Encanto 1261 Prospect St.

No reviews yet

1261 Prospect St.

San Diego, CA 92037

DRINKS

Traditional Coffee & Espresso

Espresso 2 oz

$3.00

Classic Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.50

Classic Double Espresso

Americano 12 oz

$3.50

Water & Espresso

Americano 16 oz

$4.00

Water & Espresso

Long Black 12 oz

$3.50

Espresso & Water

Long Black 16 oz

$4.00

Water & Espresso

Macchiato 2.5 oz

$4.00

Foam & Espresso

Cortado 4 oz

$4.00

Foam, Milk & Espresso

Cappuccino 5 oz

$4.00

Foam, Milk & Espresso

Pour-over

$7.00

Water & Ground Beans

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cold Water & Ground Beans

Latte 12 oz

$6.00

Foam, Milk & Espresso

Latte 16 oz

$6.75

Foam, Milk & Espresso

Mocha 12 oz

$7.00

Whipped Cream, Milk, Chocolate, Espresso

Mocha 16 oz

$7.75

Whipped Cream, Milk, Chocolate, Espresso

Matcha Latte 12 oz

$6.00

Matcha, Water & Milk

Matcha Latte 16 oz

$6.75

Matcha, Water & Milk

Dirty Chai 12 oz

$6.00

Chai, Espresso $ Milk

Dirty Chai 16 oz

$6.75

Chai, Espresso $ Milk

Mexican Mocha 12 oz

$7.00

Mexican Mocha 16 oz

$7.75

Non - Coffee Hot Beverages

Chai 12 oz

$4.00

Chai & Milk

Ceremonial Matcha 12 oz

$4.00

Matcha & Water

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Chocolate & Milk

Tea Infusions

White Tea

$3.50

Tea & Water

Green Tea

$3.50

Tea & Water

Black 3

$3.50

Tea & Water

Assorted Tea Flavors

$3.50

Tea & Water

Frappes

Matcha Green Tea 16 oz

$6.00

Matcha, Water & Ice

Mocha Madness

$7.50

Whipped Cream, Milk, Chocolate, Espresso & Ice

Simply Oreo

$6.00

Madagascar Vanilla

$6.00

Divine Chocolate

$6.00

Freshly Squeezed Juice

Go Green 16 oz

$9.00

Pineapple, Celery, Green Apple, Kale, Parsley, Spinach, Flex Seeds & Coconut Water

Cleo 16 oz

$9.00

Beets & Carrots

Just Orange 16 oz

$9.00

Orange Only

Heavenly 16 oz

$9.00

Carrots, Oranges & Kale

Smoothies

Queen 16 oz

$10.00

Blueberries, banana, acai, plant-based protein powder, coconut milk & coc flakes

Very Green 16 oz

$11.00

Spinach, Parsley, Dates, Avocado, Green Apple, Banana, Almond Milk & Cacao Nibs

Sunny 16 oz

$11.00

Pineapple, Turmeric, Coconut Milk, Oatmeal, Plant-Based Protein, Mango, Raspberries & Honey

Cacao Lover 16 oz

$9.00

Banana, Cacao Powder, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Honey, Dates, Almond Butter & Almond Milk

Protein Boost 16 oz

$10.00

Chocolate Plant Based Protein Powder, banana, peanut butter, coconut butter, almond milk, vanilla, honey & cinnamon

FOOD

Baked Goods

Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$5.50

Local Baked Goods

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00

Local Baked Goods

Bagels

$4.00

Local Baked Goods

Mexican Wedding Cookies

$1.95

Local Baked Goods

Nutella Donut Holes

$1.75

Local Baked Goods

Alfajores

$2.25

Local Baked Goods

Chocolate Cake (slice)

$5.75

Local Baked Goods

Conchas

$4.25

Local Baked Goods

Chocolate Cookie

$3.25

Breakfast

Organic Oatmeal

$11.00

Organic Oatmeal, Almond Milk, Banana, Vanilla, Cinnamon & Monk Fruit

Cacao Waffle

$15.00

Creamy Coconut Yoghurt, Banana, Strawberries, Raspberries, Blueberries, Maple & Cinnamon

