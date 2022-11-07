Restaurant header imageView gallery

Encore Bistro Francais

162 Reviews

$$

22 Chatsworth Ave

Larchmont, NY 10538

Order Again

Popular Items

Hanger
Chicken
Arugula

Appetizers

Artichoke

Artichoke

$14.00

Warm whole artichoke served with Dijon mustard vinaigrette

Paté

Paté

$16.00

Country style pork pate with toasts and cornichons

6 Escargots

6 Escargots

$10.00

6 escargots baked with butter garlic sauce

12 Escargots

12 Escargots

$18.00

12 escargots baked with butter garlic sauce

Marrow Bones

Marrow Bones

$19.00

Oven roasted bone marrow with garlic and olive oil

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$18.00

Gnocchi with crispy bacon, chive and goat cheese sauce

Moules Provencales

Moules Provencales

$17.00

Mussels with wine, caper, olive, tomato, onion and herb sauce

Moules Curry

Moules Curry

$18.00

Mussels with creamy curry sauce

Tuna Tartar

Tuna Tartar

$20.00

Tuna tartar with capers, shallots, anchovies, sesame oil and fresh herbs

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$18.00

Assorted selection of cheeses

Soups

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$10.00

French onion soup

Salads

Mesclun

Mesclun

$11.00

Mesclun salad with house dressing

Goat Cheese

Goat Cheese

$15.00

Warm goat cheese toasts served with Boston lettuce and house dressing

Arugula

Arugula

$14.00

Baby arugula salad with red onion, fennel, grapefruit, shaved parmesan, crispy capers, olive oil and lime dressing

Parisienne

Parisienne

$18.00

Frisée salad with smoked bacon, croutons, mushroom and poached egg, garlic dressing

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$19.00

Crabcake over chopped spinach and kale salad, , dried cherries, glazed walnuts and balsamic glaze dressing

Endive

Endive

$16.00

Endive salad with blue cheese, pear and walnut, blue cheese dressing

Arugula Lobster

Arugula Lobster

$25.00

Baby arugula salad with lobster meat, crabmeat, red onion, fennel, grapefruit, shaved parmesan, crispy capers, olive oil and lime dressing

Fish

Trout

Trout

$31.00

Sautéed fillets of trout served with “amandine” sauce

Sole

Sole

$34.00

Lemon sole cooked “en papillote”, lemon grass and lime sauce

Bass

Bass

$37.00

Sautéed fillet of striped bass with sage meuniere sauce

Scallops

Scallops

$38.00

Sea scallops with parmesan crust, leek fondu, white wine, lemon and butter sauce

Salmon

Salmon

$34.00

Grilled tournedos of salmon, shallot, truffle oil and balsamic glaze

Paella

Paella

$38.00

Seafood paella with saffron rice and chorizo

Fettuccine

Fettuccine

$26.00

Fettuccine pasta with red pepper, basil, olive,garlic and white wine sauce

Meats

Steak

Steak

$38.00

Grilled NY strip steak with French Fries

Hanger

Hanger

$38.00

Grilled marinated hanger steak with French fries

Lamb

Lamb

$38.00

Roasted grass fed rack of lamb in a crust of fresh herbs served with roasted garlic sauce

