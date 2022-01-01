Restaurant header imageView gallery

En Hakkore 2.0

review star

No reviews yet

1467 N Milwaukee Ave Ste 1

Chicago, IL 60622

Order Again

Popular Items

Poke Bowl - Savory
Poke Bowl - Crunch&Fire
Poke Bowl - Fire Tuna

Sushi Burritos

The best quality seaweed wraps our Sushi Burritos with sushi rice, proteins, and fresh vegetables. We have two main categories of Sushi Burrito, which convey different texture experiences. 1. Smooth Texture: Seaweed as an outermost shell ​(1) Friend: Ahi-Tuna & Salmon (2) Fire: Spicy Tuna (3) Bibimbap: Korean BBQ beef (4) Vegetarian: Tofu 2. Crispy Texture: Flakes as an outermost shell (1) Crunch: Shrimp Tempura, Eel (2) Crunch & Fire: Shrimp Tempura & Spicy Tuna (3) Unagi Lover: Eel (4) Soft Shell Crab: Fried soft shell crab
Burrito - Crunch&Fire

Burrito - Crunch&Fire

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, cream cheese, jalapeno, sweet potato, flakes, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, spicy mayo sauce, soy glaze sauce Gluten free option not available

Burrito - Fire

Burrito - Fire

$13.00

Spicy tuna, sweet potato, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, jalapeno, flakes, soy glaze sauce Gluten free option available

Burrito - Friend

Burrito - Friend

$14.00

Tuna + Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, pickled radish & beets, egg, soy glaze sauce Gluten free option available

Burrito - Bibimbap

$13.50

Korean BBQ beef, tofu, carrots, pickled radish & beets, cucumber, egg, avocado, crabmeat Gluten free option not available

Burrito - Unagi Lover

Burrito - Unagi Lover

$14.00

Eel, egg, sweet potato, flakes, lettuce, jalapeno, cucumber, avocado, soy glaze sauce Gluten free option not available

Burrito - Crunch

Burrito - Crunch

$13.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, cream cheese, sweet potato, flakes, cucumber, lettuce, avocado, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce Gluten free option not available

Burrito - Vegetarian

Burrito - Vegetarian

$12.50

Sweet potato, tofu, carrots, jalapeno, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, lettuce, onion flakes, avocado, soy glaze sauce, onion maple mayo sauce Gluten free option not available

Burrito - Soft Shell Crab

Burrito - Soft Shell Crab

$18.00

Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, flakes, avocado, jalapeno, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce Gluten free option not available

Poke Bowl

Our fresh poke bowl tastes best when you don't mix it. Choose our signature poke bowls with the following eleven(11) main ingredients: (1) Black or White Rice (2) Spring Mix (3) Carrot (4) Cucumber (5) Edamame (6) Guacamole (7) Sweet Potato (8) Pickled Radish+Beets, (9) Onion Flakes (10) Lime (11) Sesame Seed ​**Poke Bowl without Raw Fish (1) Shrimp Poke (2) Vegetarian Poke

Poke Bowl - Crunch&Fire

$17.00

Spicy tuna with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce Gluten free option not available

Poke Bowl - Fire Tuna

Poke Bowl - Fire Tuna

$15.00

Spicy tuna, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce Gluten free option available

Poke Bowl - Savory

Poke Bowl - Savory

$16.50

Tuna & Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce Gluten free option available

Poke Bowl - Salmon Wafu

Poke Bowl - Salmon Wafu

$16.50

Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce Gluten free option available

Poke Bowl - Shoyu Ahi Tuna

Poke Bowl - Shoyu Ahi Tuna

$17.00

Tuna marinade with yuzu soy, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce Gluten free option available

Poke Bowl - Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

3 pieces of shrimp tempura, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce Gluten free option not available

Poke Bowl - Lava

Poke Bowl - Lava

$15.00

Lava salad (tuna, crab, masago), black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, onion maple mayo sauce Gluten free option not available

Poke Bowl - Vegetarian

Poke Bowl - Vegetarian

$13.50

Inari tofu, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, soy glaze sauce, spicy mayo sauce, onion maple mayo sauce Gluten free option not available

Poke Bowl - Kimchi Salmon

Poke Bowl - Kimchi Salmon

$16.00

Salmon marinade with chili paste & kimchi, black or white rice, spring mix, carrots, edamame, lime, guacamole, sweet potato, cucumber, pickled radish & beets, onion flakes, sesame seed, onion maple mayo sauce Gluten free option not available

Sushi Tacos

Eat your tacos first among other dishes when they are crispy. The main ingredient includes sushi rice, crab salad, cucumber, and ten different protein options in the seaweed shell. ** Sushi Taco without Raw Fish (1) Shrimp Tempura (2) Spider Man (3) Unagi Lover (4) Vegetarian

Taco - Crunch&Fire

$7.50

Spicy tuna, Shrimp tempura, Rice, Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available

Taco - Fire

$7.00

Spice tuna, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Green onion, Sesame seed, Cucumber, Soy glazed sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available

Taco - Savory

Taco - Savory

$7.25

Tuna + Salmon marinade with yuzu soy, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available.

