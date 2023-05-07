Encounter Cafe
223 North Jefferson Street
Converse, IN 46919
Coffee
Lattes
Create Your Own Latte
Espresso, steamed milk, and flavorings of your choice!
Salted Toffee Marshmallow Latte
A yummy latte, available hot or Iced, with milk of your choice and toffee and caramel! Top it with any, or all, of these fun toppings- whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and sea salt (or, whatever YOU like!)
Pot of Gold Latte
A yummy latte, available hot or Iced, with milk of your choice, spiced brown sugar, and irish cream flavors! Top it with any, or all, of these fun toppings- whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles (or, whatever YOU like!)
Choco-Latte
This chocolatey latte is made with chocolate milk and and chocolate sauce...so much chocolate!! Top with whipped cream and some more chocolate!
White Chocolate Toasted Marshmallow Latte
Yummy latte, available iced or hot, made with your choice of milk, white chocolate sauce and toasted marshmallow syrup! Try any of our fun toppings, such as whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and white chocolate drizzle! (Or, whatever you like!)
Snickerdoodle Latte
A yummy latte, available hot or Iced, with milk of your choice and vanilla and cookie butter syrup! Top it with any, or all, of these fun toppings- whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and caramel! (or, whatever YOU like!)
Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
A yummy latte, available hot or Iced, with milk of your choice and brown sugar cinnamon syrup!! Top it with any, or all, of these fun toppings- whipped cream, cinnamon sugar or cinnamon! (or, whatever YOU like!)
Caramel Cinnamon Bun Latte
Salted Buttery Caramel Toffee Latte
A yummy latte, available hot or Iced, with milk of your choice and toffee, brown butter, and caramel! Top it with any, or all, of these fun toppings- whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and sea salt (or, whatever YOU like!)
Jelly Donut Latte
This fun creation is a yummy latte, available iced and hot, made with your choice of milk- we blend white chocolate with your choice of blueberry, strawberry, or raspberry syrup to create your own donut goodness! Top it with some whipped cream and sprinkles!!
Mocha
Create Your Own Mocha
Mocha powder with steamed milk!
Toffee Bar Mocha
Love a good mocha?! Try this one! Available iced and hot- made with your choice of milk, toffee syrup and chocolate mocha powder! Our 16 oz coffees come with 2 espresso shots and our 20 oz coffees come with 4 shots! Enjoy with some whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle!
Fudge Brownie Mocha
Love a good mocha?! Try this one! Available iced and hot- made with your choice of milk, irish cream syrup and chocolate mocha powder! Our 16 oz coffees come with 2 espresso shots and our 20 oz coffees come with 4 shots! Enjoy with some whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle!
Coconutty Mocha
Love a good mocha?! Try this one! Available iced and hot- made with your choice of milk, coconut syrup and chocolate mocha powder! Our 16 oz coffees come with 2 espresso shots and our 20 oz coffees come with 4 shots! Enjoy with some whipped cream, shredded coconut, and chocolate drizzle!
Brown Butter Mocha
Love a good mocha?! Try this one! Available iced and hot- made with your choice of milk, brown butter syrup and chocolate mocha powder! Our 16 oz coffees come with 2 espresso shots and our 20 oz coffees come with 4 shots! Enjoy with some whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle!
Cinn-tastic White Mocha
Love a good mocha?! Try this one! Available iced and hot- made with your choice of milk, brown sugar cinnamon, and chocolate mocha powder! Our 16 oz coffees come with 2 espresso shots and our 20 oz coffees come with 4 shots! Enjoy with some whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle!
Fresh Brewed
Americano
Miel
Cappuccino
Macchiato
Frappe
Create Your Own Frappe
Caramel, Mocha, Vanilla, Classic White, or Cotton Candy! Blended with milk and ice!
Chocolate Caramel Salty Frappe
This yummy frappe is blended with ice, espresso, mocha frappe powder, milk of your choice, caramel sauce, and sea salt! Top with some whipped cream, dark chocolate and caramel drizzle, and sea salt!
Cold Brew
Create Your Own Cold Brew
Our house Cold Brew blend with flavorings of your choice on ice! Add in some milk of your choice, if you wish!
Cereal Milk Cold Brew
Cold Brew and your choice of milk on ice! Hazelnut and vanilla syrups added...tastes like cereal milk! Cold foam can be added!!
Cookie Butter Cold Brew
Cold brew and milk of your choice mixed with cookie butter syrup! Cold Foam can be added!!
Butter Pecan Cold Brew
Cold Brew and milk of your choice over ice! Butter Pecan syrup added! Want some cold foam? Maybe top with some whipped cream, cinnamon sugar and pecans!!
Salted Toffee Marshmallow Cold Brew
This cold brew and milk of your choice is blended with delicious brown butter, toffee and toasted marshmallow syrups!! Cold foam can be added!!
Cubano
Cafe au Lait
Shaker
Create Your Own Shaker
Our House Cold Brew, milk, flavorings all shaken and poured over ice! Be creative!! You can add cold foam of any flavor!!
Caramel Cinnamon Bun Shaker
Our Shakers are made with our amazing cold brew, milk of your choice, and flavorings! All shaken and poured over ice! This one is a favorite! Made with cold brew, caramel sauce, and cinnamon bun syrup! Add cold foam, if you want!!
Salty Buttery Caramel Toffee Shaker
This one is a great choice!! Made with cold brew, milk of your choice, brown butter syrup, toffee syrup, and caramel sauce! Shaken and pour over ice! Top it with cold foam or whipped cream! Maybe some Caramel sauce and sea salt!
Sippable Smore Shaker
Our Shakers are made with our amazing cold brew, milk of your choice, and flavorings! All shaken and poured over ice! This one is made with cold brew, dark chocolate sauce, and toasted marshmallow syrup! Top with cold foam or whipped cream! Maybe add some mini marshmallows and crushed Graham crackers with a Chocolate drizzle!
Non Coffee
Chai
London Fog
Hot Cocoa
Matcha
Lemonade
Bottled Drinks
Hand Pies
Lemon Blueberry Hand Pie
Homemade crust with fruit filling!
Cherry Hand Pie
Homemade crust with fruit filling!
Sausage Egg and Cheese Hand Pie
Biscuit Dough with farm fresh local eggs and meat
Bacon Egg and Cheese Hand Pie
Biscuit Dough with farm fresh local eggs and meat
Other Food
Other
Cinnamon Roll
Homemade Daily! 2 Icing choices
Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll
Fruit and Yogurt Parfait
Honey Greek Yogurt with mixed berries and granola
Protein Bites
5 Bites made with oats, protien powder, peanut butter, maple syrup and chocolate chips. ingredients may vary
Calzone
Pepperoni and Sausage
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Encounter Coffee, Art, Friends, and Energy at Encounter Cafe! Come in for a coffee or pick from our large selection of non-coffee drinks! We have breakfast pastries, homemade everyday! Pick up something from our Art Gallery or take a new book from our small, free library! Family owned- fun, friendly environment! We hope to see you very soon!
