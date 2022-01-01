Empire Pizza Food Truck imageView gallery

Empire Pizza Food Truck

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

Food Truck

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Popular Items

12" 3 Topping Pizza
Chicken Bacon Quesadilla
GBC

Apps

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$6.00

Beer Cheese and Mustard

GBC

GBC

$6.00

Cheesy Garlic Bread, Side Marinara

6 Wings

6 Wings

$6.00

Served with ranch.

12 Wings

$12.00

Choice of Sauce. Ranch.

Quesadillas

Chicken Bacon Quesadilla

$9.00

Chicken {Choice of Plain, Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Sweet & Spicy}, Bacon, Cheese Blend, Ranch

Pizza Quesadilla

$9.00

Ham, Pepperoni, Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Side Marinara

Four Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Mozzarella, Cheese Blend, Ricotta, Feta, Side Marinara

Pizza/Calzone

12" Cheese Pizza.

$10.00

12" 3 Topping Pizza

$13.00

Choice of 3 Toppings

12" The Works Pizza

12" The Works Pizza

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive

12" The Meats Pizza

12" The Meats Pizza

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

12" Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper, Banana Pepper, Black Olive

12" Greek Pizza

12" Greek Pizza

$13.00

Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Feta, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Onion, Banana Pepper

12" Buffalo Chicken & Ranch Pizza

$13.00

Ranch, Mozzarella, Chicken, Buffalo Drizzle

12" Maui Pizza

12" Maui Pizza

$13.00

Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

12" Chicken & Bacon Pizza

$13.00

Choice of Base: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Ranch, or Sweet & Spicy

12" Pretzel Pizza

12" Pretzel Pizza

$13.00

Beer Cheese, Cheese Blend, Salted Pizza Crust, Served with Mustard

Cheese Calzone

Cheese Calzone

$10.00

3 Topping Calzone

$13.00

Choice of 3 Toppings

The Works Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olive. Side Marinara.

The Meats Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon. Side Marinara.

Veggie Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Tomato, Onion, Pepper, Mushroom, Banana Pepper, Black Olive. Side of Marinara.

Greek Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Feta, Tomato, Kalamata Olives, Onion, Banana Pepper. Side Marinara.

Buffalo Chicken & Ranch Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Buffalo Chicken, Bacon, Ranch.

Maui Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple. Side of Marinara.

Chicken & Bacon Calzone

$13.00

Ricotta, Chicken, Bacon. Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, Honey BBQ, Ranch

Pretzel Calzone

$13.00

Beer Cheese, Cheese Blend, Salted Pizza Crust, Served with Bavarian Mustard

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Kids

Kid Wings

$5.00

4 Wings with Ranch. Choice of Fruit Cup or Chips.

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kid Pepperoni Quesadilla

$5.00

Beverage

Sprite

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Sides

Extra Dressing

$0.75
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please check our instagram page @EmpirePizzaFoodTruck for locations and times!

Location

Food Truck, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

Gallery
Empire Pizza Food Truck image