Chicken

Chicken

$28.00

Roasted all natural free range chicken, French fries, rosemary jus

Duck

Duck

$37.00

Slow braised half Long Island duck served with orange sauce

Cassoulet

Cassoulet

$38.00

Crock pot of duck confit, sausages, bacon and white beans

Kobe Burger

Kobe Burger

$20.00

Kobe beef burger with roasted onion, Brie cheese in brioche bun

Sweetbread

Sweetbread

$36.00

Crispy veal sweetbread served with whole grain mustard sauce

Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00

Homemade French fries

Side veggies

$8.00

Side of assorted veggies of the day

Side Crabcake

$10.00

Kids Menu

Linguine pasta with a side of tomato sauce and parmesan cheese

Pasta Kid

$13.50

Linguine pasta with side of tomato sauce and parmesan cheese

Chicken Kid

Chicken Kid

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast with French fries

Burger Kid

$13.50

Hamburger served with French fries

Wine

Mionetto Prosecco

Mionetto Prosecco

$50.00

Sparkling

Domaine Chandon

Domaine Chandon

$60.00

Sparkling

Moet et Chandon

Moet et Chandon

$100.00

Sparkling

Alverdi Pinot Grigio

Alverdi Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Pinot Grigio Italy

The Seeker

The Seeker

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc New Zealand

Maison Nicolas

Maison Nicolas

$39.00

Tokoeka

$40.00
Sancerre

Sancerre

$59.00

Loire Valley France

Macon-Villages

Macon-Villages

$33.00

Chardonnay France

Chardonnay Steel

Chardonnay Steel

$34.00

Burgundy

Bourgogne Blanc

Bourgogne Blanc

$45.00

Chardonnay Burgundy

Newton Red Label

Newton Red Label

$52.00

Chardonnay Sonoma

Chardonnay Bouchard

Chardonnay Bouchard

$38.00
Chardonnay belCrème

Chardonnay belCrème

$39.00
Mi Mi En Provence

Mi Mi En Provence

$48.00

Provence

Brouilly

Brouilly

$30.00

Beaujolais France

Cloudfall

Cloudfall

$33.00

Pinot Noir Monterey

Pinot Noir B&G

Pinot Noir B&G

$39.00

Pays d'Oc France

A By Acacia

A By Acacia

$37.00

Pinot Noir Sonoma

Oyster Bay

Oyster Bay

$39.00

Pinot Noir New Zealand

Bourgogne Rouge

Bourgogne Rouge

$44.00

Pinot Noir Burgundy

Smoke Tree

Smoke Tree

$46.00

Pinot Noir Sonoma

Hautes Cotes de Beaune

Hautes Cotes de Beaune

$47.00

Pinot Noir Burgundy

Truffle Hill

Truffle Hill

$85.00

Pinot Noir Oregon

Gevrey Chambertin

Gevrey Chambertin

$127.00

Pinot Noir Burgundy

Hob Nob

Hob Nob

$34.00

Merlot Languedoc

Ch. La Couronne

Ch. La Couronne

$48.00

St Emilion Bordeaux

Ch. Vieux Chaigneau

Ch. Vieux Chaigneau

$52.00

Pomerol Bordeaux

Ch. Brillette

Ch. Brillette

$67.00

Moulis Bordeaux

Ch. Les 3 Croix

Ch. Les 3 Croix

$72.00
Merlot R Collection

Merlot R Collection

$39.00
Estancia

Estancia

$36.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Paso Robles

Kunde

Kunde

$42.00

Cabernet Sauvignon California

Newton Skyside

Newton Skyside

$48.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Sonoma

Ch. Charmail

Ch. Charmail

$57.00

Haut Medoc Bordeaux

Ch. Serilhan

Ch. Serilhan

$72.00

St Estephe Bordeaux

Margaux De Brane

Margaux De Brane

$80.00

Margaux Bordeaux

Grand Puy Ducasse

Grand Puy Ducasse

$90.00

Pauillac Bordeaux

Mc Manis Cabernet Sauvignon

Mc Manis Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00
Marquie De Mons Margaux

Marquie De Mons Margaux

$62.00
Ch. Vieille Tour Bordeaux

Ch. Vieille Tour Bordeaux

$45.00
Cahors Cuvée tradition

Cahors Cuvée tradition

$31.00

Cahors France

Pertinace

Pertinace

$34.00

Barbera D'Alba

Cotes Du Rhone

Cotes Du Rhone

$42.00
Gigondas

Gigondas

$44.00

Cotes Du Rhone France

Terrazas Reserva

Terrazas Reserva

$47.00

Malbec Argentina

Chateauneuf Du Pape

Chateauneuf Du Pape

$75.00

Cotes Du Rhone France

Terrazas Malbec

Terrazas Malbec

$42.00

Beers

Heineken

$7.00

Amstel Light

$7.00

Buckler

$7.00

Non Alcoholic

1664

$7.00

Leffe

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Ray's IPA

$9.00

Desserts

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$18.00

Assorted selection of cheeses

Crêpes

Crêpes

$10.00

Nutella Crepe

Lemon Tart

Lemon Tart

$10.00

Lemon Tart

Profiteroles

Profiteroles

$10.00

Puff pastry stuffed with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream and roasted almonds

Sorbets

$10.00

3 scoops of our daily sorbets selection

Poire Belle Hélène

Poire Belle Hélène

$10.00

Poached pear served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce and whipped cream

Crème Brulée

Crème Brulée

$10.00
Fondant

Fondant

$10.00

Flourless chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream

Apple Tart

Apple Tart

$10.00

Thin crust apple tart with vanilla ice cream

check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Cozy French Bistro in the heart of Larchmont

22 Chatsworth Ave, Larchmont, NY 10538

