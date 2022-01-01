En Hakkore 2.0

Sushi Burritos

The best quality seaweed wraps our Sushi Burritos with sushi rice, proteins, and fresh vegetables. We have two main categories of Sushi Burrito, which convey different texture experiences. 1. Smooth Texture: Seaweed as an outermost shell ​(1) Friend: Ahi-Tuna & Salmon (2) Fire: Spicy Tuna (3) Bibimbap: Korean BBQ beef (4) Vegetarian: Tofu 2. Crispy Texture: Flakes as an outermost shell (1) Crunch: Shrimp Tempura, Eel (2) Crunch & Fire: Shrimp Tempura & Spicy Tuna (3) Unagi Lover: Eel (4) Soft Shell Crab: Fried soft shell crab