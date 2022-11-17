Enchanted Chocolates
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Small batch, from scratch, island made 72% cacao dark and milk chocolates. Enchanted Chocolates is the exclusive island chocolatier for MV Sea Salt - a true taste of the island. Enjoy our signature Almond Butter Çrunch, Sea Salt Caramels, Chocolate Bars and more. Convenient Contactless pick-up.
4 Chapman Ave, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
