Restaurant header imageView gallery

Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro

477 Reviews

$$

320 Luckie St NW

Atlanta, GA 30313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Entrees

Fontina Alfredo

$16.00

Classic Burger

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$20.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Salmon Balls

$25.00

4 Salmon ball W/ 2 sides of their Choice

Cajun Bang Bang Shrimp

$26.00Out of stock

Philly OxTail Eggrolls

$19.00Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00Out of stock

Quesadilla

$14.00Out of stock

Crispy Wings

$21.00

Trap Box

$20.00Out of stock

Supreme Snack Wrap

$17.00

Chicken Tender & Fries

$17.00

Sides

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Sauteed Veggies

$5.00Out of stock

Seasonal Vegetables

Baked Mac n Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Animal Fries

$7.00

Seasoned fries topped with sweet onions , zesty sauce , & melted cheese

Desserts

Don Julio Peach Cobbler Cake

$10.00Out of stock

DUI Brownie Bar

$9.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:30 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:30 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday5:30 pm - 1:30 am
Friday5:30 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday5:30 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

320 Luckie St NW, Atlanta, GA 30313

Directions

Gallery
Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro image
Encore Hookah Bar & Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Land of a Thousand Hills Flatiron
orange starNo Reviews
84 Peachtree Street Northwest Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Big Kahuna
orange starNo Reviews
303 Peachtree Center Ave. Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Downtown - 120 Marietta Street
orange starNo Reviews
120 Marietta Street Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Cuts Steakhouse
orange star4.2 • 3,426
60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Max Lager's Wood-Fired Grill & Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
320 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Sidebar - Atlanta - 79 POPLAR ST NW
orange starNo Reviews
79 POPLAR ST NW ATLANTA, GA 30303
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Cuts Steakhouse
orange star4.2 • 3,426
60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown
orange star4.3 • 507
120 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 14
30 decatur st se atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Refuge Coffee Sweet Auburn
orange star4.5 • 9
145 Auburn Ave Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Westside / Home Park
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Buckhead
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Grant Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Inman Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Atlantic Station
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston