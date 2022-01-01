Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Enclave - Scripps Ranch

No reviews yet

10051 Old Grove Rd.

San Diego, CA 92131

Popular Items

Coco-Walnut Chicken Strips
Chicken Artichoke Puttanesca
Butter Mochi

COFFEES

Americano - Long Black

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.75

Latte

$5.00+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead.

Tahitian Vanilla Latte

$5.75+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead.

Mocha Latte

$5.75+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead.

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.75+

All of Enclave Iced Lattes are prepared with Cold Brew Coffee. Let us know if you prefer yours with Espresso instead. Our Salted Caramel contains dairy.

Flat White

$4.75

Vietnamese Ca Phe Sua Da

$4.75+

Drip Coffee

$3.50+

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Herbal Golden Chai Latte

$4.75+

Our Chai is homemade and caffeine free.

Chicory & Dandelion Coffee Alternative

$4.75+

Enclave Non Caffeinated Coffee Alternative.

Organic Teas

$4.50+

BOSTOCK

Summer Peach and Praline Bostock

Summer Peach and Praline Bostock

$6.50

Housemade sourdough baked with white chocolate custard, hazelnut praline, and organic peaches

Savory Brie and Heirloom Tomato Bostock

Savory Brie and Heirloom Tomato Bostock

$5.00Out of stock

Housemade baked sourdough bread with savory custard, garlic, brie, and heirloom tomatoes

SOURDOUGH BREAD

100% Wild Yeast Sourdough Loaf

100% Wild Yeast Sourdough Loaf

$9.00Out of stock
100% Wild Yeast Seeded Sourdough Loaf

100% Wild Yeast Seeded Sourdough Loaf

$9.00

COOKIES (GLUTEN)

Brown Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

Brown Butter Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00

Enclave Chocolate chip cookie. // Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //

Gingersnap Cookie

Gingersnap Cookie

$5.00

House Made Cookie. // Gluten - Eggs - Dairy //

GALETTES

Fruit galette

$6.50

Potato galette

$6.50

GLUTEN FREE BAKED GOODS

GF Oatmeal Sour Cherry Cookie

GF Oatmeal Sour Cherry Cookie

$5.00

Gluten-Free and Organic Oatmeal Cookie. // Eggs - Dairy //

GF Ricciarelli Cookie

GF Ricciarelli Cookie

$3.00

Enclave Twist on an Italian Classic....Delicious Chewy Gluten-free Almond Cookie // Nuts - Eggs //

GF Fudgy Walnut Brownie

GF Fudgy Walnut Brownie

$5.00

Organic and Gluten-Free Brownie. // Eggs - Dairy - Nuts //

GF Banana Walnut Bread

GF Banana Walnut Bread

$5.00

Gluten-Free made in house delicious Banana Walnut Bread. // Nuts - Eggs //

GF/V Carrot Cupcake

GF/V Carrot Cupcake

$6.00

Vegan and Gluten-Free carrot cupcake. // Nuts //

Butter Mochi

$4.00

Cassava Cake

$4.00

SCONES

Blueberry Lemon Scone

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$5.00

House made and seasonal scone. // Dairy - Gluten //

SPECIALS

Doggy Treats Housemade

$2.00

ZUCCHINI CHOCOLATE BREAD

$5.00

VEGAN BAKED GOODS

V Lemon Loaf

V Lemon Loaf

$5.00

Home made Vegan pastry. // Gluten //

Vegan GF Carrot Cupcake

$5.00

Canned Soda (Olli/Pellegrino)

Vintage Cola

$4.00

root beer

$4.00

grape

$4.00

pellegrino

$3.00

HOUSEMADE TEAS

Hibiscus Rose Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Gingerade

$4.00

BREAKFAST

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$9.50Out of stock

scrambled eggs, sweet potato, smoked chicken, no-nitrate bacon, cruciferous veggies, jack cheese, and choice of avocado verde or thai chili salsa

Cali Breakfast Veggie Burrito

$9.00Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, smoked black beans, cruciferous veggies, jack cheese, and choice of avocado verde or thai chili salsa

Waffle Bites & 100% Maple Syrup

$10.00

Savory paleo chive waffle bites with 100% maple syrup

Housemade Quiche of the Day

$8.00

Avo Toast

$9.00

Breakfast Egg Cheese

$7.00

Bacon Egg Cheese

$8.50

Egg Toast

$6.00

Toast

$3.00

B.A.E. Bacon Avo Egg Toast

$12.00

bacon, egg, kimchi, avocado, furikake, sourdough toast

Hot Lava Fried Chicken Waffle Stack

$17.00

SALADS

Tropical Side Salad

$7.00

Sage Hill spring greens, shredded cabbage, mango, fresh herbs, and ginger macadamia nut dressing

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Sage Hill spring greens, egg, no-nitrate bacon, bleu cheese, shredded carrots, tomatoes, cucumber, and probiotic-rich herb dressing

Coco Chicken Tropical Salad

$21.00

Regen Green Side Salad

$6.00

Super Poke Bowl - Bluefin Tuna

$24.00

Super Poke Bowl - Beets (vegan)

$18.00

SANDWICHES

Chicken Artichoke Puttanesca

$10.00

Housemade 100% wild yeast seeded sourdough bread, chicken, artichoke, olive, feta, sun-dried tomato, and basil

Pastrami Gouda

$10.00

Housemade 100% wild yeast seeded sourdough bread, pastrami, gouda, ruben aioli, sauerkraut, and cornichon on the side

Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich

Pho 'King' Delicious Dip Sandwich

$19.00

Organic grassfed brisket, king trumpet mushrooms, Vietnamese herbs, beef-shiitake Pho broth, Prager Bros Bread. Gluten Free bread is available for substitution. Vegan Pho Delicious Option with Mushrooms // Gluten - Nuts - Soy //

Chicken BLT

$16.00

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

SPECIALTIES

Coco-Walnut Chicken Strips

$17.00

Housemade Lotus Root Chips

$5.00

Housemade Sweet Potato Chips

$5.00

Ginger Turmeric Bone Broth 8oz

$6.00

Ginger Turmeric Bone Broth 12oz

$9.00

Tomato Soup 8oz

$6.00

MUSHROOM SOURDOUGH TOAST - vegan

$14.00

contains truffle cashew sauce

FRIED CHICKEN WAFFLE PLATE - gluten free

$25.00

HOT LAVA FRIED CHICKEN WAFFLE STACK

$17.00

Chickrn Fried

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:45 am - 6:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:45 am - 6:30 pm
Friday7:45 am - 6:30 pm
Saturday7:45 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Enclave takes both the flavor and medicinal profile of ingredients to make food not only delicious, but healing. We are doing nothing new here. Food as medicine was built in the homes of our cultural ancestors for over 2000 years.

Website

Location

10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego, CA 92131

Directions

Gallery
Enclave Café image
Enclave Café image
Enclave Café image

