Encore Teppan

No reviews yet

23525 PALOMINO DR

Diamond Bar, CA 91765

Sushi Combo box 1

$20.57

*California Roll *Cucumber Roll *Eel roll *Philadelphia Roll

Sushi Combo box 2 (6 Rolls)

$29.04

*Cucumber Maki *Salmon Maki *Avocado Maki *Spicy Crab Mix Maki *Spicy Tuna Maki *Escolar Maki

Sushi Combo box 3

$28.60

*Crispy Bread California *Dragon Roll *Crispy Hot Tuna Roll *Spicy Green Roll

Sushi Combo box 4

$30.36

*Spicy Avocado Roll *Tiger Roll *Raw Alaskan Roll *Dragon Roll

Sushi Combo box 5

$29.92

*Spicy Green Roll *Seared Tuna Roll *Rainbow Roll *Foreign Orange Roll

Sushi Combo box 6

$27.06

*Spicy Avocado Roll. *Crispy Crunch Roll. *California Roll. *Spicy Tuna Roll

Shareable Bites

Seared Dumplings

$8.50

Edamame

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura

$9.50

Vegetable Tempura

$7.25

Calamari Tempura

$9.00

Zucchini Sticks

$8.50

Hot Chicken Wings

$9.50

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$11.00

Crab Cake

$9.80

Hibachi

Teppan Chicken

$20.00

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

Teppan Shrimp

$21.00

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

New York Steak

$22.50

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

Steak & Shrimp

$29.00

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

Chicken & Shrimp

$26.00

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

Steak & Chicken

$27.00

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

Filet Mignon

$28.00

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

Teppan Salmon

$23.00

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

Chicken Katsu

$18.50

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

Shrimp Katsu

$20.00

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

Steak & Lobster

$37.00

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

Steak & Scallops

$34.00

Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.

Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$5.30

Dietary Preferences: All ingredients are pre-mixed, no substitutions will be made.

Vegetable Fried Rice

$4.30

Dietary Preferences: All ingredients are pre-mixed, no substitutions will be made.

Shrimp Fried Rice

$6.25

Beef Fried Rice

$6.75

Pineapple Fried Rice

$21.00

Dietary Preferences: All ingredients are pre-mixed, no substitutions will be made.

Noodles

Noodle Chicken

$19.50

Noodle Steak

$22.50

Noodle Shrimp

$21.50

Yakisoba Chicken

$19.00

Basic Rolls

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

California Roll

$5.75

Spider Roll

$7.75

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.75

Philadelphia Roll

$6.25

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.75

Veggie Lover Roll

$5.75

Salmon Skill Roll

$5.75

Artistry Roll

Crispy Crunch Roll

$13.00

Baked Alaskan Roll

$13.00

Crispy Breaded Cali

$13.00

Dragon Roll

$13.00

Crispy Hot Tuna Roll

$11.00

Rainbow Roll

$14.50

Langostino Roll

$15.00

Foreign Orange Roll

$13.00

Raw Alaskan Roll

$13.00

Chili Shrimp Roll

$13.00

Philly Fried Roll

$13.00

Poki Yellowtail

$14.00

Steak Roll

$18.50

Seared Salmon Roll

$11.00

New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only

Spicy Avocado Roll

$12.50

Extremely Spicy | cautious | New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only

Tiger Roll

$12.00

New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only

Spicy Green Roll

$11.00

New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only

Seared Tuna Roll

$11.50

New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only

Beret Scallops Roll

$13.00

New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only

Poki Salmon 5pcs

$12.00

New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only

Side Orders

Side-Noodles

$6.00

Side-Shrimp

$10.00

Side-Broccoli

$4.50

Side-Asparagus

$4.50

Side-Mushroom

$4.00

Side-Calamari

$7.00

Side-Chicken

$8.00

Side-Corn

$4.00

Side-Tofu

$5.00

Side-Scallops

$13.00

Party

Maki Platter

$28.00

Pick 6 of your favorites

Basic Sushi Platter

$32.00

Pick 6 of your favorites

Artistry Sushi Platter

$52.00

Pick 6 of your favorites

Just Us

$128.00

1 Cold water lobster * 9 oz Filet Mignon * 1 New York Strip Steak * 2 Chicken Fried Rice * 1 Edamame appetiser * 1 Side of Asparagus

Family Time

$169.00

2 cold water lobsters* 9 oz Filet Mignon* 1 New York Strip Steak* 2 Chicken Fried Rice* 6 Seared Dumplings* 1 Side of Corn and Broccoli*

Around Friends

$225.00

2 cold water lobsters* 9 oz Filet Mignon* 1 new York Strip Steak* 20pc. of Hibachi Shrimp* 2 Chicken Fried Rice* 2 Edamame appetizers* 2 sides of Noodles*

Party Deposit

$500.00

Large Party Deposit. Please contact us to confirm the details: Tel-909 861 8278 Email: Diamondbar@encoreteppan.com

Sauce

Garlic Butter

$1.00

2 oz. cup

Yum Yum Sauce

$0.75

2 oz. cup

Ginger Sauce

$0.75

2 oz.

Diablo Hot Sauce

$0.75

2 oz. cup

Chili Paste

$0.75

2 oz. cup

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.75

2 oz. cup

Sriracha hot sauce

$0.75

2 oz. cup

Black Mamba (Extreme Hot Sauce)

$1.50

1 oz. cup

Spicy Garlic Butter

$1.00

2 oz. cup

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
23525 PALOMINO DR, Diamond Bar, CA 91765

