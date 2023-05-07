Encounter Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee

Lattes

Create Your Own Latte

Create Your Own Latte

$4.00+

Espresso, steamed milk, and flavorings of your choice!

Salted Toffee Marshmallow Latte

Salted Toffee Marshmallow Latte

A yummy latte, available hot or Iced, with milk of your choice and toffee and caramel! Top it with any, or all, of these fun toppings- whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and sea salt (or, whatever YOU like!)

Pot of Gold Latte

Pot of Gold Latte

A yummy latte, available hot or Iced, with milk of your choice, spiced brown sugar, and irish cream flavors! Top it with any, or all, of these fun toppings- whipped cream and rainbow sprinkles (or, whatever YOU like!)

Choco-Latte

This chocolatey latte is made with chocolate milk and and chocolate sauce...so much chocolate!! Top with whipped cream and some more chocolate!

White Chocolate Toasted Marshmallow Latte

Yummy latte, available iced or hot, made with your choice of milk, white chocolate sauce and toasted marshmallow syrup! Try any of our fun toppings, such as whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and white chocolate drizzle! (Or, whatever you like!)

Snickerdoodle Latte

A yummy latte, available hot or Iced, with milk of your choice and vanilla and cookie butter syrup! Top it with any, or all, of these fun toppings- whipped cream, cinnamon sugar, and caramel! (or, whatever YOU like!)

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

A yummy latte, available hot or Iced, with milk of your choice and brown sugar cinnamon syrup!! Top it with any, or all, of these fun toppings- whipped cream, cinnamon sugar or cinnamon! (or, whatever YOU like!)

Caramel Cinnamon Bun Latte

Salted Buttery Caramel Toffee Latte

A yummy latte, available hot or Iced, with milk of your choice and toffee, brown butter, and caramel! Top it with any, or all, of these fun toppings- whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and sea salt (or, whatever YOU like!)

Jelly Donut Latte

This fun creation is a yummy latte, available iced and hot, made with your choice of milk- we blend white chocolate with your choice of blueberry, strawberry, or raspberry syrup to create your own donut goodness! Top it with some whipped cream and sprinkles!!

Mocha

Create Your Own Mocha

Mocha powder with steamed milk!

Toffee Bar Mocha

Love a good mocha?! Try this one! Available iced and hot- made with your choice of milk, toffee syrup and chocolate mocha powder! Our 16 oz coffees come with 2 espresso shots and our 20 oz coffees come with 4 shots! Enjoy with some whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle!

Fudge Brownie Mocha

Love a good mocha?! Try this one! Available iced and hot- made with your choice of milk, irish cream syrup and chocolate mocha powder! Our 16 oz coffees come with 2 espresso shots and our 20 oz coffees come with 4 shots! Enjoy with some whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle!

Coconutty Mocha

Love a good mocha?! Try this one! Available iced and hot- made with your choice of milk, coconut syrup and chocolate mocha powder! Our 16 oz coffees come with 2 espresso shots and our 20 oz coffees come with 4 shots! Enjoy with some whipped cream, shredded coconut, and chocolate drizzle!

Brown Butter Mocha

Love a good mocha?! Try this one! Available iced and hot- made with your choice of milk, brown butter syrup and chocolate mocha powder! Our 16 oz coffees come with 2 espresso shots and our 20 oz coffees come with 4 shots! Enjoy with some whipped cream and dark chocolate drizzle!

Cinn-tastic White Mocha

Love a good mocha?! Try this one! Available iced and hot- made with your choice of milk, brown sugar cinnamon, and chocolate mocha powder! Our 16 oz coffees come with 2 espresso shots and our 20 oz coffees come with 4 shots! Enjoy with some whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle!

Fresh Brewed

Fresh Brewed

House blend brewed fresh!

Americano

Create Your Own Americano

Our amazing Espresso and hot water! Want a splash of cream or honey? Let us know! Our 16 oz comes with 2 shots of espresso and our 20 oz comes with 4 shots!

Miel

Create Your Own Miel

Espresso with local honey and cinnamon! Made with your choice of milk and topped with some extra cinnamon!

Cappuccino

Create Your Own Cappuccino

Espresso and foamy steamed milk of your choice! Add in some flavors with a sauce or syrup! Caramel, white chocolate, dark chocolate, toffee...so many to choose from! Our 16 oz drinks come with 2 shots of espresso and our 20 oz drinks come with 4 shots!

Macchiato

Foamy milk topped with our delicious espresso!! Or, try this with our White Coffee- so good!! Add some caramel, chocolate, toasted marshmallow, or try a fruity macchiato- Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry! Enjoy! Our 16 oz drinks come with 2 shots of espresso and our 20 oz drinks come with 4 shots!
Create Your Own Macchiato

Create Your Own Macchiato

Espresso and steamed milk

Frappe

Create Your Own Frappe

Create Your Own Frappe

Caramel, Mocha, Vanilla, Classic White, or Cotton Candy! Blended with milk and ice!

Chocolate Caramel Salty Frappe

This yummy frappe is blended with ice, espresso, mocha frappe powder, milk of your choice, caramel sauce, and sea salt! Top with some whipped cream, dark chocolate and caramel drizzle, and sea salt!

Cold Brew

Create Your Own Cold Brew

Our house Cold Brew blend with flavorings of your choice on ice! Add in some milk of your choice, if you wish!