Traditional Waffle

$17.00

Nutella, Coconut Cream, Banana, Strawberries, Raspberries & Maple

Molletes

$14.00

Bolillo Bread, Beans, Mozzarella & Pico de Gallo

Egg, Bacon & Spinach

$13.00

Sliced Turkey, Scrambled Eggs, Avocado, Fontina Cheese, Herb Spread on a Croissant

Egg, Tomato & Spinach

$11.00

Artisan Sliced Bagels

$4.00

Classic Bagels

Artisan Sliced Bread

$4.00

Sourdough Slice

Ricotta & Fruit Toast

$13.00

Fresh Berries, almonds, almond butter, honey & wheat raisins/pecan bread

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$7.00

Seasonal Fruits

Acai & Bowls

Acai Signature

$12.00

Acai, Banana, Granola, Berries, Raspberies, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, Honey, Chia Seeds & Cinnamon

Encanto Fruit Bowl

$13.00

Papaya, Cantaloupe, Berries, Cottage Cheese, Granola & Honey

Salads & Bowls

Caesar Salad (raw egg, ok?)

$14.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Pumpkin Seeds & Caesar Dressing

Honey Mustard Spinach Salad

$15.00

Baby Spinach, Gorgonzola Cheese, Almonds, Sliced Apples, Cranberries & Honey Mustard Dressing

Crudite Bowl

$12.00

Cucumber, Jicama, Carrots, Celery, Spicy Tajin & Lemon on the side

Lettuce Veggie Tacos (3)

$12.00

Lettuce, Alfalfa, Carrots, Spinch, Avocado & Asian Dipping Sauce

Sandwiches

Meat Lover Sandwich

$18.00

Roast Beef, Turkey, Ham, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Olive Oil & Herb Spread on a sourdough roll

Turkey Pesto Sandwich

$14.00

Basil Pesto, Turkey, Mozzarella, Arugula, Tomato, Olive Oil on Ciabatta Bread

Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Olive Oil & Herb Spread

Prosciutto Brie Sandwhich

$17.00

Prosciutto, Brie, Arugula, Olive Oil & Vegannaise on Ciabatta Bread

Encanto Tuna Sandwich

$14.00

Tuna, Greek Yoghurt, Celery, Almonds on a Honey Multigrain Wheat bread w Jalapenos

Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

Tomato, Avocado, Red Onion, Panela Cheese, Dijon Mustard, Chipotle Spread on Honey Multigrain Wheat w Jalapenos

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Avocado, Hemp Seeds, Pepper & Tahini Sauce on a Sourdough Bread

Caprese Toast

$14.00

Avocado, Mozzarella, Cherry Tomatoes, Basil Pesto Spread, Balsamic & Olive Oil on a Sourdough Bread

Salmon Toast

$13.00

Smoked Salmon, Tabasco, Red Onions, Capers, Dill, Olive Oil, Pink Salt on a Sourdough Bread

Pizza Flatbread

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil and Pepperoni

MERCHANDISE

Apparel

Crewneck

$38.00

Baseball Cap

$25.00

Granola

Beauty Granola Pink

$12.00

Beauty Product

Mascara Off

$15.00

Rosewater Mist

$25.00

Sage Mint Mist

$25.00

Soaps Santa Aroma

$9.00

Oils

Chef's Selection Olive Oil

$21.95

Truffle Oil

$21.95

Salts

Truffle & Salt

$15.95

Fior di Sale

$9.99

Herb & Salt

$9.99

Chocolate Bars

Dark Raw Cacao Hazelnuts

$4.95

Amaretti Chocolate

$2.25

Spicy

Hot Controne Pepper

$15.95

Flavor Latin America

$9.95
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1261 Prospect St., San Diego, CA 92037

Directions

