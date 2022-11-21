Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Encore Saloon

627 Reviews

$$

10 North Hotel St

Honolulu, HI 96817

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving Mexican inspired food made fresh, daily.

Website

Location

10 North Hotel St, Honolulu, HI 96817

Directions

Gallery
Encore Saloon image
Encore Saloon image
Encore Saloon image
Encore Saloon image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Leather Apron
orange star4.7 • 306
745 Fort St,Ste 127A Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Aloha Beer Co.
orange star4.0 • 322
700 Queen St Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Workplay
orange starNo Reviews
814 Ilaniwai Street Honolulu, HI 96821
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Margaritas - 808 Center
orange star4.1 • 767
808 Sheridan St Ste 111 Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Side Street Inn Ala Moana
orange starNo Reviews
1225 Hopaka Street Honolulu, HI 96814
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Opal Thai
orange star4.2 • 880
1030 Smith Street Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
The Daley Burger
orange star4.5 • 409
1110 Nuuanu Ave Honolulu, HI 96817
View restaurantnext
Bar Leather Apron
orange star4.7 • 306
745 Fort St,Ste 127A Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Street Restaurant and Bar
orange star4.0 • 96
1055 Alakea St Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Timmy T's Gourmet Grinder - Honolulu - Bishop Street
orange star4.0 • 44
1177 Bishop St Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Bar Maze
orange star5.0 • 32
604 Ala Moana Blvd-Unit 1B Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Kaimuki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Waikiki
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Ala Moana
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Kaka'ako
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston