Enders 76 South Main Street
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy! We specialize in drop in coffee, ice cream & fresh lemonades, but offer pre-order options for individual, pick-up, & groups or families. We strive to provide healthier choices & an option to traditional, sit-down restaurants.
76 South Main Street, Soda Springs, ID 83276
