Enclave Cafe UTC

review star

No reviews yet

4655 Executive Drive

San Diego, CA 92121

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sando
FAM Club
Cali Breakfast Burrito

BREAKFAST

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sando

$8.50

Breakfast sandwich with the choice of housemade sourdough or a brioche bun with scrambled or sunny-side up eggs, no-nitrate bacon, and gruyere cheese

Egg & Cheese Sando

$7.00

Breakfast sandwich with choice of housemade sourdough or a brioche bun, choice of scrambled or sunny side up eggs, and gruyere cheese

Egg Toast

$6.00

Housemade 100% wild yeast sourdough toast with an egg cooked to your preference

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Classic avocado toast on housemade 100% wild yeast sourdough made with avocados from Enclave's farm!

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, smoked chicken, no-nitrate bacon, cruciferous veggies, jack cheese, and choice of avocado verde or thai chili salsa

Cali Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, smoked black beans, cruciferous veggies, jack cheese, choice of avocado verde or thai chili salsa

Waffle Bites & 100% Maple Syrup

$9.00

Savory paleo chive waffle bites served with 100% maple syrup

Toast

$3.00

SALADS

Regen Greens Small Salad

$6.00

Regenerative Sage Hill greens with shredded carrots, tomatoes, probiotic rich herb dressing

Caesar Small Salad

$6.00

Caesar salad with romaine lettuce, sardine caesar dressing, and sourdough croistinis

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Cobb Salad with Sage Hill spring greens, no-nitrate bacon, egg, bleu cheese, shredded carrots, tomato, cucumber, and probiotic-rich herb dressing

Pasturebird Chicken Caesar salad

$10.00

SANDWICHES

FAM Club

FAM Club

$10.00

housemade 100% wild yeast sourdough, turkey, no-nitrate bacon, ruminant cheddar, heirloom tomato, spinach, sunflower sprouts, probiotic-rich herb dressing

Happy Hippie

Happy Hippie

$10.00Out of stock

housemade 100% wild yeast seeded sourdough, organic hummus, cucumber, avocado, sunflower sprouts, tahini herb dressing

Chicken Artichoke Puttanesca

$10.00

housemade 100% wild yeast sourdough bread, chicken, artichoke, olive, feta, sun-dried tomato, basil

Pastrami Gouda

$10.00

housemade 100% wild yeast seeded sourdough bread, pastrami, ruben aioli, sauerkraut, cornichon on the side

Sourdough Grilled Cheese

$10.00

housemade 100% wild yeast sourdough bread, gruyere, béchamel, and aged white cheddar

Smashburger

$10.00

Veggie Burger

$10.00

SPECIALTIES

Ginger Tumeric Bone Broth

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Congee

$9.00Out of stock

Congee w/ Liver

$11.00Out of stock

Tomato Soup

$6.00

Tomato Soup 12oz

$9.00

Giftcard

$37.13Out of stock

Gtbb 12oz

$9.00Out of stock

Focaccia Sourdough Pizza Charcuterie Pineapple Chili

$5.00

Focaccia Sourdough Pizza Lions Mane Provence

$8.25Out of stock

Coco-Walnut Chicken Strips

$10.00Out of stock

2 coconut walnut breaded chicken strips with tropical slaw and choice of mango BBQ or hot honey sauce

BAKERY & DESSERTS

Browned Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

Browned Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

// Eggs - Dairy - Gluten //

GF Oatmeal Sour Cherry Cookie

GF Oatmeal Sour Cherry Cookie

$5.00

House Made Gluten-Free Cookie. // Dairy - Eggs //

GF Fudgy Walnut Brownie

GF Fudgy Walnut Brownie

$5.75

Organic Ingredients, Gluten-Free. // Dairy - Nuts - Eggs //

GF Banana Walnut Bread

GF Banana Walnut Bread

$5.00

Gluten-Free made in house delicious Banana Walnut Bread. // Nuts - Eggs //

GF/V Carrot Cake

GF/V Carrot Cake

$6.00

Housemade vegan and gluten-free pastry // Nuts //

Walnut Maple Scone

$5.75
V Lemon Loaf

V Lemon Loaf

$5.00

Vegan home made pastry. // Gluten //

Savory Brie & Heirloom Tomato Bostock

Savory Brie & Heirloom Tomato Bostock

$7.25Out of stock

Housemade baked sourdough bread with savory custard, garlic, brie, and heirloom tomatoes

Potato Rosemary Gruyere Galette

$7.25

Apple Galette

$7.25

Soudough Loaf

$9.00Out of stock

Quiche GF Bacon Jalapeno

$8.25

Quiche Onions Gruyere

$8.00

COFFEE / TEA

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Americano

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.75+

Flat White

$4.75

Latte

$5.00+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead.

Mocha Latte

$5.75+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead.

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.75+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead. Our Salted Caramel contains dairy.

Tahitian Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead.

Vietnamese Ca Phe Sua Da

$4.75+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Herbal Golden Chai Latte

$4.75+

Our Chai is homemade and caffeine free.

Organic Teas

$4.50+

Chicory & Dandelion Coffee Alternative

$4.75+

Enclave Non Caffeinated Coffee Alternative.

Ginger Turmeric Bone Broth

$6.00+Out of stock

Immunity boosting chicken, ginger and turmeric broth.

REFRESHMENTS

Ginger-Ade

$4.00Out of stock

Housemade overnight infused fresh ginger, coconut sugar, fresh lime juice, mint

Iced Hibiscus Rose Citrus Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Daily brewed iced and unsweetened herbal tea made with hibiscus, rose petals and fresh citrus.

Olipop Sparkling Tonic

$4.00

Prebiotic rich Sparkling Tonic

Bambucha Kombucha

$5.00Out of stock

Pellegrino

$3.00

Pelligrino Blood Orange

$4.00

Fiji Water

$2.50

Coconut Water

$6.00Out of stock

Zevia

$2.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Celsius

$2.50

Simply Orange Juice

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

OPEN NOW!

Website

Location

4655 Executive Drive, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

Gallery
Enclave Café image
Enclave Café image
Enclave Café image

