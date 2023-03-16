Main picView gallery

Encinitas Fish Shop 1010 S Coast Hwy 101

review star

No reviews yet

1010 S Coast Hwy 101

Encinitas, CA 92024

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Special Fish

*Ono Taco

$6.50

Seasonal Catch Fish Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Ono Sandwich

$15.00

Seasonal Catch Fish Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Ono Salad

$16.25

Seasonal Catch Fish Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Ono Plate

$25.00

Seasonal Catch Fish Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

Drink

Capri Sun

$1.25

Bottle of Water

$3.00

Fountain Drink

$3.50

*Ahi

*Ahi Taco

$8.00

Ahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Ahi Sandwich

$17.50

Ahi Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Ahi Salad

$20.00

Ahi Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Ahi Plate

$28.00

Ahi Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Albacore

*Albacore Taco

$6.50

Albacore Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Albacore Sandwich

$12.50

Albacore Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Albacore Salad

$14.50

Albacore Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Albacore Plate

$20.50

Albacore Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Ceviches

*Mahi Mahi Ceviche Small

$10.50

Raw Mahi Mahi cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Mahi Mahi Ceviche Large

$14.75

Raw Mahi Mahi cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Shrimp Ceviche Small

$10.50

Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Shrimp Ceviche Large

$14.75

Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Mixed Ceviche Small

$10.50

Raw Mahi Mahi and Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Mixed Ceviche Large

$14.75

Raw Mahi Mahi and Raw Shrimp cured in lemon juice, served with warm chips

*Cold Items

*Shrimp Cocktail

$12.25

Poached Shrimp served with cocktail sauce

*Ahi Sashimi

$13.00

Ahi Sashimi served with wasabi and pickled ginger

*Albacore Sashimi

$13.00

Albacore Sashimi served with wasabi and pickled ginger

*Mixed Sashimi

$13.00

Mixed Ahi and Albacore Sashimi served with wasabi and pickled ginger

*Chips & Pico

$6.75

Our House made Pico de Gallo served with fresh made corn tortilla chips.

*Condiments/Utensils (Only given upon Request)

Add Utensils and Condiments

Please select this option if you would like us to include pairing condiments and utensils to your order. All bags will include napkins.

No Utensils or Condiments

Please select this option if you do not wish to have condiments or utensils added to your bag. Napkins and pairing sauces will be included. (example: cocktail and tartar will be included with a Fish and Chips, ketchup and malt vinegar will not.)

*Daily Special

*Loaded Dorado Fries

$11.50

An appetizer portion of French Fries topped with Blackened Mahi Mahi, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Sriracha Aioli and an Avocado Lime drizzle.

*Desserts

*Chocolate Chip Cookies (1)

$1.25

Chocolate Chip Cookies bake fresh daily. **May contain nuts.

*Chocolate Chip Cookies (3)

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookies bake fresh daily. **May contain nuts.

*Key Lime Tart

$5.00

**May contain nuts

*Diver Scallops

*Diver Scallop Taco

$8.50

Diver Scallop Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Diver Scallop Sandwich

$22.50

Diver Scallop Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Diver Scallop Salad

$25.50

Diver Scallop Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Diver Scallop Plate

$34.50

Diver Scallop Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Fish Shop Favorites

Belly Taco

$6.50Out of stock

Mahi Mahi grilled and marinated with Fish Shop Seasoning, topped with slaw, Sriracha aioli, and avocado lime drizzle, on your choice of flour or corn tortilla **Can not be made Dairy Free**

*TKO Taco

$6.50

Mahi Mahi grilled and marinated with Fish Shop Seasoning, topped with shredded cabbage, mixed cheese, house cilantro white sauce, and tropical salsa on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Pineapple Express Taco

$6.50

Mahi Mahi grilled and marinated in our Fish Shop Seasoning, topped with pineapple habanero BBQ sauce, lettuce, pineapple relish and toasted shredded coconut, on your choice of flour or corn tortilla **Great dairy free option

Garlic Shrimp

$12.50

Shrimp marinated in Fish Shop Seasoning, sautéed and served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce **No Modifications**

*Coconut Shrimp

$10.25

Shrimp coated in our house-made shredded coconut batter, deep fried golden and crispy, served with jasmine rice garnish and sweet chili dipping sauce **No Modifications**

*Fish Shop Scallops

$23.50

Scallops marinated in Fish Shop Seasoning, sautéed and served with chipotle aioli dipping sauce **No Modifications**

*Ahi Poke Appetizer

$18.00

Fresh Raw Ahi, marinated in soy sauce, ginger, crushed red pepper, and sesame oil, served with crispy wonton chips

