En Vida PDX

Appetizers

Empanada del Dia

$6.50

crispy fried yellow masa empanada, filling and availability vary

Arepa con Queso

$9.25

traditional venauelan choclo corn cake filled w/ melted oaxacan cheese

Paacon Pisao

$12.00

green plantain smashed, and fried topped w/ your choice of pollo sudado, mojo pork or veggie. topped w/ cilantro aioli and spicey sauce

Arepita

$1.25

small plain white masa cake gilled on the plancha

Chicken Hearts

$4.25

skewer of marinated chicken hearts seared on the plancha served w/ aji

Salchi Papa

$7.25

all beef savrett franks, criolla poratoes & pink sauce

Tostones

$8.00

green plantains, smashed and fried to crispy goodness

Maduros

$6.50

sweet and tender, caramelized fried plantains

Yuca Frita

$6.50

cassava root fried golden brown

Ceviche

$14.00

three citrus leche de tigre, rock fish, green onion, rhubarb, radishes, avocado

Salad

House Salad

$10.00

mixed greens, radish, cucumber, avocado, tomato w/ house vinaigrette

Small House Salad

$5.00

mixed greens, radish, cucumber, avocado, tomato w/ house vinaigrette

Sandos

Cheese Burger

$12.50

all beef patty, shreddy letty, red onion, tomato, house made pickles, american cheese and pink sauce on a dos hermanos sesame seed bun

Mapache Burger

$15.00

loaded colombian style burger - all beef patty, seared ham, fried egg, shreddy letty, red onion, tomato, house made pickles, american cheese and pink sauce on a dos hermanos sesame seed bun

Colombian Hotdog

$10.25

all beef sabrett franfurter, pineapple sauce, crushed potato chips, tartar sauce, red onion, quail egg on a dos hermanos bakery hotdog bun

Pulpodog!

$16.00

sofrito confit octopus, crushed potato chips, red onion, tartar sauce, pink sauce, pineapple sauc, quail egg on a dos hermanos bakery hotdog bun (availability varies)

Choripan

$9.00

Pressed Sandos

Cubano

$13.50

roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house made pickles, yellow mustard on dos hermanos cuban bread

Medianoche

$14.50

roasted mojo pork, ham, swiss cheese, house made pickles, yellow mustard on dos hermanos medianoche bread

Pan con Lechon

$12.50

roasted mojo pork, grilled onions on a dos hermanos bakery cuban bread

Entree

Bandeja Paisa

$25.50

a northwest take on the traditional colombian staple - choice of flatiron steak or chicken thigh, chicharron, rice, antioqueno beans, braised greens, papa criolla, arepita, avocado and fried egg

Veggie Bowl

$17.00

hearfty and delicious vegetarian bowl - antioqueno beans, white rice, papa criolla, braised greens, avocado, arepita and a fried egg

Feijoada

$21.00

brazilian black bean stew w/ pork, sausage, carne seca and spices - served w/ white rice, braised greens, orange slices and farofa

Vaca Frita

$21.00Out of stock

confit beef, shredded and crisped up on the plancha, grilled onions - served w/ yuca frita, braised greens and white rice

Spring Saute

$18.00Out of stock

asparagus, mushrooms, pea tendrils, garlic scapes, wild spinach, peppers, roasted garlic hogao, apple cider-coconut amino vin - served over rice

Rice and Beans Bowl

$7.00

antioqueno beans, white rice w/ arepita

Dessert

Empanada de Queso

$5.50Out of stock

crsipy fried empanada filled w/ oaxacan cheese and guava, drizzled w/ dulce de leche

French Toast Bread Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Beans

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Braised Greens

$3.00

Chicharron

$5.00

Egg

$2.50

Protein Add On

Side Maduro

$2.50

Side Yucca Frita

$2.50

Side Tostones

$2.50

Side Salad

$2.50

Aji, 4 oz

$3.50

Cilantro Aioli, 4 oz

$3.50

Chimichurri, 4 oz

$4.00

Farofa, 4 oz

$2.00
South American bistro focusing on Colombian, Brazilian and Cuban via Miami cuisine.

Website

Location

1303 NE Fremont St, Portland, OR 97212

Directions

