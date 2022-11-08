Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Enchiladas Ole NRH

review star

No reviews yet

9005 North Tarrant Pkwy

North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Queso
A La Carte Enchilada
FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$2.85

Diet Coke

$2.85

Sprite

$2.85

Dr. Pepper

$2.85

Fanta Orange

$2.85

Lemonade

$2.85

Unsweet Tea

$2.85

Sweet Tea

$2.85

Coke (Copy)

$2.85

Appetizers

Queso

$7.95

Ole Nachos

$9.00

Quesadilla

$11.95

Guac Salad

$8.95

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Tortillas

6 Ct Tortilla

$3.00

12ct Tortillas

$6.00

Basil Soup

$5.00

Enchilada Plates

CHEESY DOES IT

$13.95

TEXICAN

$16.95

VAQUERO

$16.95

HOLY MOLE ENCHILADAS

$16.95

HATCH BEEF

$16.95

HATCH BRISKET

$16.95

HATCH CHICKEN

$16.95

VEGETARIAN

$13.95

STREET CHICKEN

$16.95

STREET BRISKET

$16.95

LITE PLATE

$10.95

POLLO POLLO

$16.95

TRINITY PLATE

$20.95

MIX & MATCH

$16.95

Santa Fé

$15.95

Brikset Queso Enchiladas

$16.00

Ole Specialties

TACO PLATE

$12.95

3:13 BURRITO

$13.95

Keto Plate

$15.95

TACO SALAD

$14.95

Arroz Con Pollo

$13.00

Beef Fajitas

$19.95

Desserts

FLAN

$6.95

KEY LIME PIE

$6.95

TRES LECHES

$6.95

Kids

KIDS ENCHILADA

$6.00

KIDS TACO

$6.00

KIDS NACHOS

$6.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

KIDS BEAN & CHEESE BURRITO

$6.00

Sides

RICE

$2.95

BEANS

$2.95

PERSONAL QUESO

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side pico

$1.00

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$0.25

GRILLED ONIONS

$1.00

FRESH ONIONS

$1.00

SIDE OF SAUCE

$1.50

GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

ENCHILADA SAUCE TO-GO Large

$6.99

GROUND BEEF

$1.50

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Sliced Avacado-Half

$1.50

Side Of Ranch

$0.75

Side Salsa Medium

$2.00

Side Set Up Plate

$2.00

Pint Of GB

$4.00

A la carte

A La Carte Enchilada

$3.00

A La Carte Taco

$5.00

A La Carte Tostada

$6.00

FAMILY MEALS (FEEDS 4)

FAMILY ENCHILADA MEAL

$49.00

12 Enchiladas, Includes: Rice and Beans, Chips and Salsa

FAMILY TACO BAR

$49.00

Ground Beef, 8 Tortillas, Taco Toppings include: -Cheddar & Monterrey Jack Cheese, -Lettuce, -Tomato, -Pico, Rice and Beans Chips and Salsa

ARROZ CON POLLO

ARROZ CON POLLO

$49.00

Chicken and Rice, Serves 4 to 6, beans, queso, tortillas, Chips and salsa

WEEKLY SPECIAL - CHICKEN FAJITAS

WEEKLY SPECIAL - CHICKEN FAJITAS

$49.00

Chicken Fajita Meal, Feed 4, Rice and Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Sour Cream, Cheese, Guacamole

Rocks Margarita HALF Gallon

$27.00

Rocks Margarita FULL Gallon

$47.00

16oz Rocks Margarita

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

9005 North Tarrant Pkwy, North Richland Hills, TX 76182

Enchiladas Ole image
Banner pic
Enchiladas Ole image
Enchiladas Ole image