*Ahi Poke Bowl

$19.25

Fresh Raw Ahi marinated in soy sauce, ginger, crushed red pepper, and sesame oil, topped with Sriracha aioli and avocado lime drizzle, served over jasmine rice and seaweed salad with cucumbers and wontons

*Fried Calamari w/ Hot Peppers

$13.50

Tossed with spicy cherry peppers, served with cocktail and tartar sauce

*Jumbo Shrimp

*Jumbo Shrimp Taco

$7.00

Jumbo Shrimp Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Jumbo Shrimp Sandwich

$18.00

Jumbo Shrimp Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Jumbo Shrimp Salad

$19.50

Jumbo Shrimp Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Jumbo Shrimp Plate

$29.50

Jumbo Shrimp Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Kids Menu

*Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kid's Corn Dogs

$6.75

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.75

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kid's Quesadilla

$6.75

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$6.75

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kid 1/2 Fish & Chips

$9.00

Comes with French Fries **No Substitutions**

*Kids Mahi Rice Bowl

$8.75

Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.

*Kid's Mahi Fish Salad

$8.75

Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi with choice of marinade, served over a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

*Kid's Mahi Fish Plate

$11.00

Kid's portion of Mahi Mahi, with your choice of marinade, served with your choice of 2 kids' portion sides.

*Kid's Salmon Rice Bowl

$8.75

Kid's portion of Salmon served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.

*Kid's Salmon Salad

$8.75

Kid's portion of Salmon with choice of marinade, served over a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

*Kid's Salmon Plate

$11.00

Kid's portion of Salmon, with your choice of marinade, served with your choice of 2 kids' portion sides.

*Kid's Red Snapper Bowl

$8.75

Kid's portion of Red Snapper served with our teriyaki sauce over jasmine rice and veggies.

*Kid's Red Snapper Salad

$8.75

Kid's portion of Red Snapper with choice of marinade, served over a bed of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

*Kid's Red Snapper Plate

$11.00

Kid's portion of Red Snapper, with your choice of marinade, served with your choice of 2 kids' portion sides.

*Mahi Mahi

*Mahi Mahi Taco

$6.00

Mahi Mahi Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$13.75

Mahi Mahi Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Mahi Mahi Salad

$16.50

Mahi Mahi Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Mahi Mahi Plate

$23.50

Mahi Mahi Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*More Fish Dishes

*Fish Shop Lumpia (2)

$9.50

Fish Shop Lumpia (2) - Seafood egg rolls served with jasmine rice garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce **No Modifications**

*Fish Shop Lumpia (4)

$15.25

Fish Shop Lumpia (4) - Seafood egg rolls served with jasmine rice garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce**No Modifications**

*Fish Shop Lumpia (6)

$18.50

Fish Shop Lumpia (6) - Seafood egg rolls served with jasmine rice garnish and a sweet chili dipping sauce**No Modifications**

*Crab Cake

$14.50

Crab Cake - Served with a caramelized onion and horseradish remoulade

*Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.25

Crab Cake Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, horseradish remoulade, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Crab Cake Salad

$20.50

Crab Cake Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Fish and Chips

$16.25

Fish & Chips - Grilled or Fried Alaskan Cod served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce

*Shrimp and Chips

$17.50

Shrimp & Chips - Grilled or Fried Shrimp served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce

*COMBO Fish and Shrimp Chips

$17.50

COMBO Fish and Shrimp & Chips - Grilled or Fried Shrimp with Alaskan Cod served with fries and cocktail and tartar sauce

*Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$17.25

In-house Smoked Salmon, capers, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, your choice of toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, served with fries.

*Smoked Salmon Salad

$18.00

Smoke Salmon Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Red Snapper

*Red Snapper Taco

$6.00

Red Snapper Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Red Snapper Sandwich

$11.50

Red Snapper Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Red Snapper Salad

$13.50

Red Snapper Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Red Snapper Plate

$18.75

Red Snapper Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Salmon

*Salmon Taco

$6.00

Salmon Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Salmon Sandwich

$14.50

Salmon Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Salmon Salad

$16.50

Salmon Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Salmon Plate

$24.00

Salmon Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Sauces

*Tarter

$0.75

*Cocktail

$0.75

*Ranch

$0.75

*Blue Cheese

$0.75

*Thousand Island

$0.75

*Herb Vinaigrette

$0.75

*Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.75

*Cilantro White Sauce

$0.75

*Habanero BBQ

$0.75

*Chipotle Aioli

$0.75

*Sriracha Aioli

$0.75

*Avocado Lime

$0.75

*Sweet Chili Thai

$0.75

*Horseradish Romoulade

$0.75

*Oil & Vinegar

$0.75

*Chipotle Glaze

$0.75

*Teriyaki Glaze

$0.75

*Lemon Butter

$0.75

*Garlic Butter

$0.75

*Sea Bass

*Sea Bass Taco

$6.50

Sea Bass Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Sea Bass Sandwich

$15.00

Sea Bass Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Sea Bass Salad

$16.50

Sea Bass Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Sea Bass Plate

$24.75

Sea Bass Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Sides

*Fries Small

$4.25

*Fries Large

$6.25

*Onion Rings Small

$4.75

*Onion Rings Large

$8.25

*Mixed Grain Rice Small

$5.00

*Mixed Grain Rice Large

$8.00

*Jasmine Rice Small

$4.25

*Jasmine Rice Large

$4.75

*Seasonal Veggies Small

$4.75

*Seasonal Veggies Large

$7.50

*Coleslaw Small

$4.75

*Coleslaw Large

$6.75

*Macaroni Salad Small

$4.75

*Macaroni Salad Large

$6.75

*Seaweed Salad Small

$6.00

*Seaweed Salad Large

$9.50

*Green Salad Small

$5.00

*Green Salad Large

$7.00

*Side Avocado 1/4

$1.25

*Side of Corn Tortillas (2)

$2.25

*Side of Flour Tortillas (2)

$2.25

*Extra Side Chips

$2.25

*Extra Side Poke Chips

$3.25

*Slipper Lobster

*Slipper Lobster Taco

$7.50

Slipper Lobster Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla ***Please be advised this type of Lobster cooks up like translucent shrimp.***

*Soups

*Clam Chowder Cup

$7.00

Classic Clam Chowder

*Clam Chowder Bowl

$10.25

Classic Clam Chowder

*Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$14.00

Classic Clam Chowder Served in a toasted sourdough bread bowl **Soup on side for take out.

*Fish Shop Chowder Cup

$7.00

Classic Clam Chowder with Andouille Sausage

*Fish Shop Chowder Bowl

$10.25

Classic Clam Chowder with Andouille Sausage

*Fish Shop Chowder Bread Bowl

$14.00

Classic Clam Chowder with Andouille Sausage served in a toasted sourdough bread bowl **Soup on side for takeout

*Fish Shop Fish Stew Small

$10.00

Assorted Fresh Fish simmered in a house-made spicy tomato broth **No Substitutions**

*Fish Shop Fish Stew Large

$14.50

Assorted Fresh Fish simmered in a house-made spicy tomato broth **No Substitutions**

*Swordfish

*Swordfish Taco

$6.75

Swordfish Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Swordfish Sandwich

$16.75

Swordfish Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Swordfish Salad

$18.50

Swordfish Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Swordfish Plate

$26.25

Swordfish Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

*Yellowtail

*Yellowtail Taco

$6.00

Yellowtail Taco w/Shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, mixed cheeses and house cilantro white sauce on your choice of flour or corn tortilla

*Yellowtail Sandwich

$12.50

Yellowtail Sandwich w/Toasted white, wheat, or sourdough, house tartar sauce, pickled red onions, and lettuce, served with fries

*Yellowtail Salad

$15.00

Yellowtail Salad w/Mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, and capers

*Yellowtail Plate

$19.25

Yellowtail Plate w/Your choice of fish served with two sides

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy TAKEOUT Orders through the Toast Online Ordering System, OR Come to the Restaurant and order at the Register for DINE IN.

Location

1010 S Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

City Tacos - Encinitas
orange starNo Reviews
1031 south coast highway suite#101 Encinitas, CA 92007
View restaurantnext
Union Kitchen & Tap Encinitas
orange starNo Reviews
1108 S Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Trattoria i Trulli 
orange starNo Reviews
830 southcoast hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
URBN - Encinitas - Encinitas
orange starNo Reviews
764 S. Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
1st Street Bar - 656 S. Coast Hwy 101 Ste. F104
orange star3.1 • 179
656 South Coast Highway 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Taco Stand Encinitas - Encinitas
orange starNo Reviews
642 S COAST HWY 101 ENCINITAS, CA 92024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Encinitas

Healthy Creations Cafe
orange star4.8 • 3,625
376 N El Camino Real Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Plant Power Fast Food - Encinitas
orange star4.3 • 2,019
411 Santa Fe Dr Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Chiko - Encinitas
orange star4.8 • 1,911
101 N Coast Hwy Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Encinitas
orange star4.1 • 1,820
407 Encinitas Blvd Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Q'ero Restaurant - 564 S. Coast Hwy 101
orange star4.3 • 1,416
564 S. Coast Hwy 101 Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Los Tacos - Encinitas
orange star4.6 • 1,260
1450 Encinitas Blvd Encinitas, CA 92024
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Encinitas
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (239 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Vista
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (76 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston