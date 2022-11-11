- Home
Encore Teppan
23525 PALOMINO DR
Diamond Bar, CA 91765
Promotions
Sushi Combo box 1
*California Roll *Cucumber Roll *Eel roll *Philadelphia Roll
Sushi Combo box 2 (6 Rolls)
*Cucumber Maki *Salmon Maki *Avocado Maki *Spicy Crab Mix Maki *Spicy Tuna Maki *Escolar Maki
Sushi Combo box 3
*Crispy Bread California *Dragon Roll *Crispy Hot Tuna Roll *Spicy Green Roll
Sushi Combo box 4
*Spicy Avocado Roll *Tiger Roll *Raw Alaskan Roll *Dragon Roll
Sushi Combo box 5
*Spicy Green Roll *Seared Tuna Roll *Rainbow Roll *Foreign Orange Roll
Sushi Combo box 6
*Spicy Avocado Roll. *Crispy Crunch Roll. *California Roll. *Spicy Tuna Roll
Shareable Bites
Hibachi
Teppan Chicken
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
Teppan Shrimp
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
New York Steak
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
Steak & Shrimp
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
Chicken & Shrimp
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
Steak & Chicken
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
Filet Mignon
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
Teppan Salmon
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
Chicken Katsu
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
Shrimp Katsu
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
Steak & Lobster
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
Steak & Scallops
Course meal comes with Steam Rice, mixed Vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce.
Fried Rice
Chicken Fried Rice
Dietary Preferences: All ingredients are pre-mixed, no substitutions will be made.
Vegetable Fried Rice
Dietary Preferences: All ingredients are pre-mixed, no substitutions will be made.
Shrimp Fried Rice
Beef Fried Rice
Pineapple Fried Rice
Dietary Preferences: All ingredients are pre-mixed, no substitutions will be made.
Basic Rolls
Artistry Roll
Crispy Crunch Roll
Baked Alaskan Roll
Crispy Breaded Cali
Dragon Roll
Crispy Hot Tuna Roll
Rainbow Roll
Langostino Roll
Foreign Orange Roll
Raw Alaskan Roll
Chili Shrimp Roll
Philly Fried Roll
Poki Yellowtail
Steak Roll
Seared Salmon Roll
New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only
Spicy Avocado Roll
Extremely Spicy | cautious | New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only
Tiger Roll
New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only
Spicy Green Roll
New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only
Seared Tuna Roll
New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only
Beret Scallops Roll
New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only
Poki Salmon 5pcs
New Item | Limited Time Offer | App-Takeout only
Side Orders
Party
Maki Platter
Pick 6 of your favorites
Basic Sushi Platter
Pick 6 of your favorites
Artistry Sushi Platter
Pick 6 of your favorites
Just Us
1 Cold water lobster * 9 oz Filet Mignon * 1 New York Strip Steak * 2 Chicken Fried Rice * 1 Edamame appetiser * 1 Side of Asparagus
Family Time
2 cold water lobsters* 9 oz Filet Mignon* 1 New York Strip Steak* 2 Chicken Fried Rice* 6 Seared Dumplings* 1 Side of Corn and Broccoli*
Around Friends
2 cold water lobsters* 9 oz Filet Mignon* 1 new York Strip Steak* 20pc. of Hibachi Shrimp* 2 Chicken Fried Rice* 2 Edamame appetizers* 2 sides of Noodles*
Party Deposit
Large Party Deposit. Please contact us to confirm the details: Tel-909 861 8278 Email: Diamondbar@encoreteppan.com
Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
23525 PALOMINO DR, Diamond Bar, CA 91765