Emily's Eatery & Events
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Big city eats with a hometown feel.
Location
302 Union Ave #222, Dowell, IL 62927
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Farm Fancy Brewed Baked & Crafted
No Reviews
795 South Washington Street Du Quoin, IL 62832
View restaurant
St Nicholas Brewing Company MDH - Southern Illinois Airport
No Reviews
665 North Airport Road Murphysboro, IL 62966
View restaurant