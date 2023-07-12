Restaurant header imageView gallery

Enders 76 South Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

76 South Main Street

Soda Springs, ID 83276

FOOD

Breakfast

Sweet Cheeks

$4.99

Cinnamon & Sugar Bagel w/ berry cream cheese

Which Little Pig Bagel

$5.95

Egg, Cheese & choice of ham, bacon, or sausage

Chile

$5.95

Egg, diced ham, green chiles, & pepperjack cheese

Florentino

$6.25

Bacon, Provolone, Spinach, & garlic-herb cream cheese

Which Little Pig Burrito

$6.25

Egg, hashbrown, cheese & choice of ham, bacon, or sausage wrapped in a flour tortilla

BCC

$3.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

Lunch

Down on Main

$7.99

Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Provolone & 3 veggies

Hunting with Hank

$7.99

Pepperoni, ham, salami, italian dressing & 3 veggies

Caribou Club

$7.99

Ham, roast beef, turkey & 3 veggies

Miner

$7.99

Roast beef, pepper jack & 3 veggies

BLT

$6.99

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Provolone & herb cream cheese

Build your own

$5.99

1 meat, 1 cheese, & 2 veggies included

Hummus Bagel

$3.50

Bagel & Hummus

Ice Cream

Double Scoop

$4.75

Your Choice of Flavors

Single Scoop

$3.00

Your Choice of Flavor

Fruit Bar

$1.50

Cheesecake Ice Cream Bars

$2.25

Oreo ice cream bar

$2.25

Ice Pop

$1.25

Creamies

$1.50

Grab N Go

Fruit

$1.00

Muffin

$3.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

DRINKS

Coffee/Tea/Lemonade

Americano

$2.10+

Espresso + hot water

Boba Tea

$3.00+

Boba bubble mixed with your choice of filler

Cappuccino

$2.25+

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Drip Coffee

$1.50+

Rich Roasted Drip Coffee

Espresso

$1.00+

Fountain Drink

$1.50+

Sweet bubbly soda base for all sorts of creations

Fresh Lemonade

$2.25+

Tartness of lemon with the touch of sweet

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Rich chocolate blended with the creaminess of milk

Latte

$3.25+

Freshly pressed espresso with your choice of milk

Macchiato

$3.00+

Mocha

$3.50+

Espresso + chocolate + milk + whip

Tea

$1.25+

TUESDAY PRE-ORDER

Tuesday Specials

Tuesday-Teriaki Chicken & Rice

$9.99

Teriaki Chicken, Rice, & side of veggies

EXTRAS

Baked Fresh

Sourdough Loaf

$7.00

Infused Olive Oil

$11.00

Balsamic Vinegar

$11.00

Flavored SD

$10.00

3 Cookie Pack

$3.00

Half Pint Jam

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll

$4.00

Mini Loaf

$6.00

Scone

$3.00

Croutons

$3.00

Rhubarb Crisp

$5.00

Lemon Bar

$5.00
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We specialize in drop in coffee, ice cream & fresh lemonades, but offer pre-order options for individual, pick-up, & groups or families. We strive to provide healthier choices & an option to traditional, sit-down restaurants.

Location

76 South Main Street, Soda Springs, ID 83276

Directions

