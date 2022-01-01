Sandwiches
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Enclave - Scripps Ranch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:45 am - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|7:45 am - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:45 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Enclave takes both the flavor and medicinal profile of ingredients to make food not only delicious, but healing. We are doing nothing new here. Food as medicine was built in the homes of our cultural ancestors for over 2000 years.
Location
10051 Old Grove Rd., San Diego, CA 92131
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nutmeg Bakery & Cafe - Scripps Poway Parkway - 2
No Reviews
10755 Scripps Poway Parkway San Diego, CA 92131
View restaurant
0050 - San Diego (UTC)
No Reviews
4313 La Jolla Village Drive Ste 2275 San Diego, CA 92122
View restaurant