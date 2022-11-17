Restaurant header imageView gallery

Enchanted Chocolates

4 Chapman Ave

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Chocolates

Almond Butter Crunch

$15.00Out of stock

Small batch home made buttercrunch, covered in dark chocolate and dusted in fresh roasted, ground almonds 8 oz.

Chocolate Drops

$14.00

Simply chocolate in bite size drops. 8 oz.

Nonpareils

$14.00

8 oz.

Milk Chocolate Almond Butter Crunch Bark

$14.00Out of stock

New product from our kitchen and wildly popular! We grind our famous Butter Crunch into tiny morsels and mix it into milk chocolate. These bite size squares are sweet and addicting! 8 oz.

Dark Chocolate Almond Bark

$14.00Out of stock

Very simple combination of chocolate and almonds. 8 oz.

Dark Chocolate Coconut Bark

$14.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Dark Chocolate Cranberry Orange Bark

$14.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Hand Dipped Oreos

$14.00

8 oz.

Milk Chocolate Peanut Clusters

$14.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Dipped Fruit

Dark Chocolate Dipped Glace Apricot Slices

$15.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Dark Chocolate Dipped Glace Orange Slices

$15.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Dark Chocolate Dipped Ginger

$15.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Caramels

Pirate Food Dark Chocolate M.V. Sea Salted Caramels

$15.00Out of stock

We create our own island made caramels in small batches. Each caramel patty is dipped in our 70% cacao dark chocolate and sprinkled with a touch of Martha's Vineyard Sea Salt. 8 oz. Our apologies but due to high volume we are only able to offer 2 boxes per customer of this super popular time consuming confection.

Dark Chocolate Pecan Sea Turtles

$15.00Out of stock

Our small batch caramels bind with a crisp pecan and adorned with a drop of chocolate on top to create these turtles. 8 oz.

Milk Chocolate Cashew Sea Turtles

$15.00Out of stock

Small batch caramels made in our kitchen combined with cashews and milk chocolate.

Stoner Food

$15.00Out of stock

pretzel rods dipped in caramel, covered with dark chocolate, and dusted with MV Sea Salt, and Fresh Roasted Ground Almonds

Panned Chocolates

Dark Chocolate Almonds & MV Sea Salt

$14.00

Roasted Almonds panned with a hint of Vineyard Sea Salt and 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate 8 oz.

Milk Chocolate Almonds & MV Sea Salt

$14.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Dark Chocolate Blueberries

$14.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Dark Chocolate Cashews & MV Sea Salt

$14.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Dark Chocolate Cape Cod Cranberries

$14.00

Cape Cod Cranberries covered in 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate 8 oz.

Milk Chocolate Cape Cod Cranberries

$14.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Dark Chocolate Chilmark Coffee Espresso Beans & MV Sea Salt

$14.00

Roasted Espresso Beans from Woods Hole's Pie in the Sky Bakery covered with a hint of Vineyard Sea Salt and 70% Cacao Dark Chocolate

Milk Chocolate Hazelnuts & MV Sea Salt

$14.00

8 oz.

Milk Chocolate Hazelnuts & MV Sea Salt

$14.00

8 oz.

Dark Chocolate Malt Balls

$14.00Out of stock

8 oz.

Specialty Gift Assortments

Dark & Milk Chocolate Cranberries Mixed in Red Glass Jar

$11.00Out of stock

We mix our dark chocolate and milk chocolate covered Cape Cod Cranberries in a red glass jar.

Dark & Milk Chocolate Hazelnuts Mixed in Clear Glass Jar

$11.00

We mix our dark chocolate and milk chocolate covered Hazelnuts in a clear glass jar. Both milk and dark chocolate varieties have a hint of Vineyard Sea Salt inside too.

Life's Like a Box of Chocolates Assorted Box

$15.00Out of stock

Assortment of our selection including Almond Butter Crunch, Caramels, Bark, Nonpareils, Chocolate Covered Oreo, Chocolate Dipped Fruit, Panned Chocolate and our own Chocolate Martha's Vineyard. (Please Note Image Shown May Not Always Be An Exact Replica of Your Own Box - We Might Do Some Improv) 8 oz.

Louis Sherry 2 Piece Truffle Collection

$9.00Out of stock

This Celebrate Love tin by designer Darcy Miller has 2 delicious Raspberry Creme hearts. A truly delightful gift for anyone to indulge in the pleasure of fine chocolate!

Chocolate Bars

Cacaoabunga Bar

$7.00Out of stock

Vineyard Sea Salt is sprinkled on the back of this 3 oz bar. Each bar is hand poured in our custom Marthas Vineyard mold.

Cranberry Day Bar

$7.00Out of stock

Cape Cod Cranberries are placed on the back of this 3 oz bar. Each bar is hand poured in our custom Marthas Vineyard mold.

Dark Vader Bar

$7.00Out of stock

This bar is simply chocolate inside and out. Each bar is hand poured in our custom Marthas Vineyard 3 oz mold.

MV Sand Bar

$7.00Out of stock

Granulated brown sugar is sprinkled on the back of this 3 oz bar. Each bar is hand poured in our custom Marthas Vineyard mold.

Nutty Islander Bar

$7.00Out of stock

Almonds are placed on the back of this 3 oz bar. Each bar is hand poured in our custom Marthas Vineyard mold. (Please note, the image shows salt however there is no added salt in this item)

Fudge

Chocolate Fudge - 1/2 lb. Box

$8.00

We have an incredible old recipe that has been perfected now over the years. Smooth in texture but not too soft, and a chocolate flavor that's not over or underwhelming. The quintessential morsel in every bite! 8 oz.

Penuche Fudge - 1/2 lb. Box

$8.00

Our penuche fudge just melts in your mouth. It is an old fashioned flavor variety, but indulgent and rich. If you haven't tried it before, we recommend doing so! 8 oz.

Chocolate Lollipops

Martha's Vineyard

$3.00
Bass Fish

$3.00Out of stock

Flying Horse

$2.50

Mermaid Tail

$2.50
Middle Finger

$3.00Out of stock
Lobster

$2.50
Sailboat

$2.50
Scallop

$3.00
Starfish

$2.50
Flip Flop

$2.50

Chocolate Dipped Pretzel Rods

Dark Chocolate Party Pretzels

$3.00

Pretzel rod dipped in dark chocolate with rainbow sprinkles on top.

Milk Chocolate Party Pretzels -sprinkled with jimmies

$3.00

Pretzel rod dipped in milk chocolate with rainbow sprinkles on top.

Cauldron Corn

Cauldron Corn

$6.00Out of stock

This sweet and salty treat is also known as Kettle Corn to non magickal folk. Made with premium non-GMO popcorn, coconut oil, pure cane sugar, and sprinkled with a hint of Marthas Vineyard Sea Salt. 6 oz. Packaged in a tin tie bag.

Enchanted Chocolates Gear

Long Sleeve Tee

$25.00

Comfort Colors long sleeve tee in ice blue. A sweet Vineyard gift or souvenir.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Small batch, from scratch, island made 72% cacao dark and milk chocolates. Enchanted Chocolates is the exclusive island chocolatier for MV Sea Salt - a true taste of the island. Enjoy our signature Almond Butter Çrunch, Sea Salt Caramels, Chocolate Bars and more. Convenient Contactless pick-up.

4 Chapman Ave, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