Taco - Salmon Wafu

Taco - Salmon Wafu

$7.25

Salmon with yuzu soy, Sushi rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available

Taco - Shoyu Ahi Tuna

$7.50

Tuna marinade with yuzu soy, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available

Taco - Shrimp Tempura

$6.50

2pc Shrimp tempura, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available

Taco - Lava

Taco - Lava

$7.00

Lava salad (spicy tuna, masago, crab), Rice, Green onion, Sesame seed, Cucumber, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available

Taco - Unagi Lover

Taco - Unagi Lover

$7.00

Eel, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Rice, Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available

Taco - Vegetarian

$6.50

Tofu, Avocado, Rice, Cucumber, Carrot, Green Onion, Sesame seed, Pickled radish, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available

Taco - Spider Man

Taco - Spider Man

$10.00

Fried softshell crab, Rice, Crab salad (spicy mayo based), Cucumber, Green onion, Sesame seed, Soy glazed sauce, Spicy mayo sauce, and Onion maple sauce. Gluten free option not available

Side Dishes

Fries - Kimchi

Fries - Kimchi

$8.00

Seasoned Fries with Kimchi, Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce. Gluten-free NOT available.

Fries - Bulgoki

Fries - Bulgoki

$9.25

Seasoned Fries with Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef), Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce. Gluten-free NOT available.

Fries - Kimchi & Bulgoki

$10.50

Seasoned Fries with Kimchi and Bulgogi (Korean BBQ beef), Green Onions, Sesame seed, Spicy mayo sauce, Onion maple sauce. Gluten-free NOT available.

Fries - Seasoned

$6.00

Seasoned fries. Gluten-free NOT available.

Shrimp Tempura

$4.50+

Shrimp tempura served with mayo sauces on the side. Gluten free option not available

Mini Beef Bowl

$10.50

Korean BBQ beef, Rice, Pickled radish + beets, Cucumber, Carrots, Sesame seed, and Gochujang sauce on the side. Gluten-free NOT available.

Mandoo

$6.50

Pan fried pork & vegetable dumpling served with the special season soy on the side. Gluten-free NOT available.

Kimchi

$3.00

Drinks

Ice Mountain

$1.00

Fiji

$2.50
Perrier

Perrier

$2.00Out of stock
Ito en Green tea

Ito en Green tea

$3.00
Honest - Honey Green Tea

Honest - Honey Green Tea

$3.00
Honest - Half tea & Half lemonade

Honest - Half tea & Half lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$1.50

Diet coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

La Croix Apricot

$1.50Out of stock

La Croix passionfruit

$1.50
La Croix Tangerine

La Croix Tangerine

$1.50Out of stock
La Croix Pamplemousse

La Croix Pamplemousse

$1.50
Sanpellegrino plain

Sanpellegrino plain

$2.00
Sparkling ICE - Classic Lemonade

Sparkling ICE - Classic Lemonade

$2.00
Sparkling ICE - Black Raspberry

Sparkling ICE - Black Raspberry

$2.00
Sparkling ICE - Coconut Pineapple

Sparkling ICE - Coconut Pineapple

$2.00

Sparkling ICE - Pink Grapefruit

$2.00
San Pellegrino - Blood Orange

San Pellegrino - Blood Orange

$2.50

San Pellegrino - Orange

$2.50
San Pellegrino - Prickly Pear + Orange

San Pellegrino - Prickly Pear + Orange

$2.50
Ginger beer

Ginger beer

$3.50
Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider, 8.4 fl. oz.

Martinelli's Sparkling Apple Cider, 8.4 fl. oz.

$3.00Out of stock
Grape drink

Grape drink

$2.00
Pear drink

Pear drink

$2.00
Milkis - Original

Milkis - Original

$2.50
Milkis - Strawberry

Milkis - Strawberry

$2.50
Milkis - Peach

Milkis - Peach

$2.50
Milkis - Apple

Milkis - Apple

$2.50

Ramune Lychee

$3.00Out of stock

Ramune original

$3.00

Ramune Strawberry

$3.00

Ramune Peach

$3.00Out of stock

Ramune Grape

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Eat, Enjoy, and Be Happy!

