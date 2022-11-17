Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Enchiladas Ole

1,053 Reviews

$$

2418 Forest Park Blvd

Fort Worth, TX 76110

Order Again

Popular Items

FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL
Queso
A La Carte Enchilada

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Fanta Orange

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Unsweet Tea

$2.85

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Appetizers

Queso

$7.95

Ole Nachos

$10.95

Quesadilla

$10.95

Guac Salad

$8.95

Nachitos

$10.00

Tortillas

Nachos Bean & Cheese

$10.95

Nachos Ground Beef

$13.95

Nachos Chicken

$13.95

Nachos Brisket

$14.95

Watchtower Nachos

$15.95

Enchilada Plates

CHEESY DOES IT

$13.95

Cheesy w/Onions

$13.95

TEXICAN

$16.95

VAQUERO

$16.95

HOLY MOLE ENCHILADAS

$16.95

HATCH BEEF

$16.95

HATCH BRISKET

$16.95

HATCH CHICKEN

$16.95

VEGETARIAN

$13.95

STREET CHICKEN

$16.95

STREET BRISKET

$16.95

LITE PLATE

$10.95

POLLO POLLO

$16.95

TRINITY PLATE

$20.95

MIX & MATCH

$16.95

SANTA FE OLE

$18.79

Ole Specialties

TACO PLATE

$13.95

3:13 BURRITO

$13.95

Keto Plate

$15.95

TACO SALAD

$14.95

FAJITAS

$20.00

Fajita Enchilada Combo

$20.00

Arroz Con Pollo

$14.00

8 Oz Steak Special

$18.00

Fajitas For 2

$35.00

Desserts

FLAN

$3.00

KEY LIME PIE

$5.00

TRES LECHE

$6.00

Sweet Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Kids

KIDS ENCHILADA

$6.00

KIDS TACO

$6.00

KIDS NACHOS

$6.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.00

Sides

RICE

$2.95

BEANS

$3.95

PERSONAL QUESO

$2.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Side pico

$0.99

Fresh Jalapenos

$0.99

GRILLED ONIONS

$0.99

FRESH ONIONS

$0.99

SIDE SALSA

$2.00

SIDE OF SAUCE 3oz

$0.99

ENCHILADA SAUCE TO-GO Pint

$6.99

12 Tortillas

$3.00

A la carte

A La Carte Enchilada

$3.00

A La Carte Taco

$5.00

A La Carte Tostada

$6.95

FAMILY MEALS (FEEDS 4)

FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL

$49.00

12 Enchiladas, Includes: Rice and Beans, Chips and Salsa

FAMILY TACO BAR

$49.00

Ground Beef, 8 Tortillas, Taco Toppings include: -Cheddar & Monterrey Jack Cheese, -Lettuce, -Tomato, -Pico, Rice and Beans Chips and Salsa

ARROZ CON POLLO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$49.00

Chicken and Rice, Serves 4 to 6, beans, queso, tortillas, Chips and salsa

WEEKLY SPECIAL - CHICKEN FAJITAS

WEEKLY SPECIAL - CHICKEN FAJITAS

$49.00

Chicken Fajita Meal, Feed 4, Rice and Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cheese, Guacamole

Rocks Margarita HALF Gallon

$25.00

Rocks Margarita FULL Gallon

$47.00

16oz Rocks Margarita

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2418 Forest Park Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76110

Directions

Gallery
Enchiladas Ole' image
Banner pic
Enchiladas Ole' image

More near Fort Worth
Southside
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Far North
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Western Hills/Ridglea
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
