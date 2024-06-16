This restaurant does not have any images
Enat Kitchen 300 N Killingsworth St
300 N Killingsworth St
portland, OR 97217
Food
Appetizer
- Azifa fitfit
pieces of injera mixed with whole lentils, onion, chili papper and olive oil$8.00
- Timatim fitfit
pieces of injera mixed with tomatoes, Jalapino, onion, olive oil And lamon juice.$8.00
- Salad
fresh lettuce, tomatoes and onion tosed in our home made drerssing$8.00
- Sambusa
Three thin dough shells stuffed with minced beef or lentils, ginger, garlic and green chili pepper$6.00
- Sing karia
Two jalapino stuffed with tomato, onion and herb$6.00
- Miser dip
A blended dish of lentils seasoned with garlic and mustard.$8.00
Sides
Vegan
- MIser key wot
Lentils, slow cooked with onion, garlic,ginger and berbere suce$16.00
- Kik wot
Split peas delicately spiced with garlic , ginger and other spices.$15.00
- Keysir wot
Beets, carrots, potatos delicately spiced with garlic and ginger.$16.00
- Atkilt
Cabbege, carrots, potatoes spiced with garlic and ginger.$15.00
- Gomen
Collard greens cooked with onion, garlic, ginger and other Spices.$15.00
- Buticha
Ground chick peas mixed with lemon juice, diced onions and jalapino pepper.$15.00
- Shiro
split peas cooked in berbere and spices$16.00
- Dinich wot
Potatoes slow cooked with onion, garlic, ginger and spicy sauce$17.00
- Fosolia
Green beans and carrots cooked with garlic, ginger and other spices$15.00
- Abbeba gomen tibs
Cauliflower cooked with pepper, onion, garlic, tomatoes and touch of rosemary$16.00
- Beyond steak tibs$15.00
Entrees
- Key wot
Tender and flavorful stew cooked with onion,berbere souce, clarified butter and other spices.$20.00
- Tibs
Tender marinated piceses of meat cooked with pepper, onion, garlic, tomatoes and touch of rosemary.$20.00
- Alicha wot
Curried stew cooked with pepper, onion, garlic and clarified butter.$20.00
- Meat spinach
Spinch cooked with frish garlic, ginger and house spices.$20.00
- Derek tibs
Dry seasoned meat cooked with garlic, black peppers, onion, jalapino and a touch of rosemary.$20.00
- Quanta firfir
Dry beef jerky cooked with berber,garlic and butter blended with strips of injera.$20.00
- Kitfo
Fresh minced lean beef seasond with butter and spiced chili powder. served with ayb and collard greens.( rare, medium, or well done)$20.00
- Enat special
Fresh minced lean beef seasond with onion, jalapino, butter and spiced chili powder. served with ayb and collard greens.( rare, medium, or well done)$22.00
- Atkilt besaga
Strips of meat,carrots and cabbage spiced with ginger,garlic, and othor house spices. (chicken, beef, lamb, or fish)$20.00
- Doro wot
Ethiopian traditional spicy chicken stew simmered in garlic, onion, & butter. served with hard boiled egg$22.00
- Gored Gored
lean beef dipped in awaze, a traditional berbere sauce thicened with butter and spices. served Rare$20.00
- Godin TIbs
Sizzling prime short ribs marinated with enat sauce, onion, fresh garlic and jalapino$25.00
Side
Dessert
Sampler
- Veggie combo 5
Miser, Kik, Gomen, Atklt, keysir, and a salad$19.00
- Veggie combo 7
Miser, Kik, Gomen, Atklt, keysir, Buticha,Shiro, and a salad$29.00
- Meat combo
Combination of Tibs, Keywot, Alicha wot, gomen besga$28.00
- Family combo
Combination of Beef key wot, Chicken tibs, Lamb alicha, Miser, Kik, Gomen, Atkilt (Serves 5)$56.00
- Couple style
Smaller portions of the family combo(serves 3)$39.90
- Enat Combo
Combination of chicken tibs, beef keywot, meat spinach, miser, kik$28.00
ALLERGY!
Alcohol
Top Shelf
Middle Shelf
Bottom Shelf
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
