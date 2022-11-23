En Passant imageView gallery
American

En Passant 3010 W Diversey Ave

408 Reviews

$$

3010 W Diversey Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

2022

Dandanmian

$15.00

Jajangmyeon

$14.00

Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Topo Chico

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gosling's Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

San Pellegrino

$6.00

Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Arny Palmer

$5.00

Bottle Red

Podere Il Palazzino Bottle

$48.00

Gamay, Bottle

$64.00

Les Graviers, Bottle

$60.00

La Chevaliere, Bottle

$64.00

Les Gollardes, Bottle

$80.00Out of stock

Cotes de Rhones Bottle

$56.00

Dme. LeBreuil Bottle

$60.00

Paul Blanck

$72.00

Beer & Cider

Incarnation

$7.00

Diversey Station

$7.00

Scentinal

$8.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Alhambra Lager

$9.00

Glass Le Pere Jules

$10.00

Bottle Le Pere Jules

$40.00

King Reaper

$13.00

Alhambra Roja

$9.00

Stiegl Radler

$5.00

Soulman

$7.00

Before & After

Mata Vermouth Blanco

$8.00

RWC Historic Series

$16.00

Rose

Glass Ole Obrigado

$10.00

Bottle Ole Obrigado

$40.00

Cocktails

Coyote Coffee

$12.00

Jun Daly

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Comfort Food

Website

Location

3010 W Diversey Ave, Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
En Passant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Superkhana International
orange star4.9 • 1,090
3059 W Diversey Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Reno. - Logan Square
orange star4.5 • 1,428
2607 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Revolution Brewing - Brewpub
orange starNo Reviews
2323 N. Milwaukee Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Life on Marz Community Club
orange starNo Reviews
1950 N Western Ave MARZ Community Brewing Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Giant
orange star5.0 • 4,306
3209 W. Armitage Ave. Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Revolution Brewing - Kedzie Brewery & Taproom
orange star4.5 • 275
3340 N KEDZIE AVE CHICAGO, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Brew Brew Coffee & Tea
orange star4.5 • 174
3832 W Diversey Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Ignite Chicago
orange star4.5 • 149
3341 N Elston Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Hawaiian Bros - HB0009_Chicago IL_Spaulding
orange star4.0 • 64
3517 N Spaulding Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Jefferson Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
The Loop
review star
Avg 4.2 (81 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
River North
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Ravenswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Bucktown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Gold Coast
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston