Enclave Café Del Mar Heights

3570 Carmel Mountain Road

San Diego, CA 92130

Popular Items

Coconut Walnut Chicken Tropical Salad
Olipop Sparkling Tonic
Ginger-ade

BAKERY & DESSERTS

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00

Specials

Almond Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Berry Galette

$5.00

Potato Galette

$5.00

Quiche Of The Day

$8.00

Butter Mochi

$4.00Out of stock

Tomato Brie Bostock

$5.00

Zucchini Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Scones

Jalepeño Cheddar Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Baked Goods

Gluten-Free Fudgy Walnut Brownie

Gluten-Free Fudgy Walnut Brownie

$5.00

Organic Ingredients. Gluten-Free. // Dairy - Nuts - Eggs //

Vegan Carrot Cupcake

Vegan Carrot Cupcake

$5.00

Housemade vegan and gluten-free pastry // Nuts //

Gluten Free Oatmeal Sour Cherry Cookie

Gluten Free Oatmeal Sour Cherry Cookie

$5.00

House made pastry. // Dairy - Eggs //

Gluten-Free Ricciarelli Almond Cookie

Gluten-Free Ricciarelli Almond Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Enclave Twist on an Italian Classic....Delicious Chewy Gluten-free Almond Cookie // Nuts - Eggs //

Cookies (with gluten)

Browned Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

Browned Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Enclave Chocolate Chip Cookie. // Dairy - Gluten - Eggs //

Gingersnap Cookie

Gingersnap Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

House Made Pastry. // Gluten - Dairy - Eggs //

Vegan Baked Goods

Vegan Lemon Loaf

Vegan Lemon Loaf

$5.00

Vegan home made pastry.

COFFEES

Flat White

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Americano - Long Black

$4.00+

Latte

$5.00+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead.

Tahitian Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead.

Mocha Latte

$5.75+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead.

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.75+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead. Our Salted Caramel contains dairy.

Matcha Latte

$5.50+

Herbal Golden Chai Latte

$4.75+

Our Chai is homemade and caffeine free.

Vietnamese Ca Phe Sua Da

$4.75+

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Organic Teas

$4.50+

Chicory & Dandelion Coffee Alternative

$4.75+

Enclave Non Caffeinated Coffee Alternative.

Ginger Turmeric Bone Broth

$6.00+

Immunity boosting chicken, ginger and turmeric broth.

Pour Over

$5.00

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.50

Cold Brew 12oz

$4.00

REFRESHMENTS

Ginger-ade

$4.00

Housemade overnight infused fresh ginger, coconut sugar, fresh lime juice, mint

Iced Hibiscus Rose Citrus Tea

$4.00

Daily brewed iced and unsweetened herbal tea made with hibiscus, rose petals and fresh citrus.

Olipop Sparkling Tonic

$4.00

Prebiotic rich Sparkling Tonic

Pellegrino

$3.00

Bambucha Kombucha

$4.50

Boxed Water

$3.50

BREAKFAST

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, sweet potato, smoked chicken, no-nitrate bacon, cruciferous veggies, jack cheese, choice of avocado verde or thai chili salsa

Cali Breakfast Veggie Burrito

$8.00

Scrambled eggs, sweet potato, smoked black beans, cruciferous veggies, jack cheese, choice of avocado verde or thai chili salsa

Waffle Bites & 100% Maple Syrup

$9.00Out of stock

Savory paleo chive waffles with 100% maple syrup

Housemade Quiche of the Day

$8.00

SALADS

Tropical Salad

Tropical Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Sage Hill spring greens, shredded cabbage, mango, fresh herbs, ginger macadamia nut dressing

Caesar Salad

$7.50

Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, sardine caesar dressing, and sourdough croistinis

Cobb Salad Bowl

$10.00

Sage Hill spring greens, egg, no-nitrate bacon, blue cheese, cucumber, shredded carrots, tomato, and probiotic-rich herb dressing

Pasturebird Chicken Caesar salad

$10.00

Coconut Walnut Chicken Tropical Salad

$10.00

SANDWICHES

FAM Club

FAM Club

$10.00

Housemade 100% wild years sourdough bread, turkey, no-nitrate bacon, ruminant cheddar, heirloom tomato, spinach, sunflower sprouts, probiotic-rich herb dressing

Happy Hippie

Happy Hippie

$10.00

Housemade 100% wild yeast seeded sourdough bread, organic hummus, cucumber, avocado, sunflower sprouts, and tahini herb dressing

Chicken Artichoke Puttanesca

$10.00

Housemade 100% wild yeast seeded sourdough bread, chicken, artichoke, olive, feta, sundried tomato, and basil

Pastrami Gouda

$10.00

Housemade 100% wild yeast seeded sourdough bread, pastrami, gouda cheese, ruben aioli, sauerkraut, and cornichon on the side

SPECIALTIES

GF - Peruano Bean, Rice & Organic Cheese Burrito

$9.50Out of stock

Cilantro rice, peruano beans, organic jack cheese, and garlic confit tomatoes, gluten-free teff tortilla and choice of housemade Thai chili or farm avocado verde salsa

Chicken & Veggie Quesadilla

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken and mixed veggie quesadilla on a housemade moringa tortilla with jack cheese

VGF Vegan Mac 'n Cheeze

$8.75Out of stock

Probiotic-rich root vegetable mac 'n cheeze with lentil pasta and cauliflower crust. gluten-free and vegan.

Vegan Lentil Ceviche

$9.00Out of stock

Vegan and gluten-free housemade refreshing ceviche made with lentils, peppers, cucumbers, and citrus juice served with Himalayan pink salt tortilla chips

Pho Sando

$19.00Out of stock

Chicken Blt

$15.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enclave takes both the flavor and medicinal profile of ingredients to make food not only delicious, but healing. We are doing nothing new here. Food as medicine was built in the homes of our cultural ancestors for over 2000 years.

Location

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