Cereal Milk Cold Brew

Cold Brew and your choice of milk on ice! Hazelnut and vanilla syrups added...tastes like cereal milk! Cold foam can be added!!

Cookie Butter Cold Brew

Cold brew and milk of your choice mixed with cookie butter syrup! Cold Foam can be added!!

Butter Pecan Cold Brew

Cold Brew and milk of your choice over ice! Butter Pecan syrup added! Want some cold foam? Maybe top with some whipped cream, cinnamon sugar and pecans!!

Salted Toffee Marshmallow Cold Brew

This cold brew and milk of your choice is blended with delicious brown butter, toffee and toasted marshmallow syrups!! Cold foam can be added!!

Cubano

Create Your Own Cubano

Espresso shots pulled through raw sugar and cinnamon topped with steamed milk of your choice! Our 16 oz drinks have 2 shots of espresso and our 20 oz drinks have 4 shots! Top with a little more cinnamon and enjoy!

Cafe au Lait

Create You Own Cafe Au Lait

Fresh brewed house blend coffee with steamed heavy cream! Want to add a flavor syrup, go for it! This is rich and delicious!

Shaker

Create Your Own Shaker

Our House Cold Brew, milk, flavorings all shaken and poured over ice! Be creative!! You can add cold foam of any flavor!!

Caramel Cinnamon Bun Shaker

Our Shakers are made with our amazing cold brew, milk of your choice, and flavorings! All shaken and poured over ice! This one is a favorite! Made with cold brew, caramel sauce, and cinnamon bun syrup! Add cold foam, if you want!!

Salty Buttery Caramel Toffee Shaker

This one is a great choice!! Made with cold brew, milk of your choice, brown butter syrup, toffee syrup, and caramel sauce! Shaken and pour over ice! Top it with cold foam or whipped cream! Maybe some Caramel sauce and sea salt!

Sippable Smore Shaker

Our Shakers are made with our amazing cold brew, milk of your choice, and flavorings! All shaken and poured over ice! This one is made with cold brew, dark chocolate sauce, and toasted marshmallow syrup! Top with cold foam or whipped cream! Maybe add some mini marshmallows and crushed Graham crackers with a Chocolate drizzle!

Non Coffee

Chai

Our homemade chai concentrate is mixed with milk of your choice and can be served hot or iced!! We like to add some vanilla syrup, but you create whatever you like!!

Chai

Our homemade chai with steamed milk and flavorings of your choice! Want it Dirty? Add a shot in Extras! We like to add vanilla!

London Fog

Earl Grey tea flavored with bergamot and vanilla! Hints of lavender! Mixed eith your choice of milk and can be served Iced or hot!

London Fog

Earl Grey tea flavored with bergamot and vanilla! Hints of lavender! Mixed with your choice of milk and can be served Iced or hot!

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

Milk Chocolate Powder with Steamed Milk! Add some whipped cream, mini marshmallows, and chocolate or caramel drizzle! Maybe add dome seas salt?! Yum! Feel free to add a shot of espresso to this!

Matcha

Create Your Own Matcha

Green tea powder with, either, water or milk, stirred, add flavor of your choice!

Steamer

Create Your Own Steamer

Steamed milk with any flavor added!

Lemonade

Lemonade

Lemonade made fresh daily!

Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade blended with ice. Add any flavors you like!

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.00

Chose a tea bag flavor of your choice!

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Juice

$1.50

Orange or Apple juice

Bottled Water

$1.50

Bottled Water

Encounter Energy

$4.00

Red Bull with any flavor of your choice over ice

Soda 12oz can (Coke, Coke Zero, Sprite, Diet Mountain Dew)

$1.00

Tarts

Strawberry Rainbow Tart

$3.00Out of stock

Think toaster pastry but homemade!

Mixed Berry Rainbow Tart

$3.00

Think toaster pastry but homemade!

Cinnamon Sugar Rainbow Tart

$3.00

think toaster pastry but homemade!

Muffins

Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$1.75

Dairy Free Made fresh daily!

Blueberry Muffin

$1.75Out of stock

Dairy Free Made fresh daily!

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Muffin

$1.75

Made fresh daily!

Scones

Peach Scones

$2.25

Made fresh daily

Chocolate Chip Scones

$2.25Out of stock

Made fresh daily

Hand Pies

Lemon Blueberry Hand Pie

$2.75

Homemade crust with fruit filling!

Cherry Hand Pie

$2.75

Homemade crust with fruit filling!

Sausage Egg and Cheese Hand Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Biscuit Dough with farm fresh local eggs and meat

Bacon Egg and Cheese Hand Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Biscuit Dough with farm fresh local eggs and meat

Other Food

Other

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00Out of stock

Homemade Daily! 2 Icing choices

Gluten Free Cinnamon Roll

$4.00Out of stock

Fruit and Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Honey Greek Yogurt with mixed berries and granola

Protein Bites

$4.50

5 Bites made with oats, protien powder, peanut butter, maple syrup and chocolate chips. ingredients may vary

Calzone

Pepperoni and Sausage

Pepperoni and Sausage

$6.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Encounter Coffee, Art, Friends, and Energy at Encounter Cafe! Come in for a coffee or pick from our large selection of non-coffee drinks! We have breakfast pastries, homemade everyday! Pick up something from our Art Gallery or take a new book from our small, free library! Family owned- fun, friendly environment! We hope to see you very soon!

Location

223 North Jefferson Street, Converse, IN 46919

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

