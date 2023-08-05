The Taproom at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. - Mills River
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Taproom at Sierra Nevada, with its wooded scenery and ever-changing craft beer lineup, is a warm and welcoming hideaway in Western North Carolina. With your beer in hand, stroll the walking trails, relax by the river, or admire the blooming gardens. Our food menu is seasonally driven, designed to highlight the artisanal culture and dedicated farmers of our surrounding area.
Location
100 Sierra Nevada Way, Mills River, NC 28732
