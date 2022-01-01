Restaurant header imageView gallery

Enchanted Forest

review star

No reviews yet

372 Main st

Placerville, CA 95667

Order Again

Pie SMALL

America

$12.99

France

$12.99

Germany

$12.99

Hippy

$12.99

Ireland

$12.99

Italy

$12.99

Japan

$12.99

Russia

$12.99

Thai

$12.99

Employee pie

$9.50

V day pie

$9.99

Misc

Ireland

$14.99

Russian

$14.99

French

$14.99

Hawaii

$14.99

India

$14.99

Scotland

$14.99

Germany

$14.99

Italy

$14.99

Mexico

$14.99

Jamaica

$14.99

Bohemia

$14.99

Spain

$14.99

American

$14.99

Thai

$14.99

Meal

$19.99

Mead

$18.99

Kombucha

$17.99

Water

$1.99

Ireland (Copy)

$14.99+

Drinks

Water bottle

$1.99

Flavored soda

$2.99

Soup

Cup

$5.99

Employee discounts

Employee pie

$5.98

Dessert

Dessert

$6.99

Soup of the Day

Vegetable Soup

Pizza

Personal Build Your Own

$10.00

7" dough available in Regular or Gluten Free.

Large Build Your Own

$19.00

14" dough available in Regular or Gluten Free.

Personal Caveman

$14.00

Garlic sauce. mozzarella cheese, swiss cheese, red onion, mushroom, red bell pepper, tomatoes, pulled pork.

Cave Man

$29.00

Garlic sauce. mozzarella cheese, swiss cheese, red onion, mushroom, red bell pepper, tomatoes, pulled pork.

Personal Ground and Goat

$14.00

Tomato sauce. goat cheese, beets, red onion, capers, pine nuts.

Ground & Goat

$27.00

Tomato sauce. goat cheese, beets, red onion, capers, pine nuts.

Personal Pork and Pear

$14.00

Honey mustard sauce. bleu cheese, curry pears, prosciutto.

Pork & Pear

$28.00

Honey mustard sauce. bleu cheese, curry pears, prosciutto.

Personal Roasted Caprese Pizza

$14.00

Garlic sauce. mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, tomatoes.

Roasted Caprese pizza

$27.00

Garlic sauce. mozzarella cheese, pesto sauce, tomatoes.

Entrees

Tempehstrami

$11.00

*A VEGETARIAN VERSION OF PASTRAMI ON RYE* (available in Gluten Free and Vegan options) smoked tempeh (natural meat substitute) on sourdough rye bread with house mustard and sauerkraut. served with a side of pickles.

Roasted Chicken Caprese

$13.00

Roasted chicken topped with pesto and fresh mozzarella on a bed of cherry tomatoes and local vegetables. served with a side salad.

Kids Food

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

(Available in Gluten Free and Vegan options) French roll. mozzarella cheese.

Kids Pizza

$5.00

7" dough available in Regular or Gluten Free.

Drinks (non-alcoholic)

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Kombucha

$9.99+

*BLACKBERRY UNAVAILABLE*available in 4 flavors: Blackberry, Hibiscus, Rose ("Pure Love"), Turmeric Carrot.

Drinks (alcoholic)

Coors Light

$3.50+

BEAR REPUBLIC Racer 5 IPA

$4.00+

West Coast IPA with Cascade, Chinook, Columbus, Centennial hops. ABV: 7.5% IBU: 75

DESCHUTES Fresh Squeezed IPA

$5.00+

IPA made with Citra, Mosaic, Nugget hops. ABV: 6.4% IBU: 60

DESCHUTES Fresh Haze IPA

$5.00+

Hazy IPA made with Northern brewer, Mandarina bavaria, Cashmere, Amarillo hops. ABV: 6.5% IBU: 45

KNEE DEEP Breaking Bud IPA

$7.50+

IPA with Simcoe, Columbus (CTZ), Mosaic hops. ABV: 6.5% IBU: 50

White Claw

$3.50+

available in 3 flavors: Natural Lime, Black Cherry, Mango.

Mead

$12.99+

available in 5 flavors: Blueberry, Strawberry, Peach, Traditional, Yuzu (Light Citrus).

Wine (Bottle)

Wine (On Tap)

$12.99+

Dessert

Jack Daniels Pecan Pie

$7.00+

available per slice for $7.00 or whole for $24.00

Chocolate Fudge Flowerless Cake

$7.00+

available per slice for $7.00 or whole for $24.00

Berry Rhubarb Pie

$7.00+

available per slice for $7.00 or whole for $24.00

Cheesecake

$7.00+

*Gluten Free* available per slice for $7.00 or whole for $24.00

Turtle Bar

$5.00

*CUREENTLY UNAVAILABLE* served by the slice.

Lemon Bar

$5.00

*CURRENTLY UNAVAILABLE* served by the slice.

Free Pet Food!

Dog and Cat food available.

Large/Meduim Dog

Small Dog

Cat

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

372 Main st, Placerville, CA 95667

Directions

Gallery
Enchanted Forest Dining Experience image
Enchanted Forest Dining Experience image
Enchanted Forest Dining Experience image

