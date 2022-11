Encanto Restautante y Cocktail Bar

Chilaquiles

$14.99

With egg: Lightly fried corn tortillas sautéed in your choice of red or green salsa topped with cheese, sour cream, onion, and two eggs. With chicken: Lightly fried corn tortillas and shredded chicken sautéed in your choice of red or green salsa topped with cheese, onion, and sour cream. With carne asada: Lightly fried corn tortillas sautéed in your choice of red or green salsa topped with cheese, sour cream, onion, and served with grilled Ranchera meat.