tacos (2)

$15.00

Soft Flour Tacos L/C/T (3)

$12.00

Corn Tacos (3 Hard Shell)

$9.00

Corn Taco 6 Pack

$12.00

Corn Taco 12 Pack

$24.00

Tostadas (2)

$10.00

Taco Salad

$10.00

Grilled Cheese Taco Dinner

$11.00

La Quinny

LQ Street Taco

$2.00

LQ Fried Flour Taco

$4.00

LQ Soft Flour Taco

$4.00

LQ Hard Corn Taco

$4.00

LQ Burrito

$4.00

LQ Quesadilla

$4.00

LQ Enchilada

$4.00

Sopa de Fideo

$2.00

PB&J Nachos

$6.00

Burritos

El Lorenzo Burrito

$14.00

Big Beefy Crunchy

$14.00

Burrito Platter (2)

$11.00

The Santos Burrito

$11.00

Fiesta Burrito Special

$14.00

Smothered Chile Verde Burrito

$14.00

House Specialties

House Specialties come with Spanish Rice and Not Do Refried Beans - You can upgrade sides for additional charge.

Pollo con Queso Dinner

$14.00

Quesadillas (2)

$9.00

Loaded Rice Bowl

$10.00

Crispy Chicken Buffalo Wrap

$14.00Out of stock

Chef's Choice Burrito/Nacho Combo

$14.00

Tamales

$9.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas con Crema de Hongos (2)

$9.00

Smothered Enchiladas (2)

$8.00

Stacked Enchiladas

$8.00

Combo Platters

Two Item Combo

$12.00

Three Item Combo

$16.00

Four Item Combo

$19.00

Desserts

We start with Freshly Cut Deep Fried Wontons, Sprinkled with Powdered Sugar, Coat them in Cinnamon and our famous Cream Cheese Spread and your choice of Toppings: Turtle, Caramel, Chocolate, Strawberry, or Peanut Butter and Jelly

Dream Chips

$6.00+

Sopapillas

$5.00+

Homemade sopapillas with honey and cheesecake sauces

Raspberry Cream Cheese Chimichanga(s)

$4.00+

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Sides

Side: 1/2 Rice 1/2 Beans

$2.00

Side: Spanish Rice

$2.00

Side: Not So Refried Beans

$2.00

Side: SMALL Chicharrones

$2.00

Side: Fideo

$2.00

Side: Frijoles Romy

$3.00

Side: Black Beans

$3.00

Side: French Fries

$3.00

Side: Elote

$3.00

Side: Empire Verde

$4.00

Side: Sauteed Mushroom

$4.00

Side: Grilled Shrimp (5)

$7.00

Side: Fried Shrimp (5)

$7.00

Side: Grilled Peppers and Onions

$4.00

Extras

Mini Extras are 2oz each - 8oz Extras are available

Mini: Crema

$1.50

Mini: Pico

$1.50

Mini: Fresco

$1.50

Mini: Tequila Lime

$1.00

Mini: Adobo Sauce

$1.00

2oz Mini: Salsa (No Chips)

$1.00

8oz Mild Salsa (No Chips)

$1.50

16oz Mild Salsa (No Chips)

$3.00

8oz Medium Salsa (No Chips)

$1.50

16oz Medium Salsa (No Chips)

$3.00

8oz Hot Salsa (No Chips)

$1.50

16oz Hot Salsa (No Chips)

$3.00

2oz Mini: Sana Sana (No Chips)

$1.50

8oz Sana Sana (No Chips)

$3.00

16oz Sana Sana (No Chips)

$6.00

8oz Queso (No Chips)

$4.00

2oz Mini: Ranch (No Chips)

$1.00

8oz Ranch (No Chips)

$3.00

16oz Ranch (No Chips) Mason Jar

$6.00

2oz Mini: Queso

$1.50

6oz Queso Blanco

$3.75

12oz Queso Blanco

$6.50

Mini: Cheese

$1.50

Mini: Guacamole

$1.50

Mini: Jalapenos

$1.50

Mini: Lettuce

$1.50

Mini: Verde

$1.50

Mini: Red Sauce

$1.50

2 Flour Tortillas

$1.50

8oz Jalapenos (Sliced)

$3.00

16oz Jalapenos (Sliced)

$5.50

Basket Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Dark Vanilla 1 Liter

$20.00

Mini: Ranch Dip

$1.50

Large Guacamole (No Chips)

$8.00

Small Guacamole (no chips)

$6.00

Apple Sauce

$1.50

8oz Tequila Lime

$4.00

Soda Fountain

Coca-Cola

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Water

Iced Water

Water No Ice

Jarritos

Strawberry

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Mexican Cola

$2.00

Watermelon

$2.00

Lime

$2.00

Grapefruit

$2.00

Mango

$2.00

Mandarin

$2.00

Fruit Punch

$2.00

Red Bull

Original Red Bull

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Yellow Red Bull

$3.00

Blue Red Bull

$3.00

White Red Bull

$3.00

Margaritas

House Lime Margarita

$5.00

House Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

Takeout HS Lime Margarita Special

$2.99

Reposado Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Perfect Margarita

$10.00

Watermelon Margarita

$9.00

Empire Peach Margarita

$9.00

Blue Raspberry Margarita

$9.00

Apple Sour Margarita

$9.00

Peach Whiskey-Rita

$10.00

Mango Brandy-Rita

$10.00

Perfect Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Jameson Pineapple Margarita

$10.00

Aztec Blue Reposado Margarita

$9.00

Purple People Eater

$9.00

Specialty Drinks

House Bloody Mary

$7.00

House Bloody Maria

$7.00

House Bloody Molly

$7.00

Ultimate Bloody Mary

$10.00

Ultimate Bloody Maria

$10.00

Ultimate Bloody Molly

$10.00

Granny Smiths Lemonade

$7.00

Peach Kiss

$8.00

Adult Cherry Limeade

$8.00

Blue Raspberry Lemonade

$8.00

Empire Rum Punch

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Breakfast Shot

$9.00

Peach Cobbler Drink

$8.00

Orange Dreamcicle

$8.00

Chamber Rum Punch

$7.00

Wyldewood Cellars

Glass Lady Pearl

$6.00

Glass Green Devil

$6.00

Shot Green Devil

$2.50

Glass Lady Dulce (Moscato)

$7.00

Glass Elderberry Semi-Sweet

$7.00

Glass Strawberry Sangria

$7.00

Glass Raspberry Sangria

$7.00

Glass LD and LP (Strawberry Moscato)

$7.00

Glass Prairie Sunshine

$7.00

Glass Peach Sangria

$7.00

Glass Mead Peach

$7.00

Glass Mead Elderberry

$7.00

Glass Mead Blackberry Elderberry

$7.00

Glass Indulge Me

$7.00

Glass Elderberry Sweet

$7.00

Glass Rudolph Rose

$7.00

Glass Elderberry Dry Reserve

$8.00

Glass Elderberry Dry

$7.00

Glass Elderberry Semi Dry

$7.00

Glass Chocolate Strawberry

$8.00

Wimosa Strawberry Orange

$6.00

Wimosa Orange

$6.00

Wimosa Pineapple

$6.00

Wimosa Strawberry Pineapple

$6.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Currently providing TAKE OUT Orders ONLINE. Order and pay online come in to COUNTER at your scheduled pickup time.

Website

Location

219 W Main street, Mulvane, KS 67110

Directions

